Best Outdoors Gear: The Ultimate in Wilderness Comfort and Style
Get the most out of the backwoods with this outdoors gear
- Best OverallColeman Sundome TentSummarySummary
Available in sizes for two to six campers, this warm-weather tent is designed to be waterproof and comfortable. Includes a flashlight loop, air vent, stakes, and an electrical access port for powered campsites.ProsPros
One of the most waterproof tents on the market, the Coleman Sundown’s polyester construction will keep you dry indefinitely. Setup is quick and easy. Durable materials withstand years of use.ConsCons
It needs to be weighted or staked in high wind, as it’s prone to blowing away. Coleman is stingy about offering replacement parts if one goes missing or breaks.
- Best ValueSleepingo Camping PadSummarySummary
A self-inflating, two-inch-thick sleeping pad engineered to provide portable comfort on any kind of ground. It packs down tightly, weighs less than a pound, and features puncture-resistant material.ProsPros
It’s affordable and comes with a lifetime warranty promising hassle-free replacement. Its ability to pack down to the size of a water bottle makes it excellent for backcountry trips. Fabric balances lightness with durability.ConsCons
Remains a little short once inflated, so taller campers might find their feet falling off the edge. Sometimes it’s difficult to tell when it’s suffering from a slow leak.
- Honorable MentionEarth Pak Waterproof BackpackSummarySummary
Trail backpack built for 100 percent protection during any sort of outdoor activity. Fits easily in trunks and airplane compartments, while still maximizing storage space. Includes shoulder, chest, and waist straps for comfort, and a roll-top closure for ease of use.ProsPros
Waterproof enough to keep your clothes, food, and equipment dry, even when sailing or kayaking; you can submerge it in water and it’ll come out dry inside. Holds up extremely well to heavy use. Made by a small company where founders often fulfill customer warranties directly.ConsCons
No internal storage space, so you might need to add your own packing cubes. Lacks a hip belt, leading to less-than-optimal weight distribution over much longer hikes.