Best Army Boots: Stylish and Comfortable Foot Protection
These army boots will protect your feet in just about any condition
- Best OverallGarmont T8 Bifida Army BootsSummarySummary
This model boasts a breathable footbed and cushioned insole to keep your feet from aching or overheating. The metal eyelets should provide years of faithful service, and the durable nylon webbing isn’t likely to rip or tear.ProsPros
Extremely lightweight construction won’t slow you down on long marches or patrols. The rubber treads have excellent grip, especially in slick conditions.ConsCons
They tend to be narrow, even in the wider sizes, so users with larger feet may feel cramped. The tongue is very thick, which can put pressure on the top of your foot.
- Best ValueSmith & Wesson Breach 2.0 Army BootsSummarySummary
A steel shank provides ample protection against obstacles or attacks, while the EVA midsole gives your foot a flexible and comfortable base on which to stand. The waxed exterior keeps everything looking clean and sleek, with less chance of smudging.ProsPros
The gusseted tongue helps prevent dirt, stones, and other debris from getting inside. Side zippers allow you to put them on and take them off in a flash.ConsCons
It takes awhile to break them in, so expect a few uncomfortable days in the beginning. The zippers aren’t particularly strong, so don’t use them to pull the shoe on.
- Honorable MentionDanner Tachyon Coyote Army BootsSummarySummary
A removable insole allows you to insert additional cushioning or even a custom orthotic. The synthetic upper dries very quickly, making them suitable for use in any weather.ProsPros
These boots are among the lightest you’ll find, making them an excellent choice for extended use. They feel more like tennis shoes than boots, so running in them isn’t an issue.ConsCons
They’re not the most supportive option on the market, and the ankles are especially weak. They won’t keep your feet terribly warm either, so plan on wearing thick socks when the mercury drops.