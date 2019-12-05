Best Muck Boots: Keep Your Feet Warm and Dry
Get yourself a pair of muck boots to keep your feet warm and dry
- Best OverallMuck Boot Rubber Men’s BootSummarySummary
These muck boots are leather and synthetic with a rubber sole. The shaft is a tall 14.5 inches. They’ll fit your leg perfectly with a 15.5-inch opening. The synthetic neoprene is 5 mm thick.ProsPros
The neoprene provides you with heat retention, waterproofing, and shock absorption. Plus, the materials of this boot will form to your foot and leg to prevent chafing.ConsCons
The thin rubber these boots are made of may begin to peel. They may not retain heat extremely well and might leave your feet feeling cold.
- Best ValueServus Comfort Technology Men's Work BootsSummarySummary
These all-rubber boots have a 16-inch-tall shaft. They’re made from a PVC injection mold construction to create a seamless shoe that is 100-percent waterproof. The shaped top makes the top line match the flex of your leg at the knee.ProsPros
The rubber material these boots are made of is resistant to degradation from agricultural chemicals, fertilizers, and animal waste. They keep your feet warm.ConsCons
Over time, the material at the flex point on the toe may begin to split and crack. Also, the tread can wear away quickly, leaving you with a smooth sole.
- Honorable MentionDuck and Fish Men Neoprene Rubber BootSummarySummary
These 100-percent waterproof muck boots are constructed with both rubber and neoprene. Lining the inside are removable insoles to cushion your steps. The outside features deep cleats to give you the greatest amount of traction.ProsPros
There’s a handy glow-in-the-dark pull tab on the back of the boot to help you take them on and off. The removable inner cushion helps you keep the boot clean and comfortable for long-term use.ConsCons
While these boots may fit your feet okay, they may be snug through the ankle. The sole may also separate from the rest of the boot.