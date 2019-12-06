Best 8×32 Binoculars: Small but Powerful Device

By Andra DelMonico
Binoculars are great when you need to see things at far distances. This includes nature viewing, hunting, and sporting events. Binoculars work by using a prism to magnify whatever you’re looking at. To get a clear view, you need to buy a high-quality set. These binoculars are small yet provide powerful distance viewing.

  • Best Overall
    Bushnell Trophy Binocular
    Summary

    These heavy-duty binoculars are fog proof and 100-percent waterproof. You can use them in the bright sun thanks to their non-glare coating. You’ll also have a solid grip on them due to the non-slip grips that also absorb shock if you drop them. 

    Pros

    There is an easy-to-adjust knob that allows you to focus on what you want to see. The rugged construction makes them durable for use out in the field. There are also adjustable eyecups to position them where you need them for maximum comfort. 

    Cons

    There are some consistency issues with the lens. You might have trouble focusing both lenses at the same time. Also, they may fog up.

  • Best Value
    Wingspan Optics Compact Binoculars
    Summary

    These compact and lightweight binoculars are perfect for bird watching or taking to a sporting event. They have a non-slip grip and provide excellent detail at 1,000 yards away. They come with a lifetime guarantee. 

    Pros

    Their small size makes them perfect for slipping in your pocket and taking anywhere. Your view will be bright and clear when looking through them. They also come with a case and neck strap to give you carrying options.

    Cons

    You may struggle to get these binoculars to focus on anything. It may also be a struggle to make a claim with the company to use the lifetime warranty. 

  • Honorable Mention
    SkyGenius Compact Binoculars
    Summary

    These binoculars focus on your view through multi-coated lenses and highly formulated optics. They go through extensive quality testing. A rubber coating improves your grip and its protection. These binoculars are compact and lightweight at just 1.05 pounds.

    Pros

    The 32 mm lens captures the maximum amount of light. This gives you the clearest and brightest view of distant objects. Their small size and light weight makes them easy to carry by simply slipping them in your back pocket. 

    Cons

    They may be difficult to focus. The “free wheel” spins several times before catching, making it easy to overshoot your goal and causing you to need to refocus. 

Tips

  • Look for binoculars that come with a carry case and strap to make storing them and carrying them easier. A case will ensure they stay dust and scratch-free. 
  • Determine if you want tethered lens caps. If they’re tethered, you won’t have to worry about losing them. However, if they’re tethered, they’ll potentially get in the way while you’re using the binoculars. 
  • There are two different kinds of prisms that are used in binoculars: roof and Porro. The prism type affects the price. Because of the level of optic design required, the roof binoculars tend to be more expensive than Porro. 

FAQs

Q: Can I use binoculars while wearing glasses?

A:  Yes. You should be able to hold the binoculars up to your glasses and look through them to see a clear image. 

Q: What does the exit pupil mean?

A: This is the amount of focused light that hits your eye. You can see this by holding the binoculars about eight to 10 inches away from your face. You’ll see a small dot of light at the center of the eyepieces. The exit diameter should be bigger than the pupil of your eye. 

Q: Are lens coatings important on binoculars?

A: The right lens coatings can improve the performance of your binoculars. They can make the colors more vivid through the transmission of more light. Coatings to reduce reflection are extremely important. The light that’s reflected means less light that gets directed to your eye. 

Final Thoughts

The Bushnell Trophy Binocular is a perfect rugged and waterproof device, while the Wingspan Optics Compact Binoculars are a quality affordable option.

