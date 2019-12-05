Best Army Boots: Stylish and Comfortable Foot Protection

Tips

One of the primary compromises you’ll make with army boots is how much cushioning they have. Obviously, more cushioning will make them more comfortable, but it will also likely make them hotter and heavier.

This type of boot was created to protect your feet and ankles in extreme conditions, so don’t be surprised if they’re a bit stiff before you break them in. That being said, they shouldn’t be extremely uncomfortable at first, and if they are, find another pair.

These shoes aren’t of uniform height, so consider how tall you want them to be. The higher they are, the more ankle protection and stability they’ll provide, but this is often at the expense of flexibility elsewhere in the boot. Decide which is more important before you make your purchase.

FAQs

Q: Why are there so many choices? I thought there was only one kind of army boot?

A: Army boots are, strictly speaking, any boots that meet the military’s specifications for combat use. However, the term is broadly used to describe any boots that resemble those used by military personnel. The military uses a wide range of boots and other footgear, as the best option is usually determined by the environment in which it is used.

Q: Can army boots be worn in any climate?

A: Typically, army boots are designed to be tough enough to handle any conditions. However, most will be specifically made for a certain purpose or environment. Tan boots, for example, are likely designed for desert use. That being said, if you’re not an active member of the armed forces, you’ll likely find that your army boots can handle anything you throw at them in everyday civilian life.

Q: What is the best material for army boots?

A: This depends on their intended use. Most will have rubber soles to provide traction in any environment. The rest of the shoe will be flexible yet durable, so look for leather, thick nylon, or polyurethane. If it’s a desert boot, portions of it may be mesh to improve breathability.

Final Thoughts

The Garmont T8 Bifida Army Boots are both extremely lightweight and impressively durable, so they should provide you with years of comfortable service.

While not as lightweight as the Garmonts, the budget-friendly Smith & Wesson Breach 2.0 Army Boots boast a built-in steel shank to protect your feet from all kinds of danger, plus they’re easy to keep clean.