Best Drones 2019: Take Epic Shots and Videos From Above

Tips

When buying a drone, check whether the camera is included. It's better to buy a drone with a built-in camera or a detachable one because it's cheaper and also easier to set up.

If you want a drone you can fly right out of the box, be sure to get one with the initials RTF (Ready to Fly). ARF (Almost Ready to Fly) drones require some assembly before they're ready to fly. BNF (Bind and Fly) drones do not come with a transmitter, and you have to find one and bind it to the drone's receiver.

Set a budget before buying a drone because the price determines whether you buy a recreational one or a professional one. The good news is that drones are sold at different prices, so you won't have a hard time finding the right one for your budget.

If you have a drone that’s over .55 pounds, you must register it with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). If you want to avoid this, get a beginner drone as most weigh less than .55 pounds.

FAQs

Q: How can I avoid crashing a drone?

A: The best way to avoid crashing your drone is to have a cautious flying style. Make sure your drone is always within view, and fly it in open areas. Do not fly it on windy days, when it's raining, or at night. In addition, ensure it's always 30 feet away from any obstacles.

Q: Can I fly a drone at night?

A: Yes. You don't need a license to fly a drone at night, but you have to follow basic safety rules. These rules are set by the FAA and will help you to avoid getting into trouble with law enforcement or crashing your drone.

Q: How high can I legally fly my drone?

A: The Federal Aviation Administration recommends flying a drone below 400 feet (121 meters) above ground level. This ensures it avoids crashing into manned aircraft like helicopters and airplanes.

Final Thoughts

The Potensic Foldable Drone with 5G WiFi is hard to beat for its flight time, 5G Wi-Fi, and high-speed image transmission. But if you want a beginner-friendly drone, the budget-friendly EACHINE Mini Drone with Camera for Adults and Kids will do.