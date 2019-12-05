Best Army Boots: Stylish and Comfortable Foot Protection

These army boots will protect your feet in just about any condition

By Quincy Miller
Regardless of whether you’re currently in the armed forces or just want to look like you are, army boots are an attractive way to keep your feet safe and secure. The options below are designed to stay comfortable even after a long day on your feet, and they’re capable of handling just about any terrain or conditions you find yourself in. They’re also rugged enough to last for years. And the best part is, you don’t even have to enlist to wear them.

    Garmont T8 Bifida Army Boots
    Summary
    This model boasts a breathable footbed and cushioned insole to keep your feet from aching or overheating. The metal eyelets should provide years of faithful service, and the durable nylon webbing isn’t likely to rip or tear. 

    Pros
    Extremely lightweight construction won’t slow you down on long marches or patrols. The rubber treads have excellent grip, especially in slick conditions.

    Cons
    They tend to be narrow, even in the wider sizes, so users with larger feet may feel cramped. The tongue is very thick, which can put pressure on the top of your foot.

    Smith & Wesson Breach 2.0 Army Boots
    Summary
    A steel shank provides ample protection against obstacles or attacks, while the EVA midsole gives your foot a flexible and comfortable base on which to stand. The waxed exterior keeps everything looking clean and sleek, with less chance of smudging.

    Pros
    The gusseted tongue helps prevent dirt, stones, and other debris from getting inside. Side zippers allow you to put them on and take them off in a flash.

    Cons
    It takes awhile to break them in, so expect a few uncomfortable days in the beginning. The zippers aren’t particularly strong, so don’t use them to pull the shoe on.

    Danner Tachyon Coyote Army Boots
    Summary
    A removable insole allows you to insert additional cushioning or even a custom orthotic. The synthetic upper dries very quickly, making them suitable for use in any weather.

    Pros
    These boots are among the lightest you’ll find, making them an excellent choice for extended use. They feel more like tennis shoes than boots, so running in them isn’t an issue.

    Cons
    They’re not the most supportive option on the market, and the ankles are especially weak. They won’t keep your feet terribly warm either, so plan on wearing thick socks when the mercury drops.

Tips

  • One of the primary compromises you’ll make with army boots is how much cushioning they have. Obviously, more cushioning will make them more comfortable, but it will also likely make them hotter and heavier.
  • This type of boot was created to protect your feet and ankles in extreme conditions, so don’t be surprised if they’re a bit stiff before you break them in. That being said, they shouldn’t be extremely uncomfortable at first, and if they are, find another pair.
  • These shoes aren’t of uniform height, so consider how tall you want them to be. The higher they are, the more ankle protection and stability they’ll provide, but this is often at the expense of flexibility elsewhere in the boot. Decide which is more important before you make your purchase.  

FAQs

Q: Why are there so many choices? I thought there was only one kind of army boot?

A: Army boots are, strictly speaking, any boots that meet the military’s specifications for combat use. However, the term is broadly used to describe any boots that resemble those used by military personnel. The military uses a wide range of boots and other footgear, as the best option is usually determined by the environment in which it is used.

Q: Can army boots be worn in any climate?

A: Typically, army boots are designed to be tough enough to handle any conditions. However, most will be specifically made for a certain purpose or environment. Tan boots, for example, are likely designed for desert use. That being said, if you’re not an active member of the armed forces, you’ll likely find that your army boots can handle anything you throw at them in everyday civilian life.

Q: What is the best material for army boots?

A: This depends on their intended use. Most will have rubber soles to provide traction in any environment. The rest of the shoe will be flexible yet durable, so look for leather, thick nylon, or polyurethane. If it’s a desert boot, portions of it may be mesh to improve breathability.

Final Thoughts

The Garmont T8 Bifida Army Boots are both extremely lightweight and impressively durable, so they should provide you with years of comfortable service. 

While not as lightweight as the Garmonts, the budget-friendly Smith & Wesson Breach 2.0 Army Boots boast a built-in steel shank to protect your feet from all kinds of danger, plus they’re easy to keep clean.

