Best Drones 2019: Take Epic Shots and Videos From Above
A drone offers a unique photographic perspective, so get one and see things differently
- Best OverallPotensic Foldable Drone with 5G WiFiSummarySummary
Equipped with 5G Wi-Fi, this drone lets you see images in the app in real-time. It has a professional 2K camera with a 110-degree angle that can adjust 90 degrees for easy recording. Its flight time is about 15-20 minutes.ProsPros
The drone has a foldable fuselage and is easy to carry and store. It features a 2MP CMOS sensor that allows you to take spectacular aerial photos. It also comes with intelligent flight modes and GPS modules that make it easy for you to fly it.ConsCons
The photos it takes are not of professional quality, and the videos are a little shaky. If you have a large phone, you will not be able to mount it inside the controller.
- Best ValueEACHINE Mini Drone with Camera for Adults and KidsSummarySummary
If you want to get your kids interested in drones, you can get them this mini drone that comes with a lot of awesome features. It has a headless flight mode, altitude hold, and phone app control.ProsPros
Unlike many mini drones, this drone has a nice flight time. Its 250mAh battery allows for approximately seven to eight minutes of flight time. Its compact size makes it easy to store, and it also comes with removable blade protectors.ConsCons
Wi-Fi video quality is very poor. There are no additional parts that protect the propellers. Flying it outdoors is risky as it may fly away when it comes into contact with strong winds.
- Honorable MentionSNAPTAIN WiFi FPV Drone with HD CameraSummarySummary
If you're looking for a beginner-friendly drone with great features, the Snaptain S5C is the one. With a futuristic design and LED lights, it will give you an immersive flying experience. It has a flight time of around 10 minutes.ProsPros
The drone is very user-friendly. You can get it to take off, land, or return by just pressing one button. It has smart voice control, 360-degree flips and rolls, and headless mode—all great features for drone newbies. Protective propeller guards ensure a safe flight.ConsCons
The drone is difficult to fly because it does not stay in place and drifts a lot. The headless mode is not very effective, and the One Touch return only works if you fly the drone in a straight line.