Best Truck Games: Rule the Road from the Comfort of Home
You’ll have loads of fun with these truck simulator games
- Best OverallAmerican Truck Simulator Gold Edition for PCSummarySummary
Experience the feeling of driving over 30 different truck models with this PC game. It features realistic steering and air braking and includes the New Mexico DLC.ProsPros
Features an engaging long-term mission where you start from the bottom and build up your own trucking company. Driving controls are extremely close to the real thing. Covers thousands of miles highways across the American West.ConsCons
It requires you to install the Steam app before you can play. Casual gamers might have a hard time with realistic truck controls. Sometimes it has problems with Windows 10.
- Best ValueMudrunner: American Wilds for PS4 and Xbox OneSummarySummary
This game features a huge open world you can explore solo or with up to three friends. With the American Wilds expansion, drive all-terrain trucks from famous brands across all sorts of rough environments.ProsPros
Builds on the success of the original Mudrunner by adding exciting new maps based on Montana, North Dakota, and Siberia. Realistic physics and vivid open-world graphics.ConsCons
Missions are lacking in variety. Lots of DLC content is locked at the beginning, requiring a lot of work to open.
- Honorable MentionMonster Jam: Crush It for PS4, Xbox One, and SwitchSummarySummary
Play through competitions based on real-life Monster Jam events, including racing, freestyle, and environmental challenges. Master control of your vehicle to win races and perform epic stunts.ProsPros
Brings players into the heart of the high-stakes Monster Jam experience with detailed truck physics and the ability to play as famous monster trucks. Controls are easy to learn but rewarding to master.ConsCons
Lacks a multiplayer mode. Also, if you’re looking for a realistic trucking experience, check out a different title. This one is all about stylized competition, not an accurate simulation.