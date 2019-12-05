Best Muck Boots: Keep Your Feet Warm and Dry

Get yourself a pair of muck boots to keep your feet warm and dry

By Andra DelMonico
Trekking through the mud or snow in your sneakers or other shoes can cause your feet to get wet and cold. Wearing knee-high muck boots will keep your feet dry and protected while your hunting, fishing, or performing chores. Try one of these three pairs of boots.

    Muck Boot Rubber Men’s Boot
    These muck boots are leather and synthetic with a rubber sole. The shaft is a tall 14.5 inches. They’ll fit your leg perfectly with a 15.5-inch opening. The synthetic neoprene is 5 mm thick.

    The neoprene provides you with heat retention, waterproofing, and shock absorption. Plus, the materials of this boot will form to your foot and leg to prevent chafing. 

    The thin rubber these boots are made of may begin to peel. They may not retain heat extremely well and might leave your feet feeling cold. 

    Servus Comfort Technology Men's Work Boots
    These all-rubber boots have a 16-inch-tall shaft. They’re made from a PVC injection mold construction to create a seamless shoe that is 100-percent waterproof. The shaped top makes the top line match the flex of your leg at the knee.

    The rubber material these boots are made of is resistant to degradation from agricultural chemicals, fertilizers, and animal waste. They keep your feet warm. 

    Over time, the material at the flex point on the toe may begin to split and crack. Also, the tread can wear away quickly, leaving you with a smooth sole. 

    Duck and Fish Men Neoprene Rubber Boot
    These 100-percent waterproof muck boots are constructed with both rubber and neoprene. Lining the inside are removable insoles to cushion your steps. The outside features deep cleats to give you the greatest amount of traction. 

    There’s a handy glow-in-the-dark pull tab on the back of the boot to help you take them on and off. The removable inner cushion helps you keep the boot clean and comfortable for long-term use.

    While these boots may fit your feet okay, they may be snug through the ankle. The sole may also separate from the rest of the boot. 

Tips

  • If you plan to wear your muck boots in cold weather, pay attention to the heat retention and warmth of the boots. You want a pair that will reflect your body heat to keep your toes warm. 
  • Pay attention to the sizing as some boots are meant to be universal. You’ll often see two sizes listed: one is the men’s sizing, and the other is the equivalent women’s size. 
  • If you intend to use your muck bottom as safety shoes, look for a pair with a steel toe. This will protect your toes while also giving you a work boot. 

FAQs

Q: Is my muck boot size the same as my regular shoe size? 

A: This can vary with the brand. Most boots are made true to size, but it can help to go up a half size. This will give you extra room to wear thick socks. 

Q: Should I buy all-rubber or neoprene boots? 

A: All-rubber boots weigh more but are also more durable and heavy-duty. If you choose neoprene, it’s lighter and softer. This makes the neoprene more pliable than an all-rubber boot. 

Q: Can I wear muck boots for other activities?

A: These boots are designed for working outside. They aren’t meant for snakebite protection, for example. They’re also not meant for use on a motorcycle as they are loose through the shaft. 

Final Thoughts

Choose the Muck Boot Rubber Men’s Boot for a durable and high-quality muck boot. If you’re looking for something more affordable, the Servus Comfort Technology Men's Work Boots works well as an all-rubber boot.

