Best Outdoors Gear: The Ultimate in Wilderness Comfort and Style

Tips

When shopping for backcountry gear, consider not just comfort and price but also space and weight. Even if you’re car camping, you’ll need to fit everything into your vehicle’s storage space, so take care not to fill your trunk with your tent, stove, and hammock before you’ve put any food or water in there.

To test out a backpack, tighten the hip straps as much as possible by leaning backward so your pelvis is a little behind your feet. You want a pack that sits easily on your hips, chest, and shoulders and has all the space you need for the length of the trip you’re planning.

Plan ahead. A wilderness adventure is only as good as what you do to prepare for it. Get maps of the area from the National Park Service or U.S. Forest Service, decide how much food and water everybody is going to need, and if you’re hitting the trail make sure to pack and wear your backpack while you’re still in civilization. Remember, a bit of planning can save your trip—or your life—down the trail.

FAQs

Q: Do I need 4WD or AWD to take my vehicle into the wilderness?

A: No. As long as you’re cautious and pay attention as you drive, 2WD vehicles perform perfectly well on gravel, dirt, or rutted roads. However, it’s best to stay on marked roads. If you want to leave the path entirely, it’s best to have a bit more power and height.

Q: What’s the bare minimum I need to get started on my first wilderness journey?

A: If you’re car camping, you’re going to need a vehicle to get you there, a tent, bedding, food, and a flashlight or lantern. If you want hot food or drinks, you’ll need a camp stove and something to fuel it, like white gas or propane. Most campgrounds have water, but if you’re going to one that doesn’t, bring your own water or a method of purifying the water you find. Don’t trust the water in the wilderness.

Q: Do self-inflating sleeping pads require power?

A: No, they inflate themselves through built-in mechanical valves. Just open the valve, leave the pad alone for a few minutes, and then close the valve when it’s gotten to your desired firmness. If you still aren’t sure about self-inflating, you can always go with an accordion-folding foam pad (they’re also lighter).

Final Thoughts

We recommend the Coleman Sundome Tent for keeping warm and dry in the backcountry. The Sleepingo Camping Pad adds comfort to the experience at an affordable price.