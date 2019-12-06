Best 8×32 Binoculars: Small but Powerful Device

Tips

Look for binoculars that come with a carry case and strap to make storing them and carrying them easier. A case will ensure they stay dust and scratch-free.

Determine if you want tethered lens caps. If they’re tethered, you won’t have to worry about losing them. However, if they’re tethered, they’ll potentially get in the way while you’re using the binoculars.

There are two different kinds of prisms that are used in binoculars: roof and Porro. The prism type affects the price. Because of the level of optic design required, the roof binoculars tend to be more expensive than Porro.

FAQs

Q: Can I use binoculars while wearing glasses?

A: Yes. You should be able to hold the binoculars up to your glasses and look through them to see a clear image.

Q: What does the exit pupil mean?

A: This is the amount of focused light that hits your eye. You can see this by holding the binoculars about eight to 10 inches away from your face. You’ll see a small dot of light at the center of the eyepieces. The exit diameter should be bigger than the pupil of your eye.

Q: Are lens coatings important on binoculars?

A: The right lens coatings can improve the performance of your binoculars. They can make the colors more vivid through the transmission of more light. Coatings to reduce reflection are extremely important. The light that’s reflected means less light that gets directed to your eye.

Final Thoughts

The Bushnell Trophy Binocular is a perfect rugged and waterproof device, while the Wingspan Optics Compact Binoculars are a quality affordable option.