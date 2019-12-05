Best Truck Games: Rule the Road from the Comfort of Home

Tips

There are a lot of vehicle simulators of different kinds available for free for mobile phones, but most are rushed and not well-developed. Console and PC truck games provide a much stronger experience, and they’re worth the money.

If you’re playing a truck simulator on your computer, hooking up a console controller will make steering, accelerating, and braking much easier. You’ll also be able to change the settings to match how you like to play. We recommend setting acceleration to the right trigger and braking to left, the usual console control scheme.

When racing through the night to make a delivery, don’t be afraid to use cruise control. Almost all truck games have it as a feature, and it’s the best way to avoid speeding tickets while making sure you don’t lose any time.

FAQs

Q: If a truck game is a UK import, will I be able to play it in North America?

A: Yes. That just means that like a lot of truck simulators, it was first released in Europe. UK import games work fine on American computers.

Q: Are truck games good to buy for kids?

A: Absolutely. Kids will have tons of fun figuring out how to control the big rigs and take them out on the road. It might even give them some good foundational knowledge for when they learn to drive for real.

Q: Other than realistic simulators, what kinds of truck games are available?

A: Games exist that will let you race 18-wheelers, do tricks with monster trucks, drive smaller ATVs across rough terrain, and experience all kinds of real and imagined aspects of the trucking world. The simulator genre isn’t often talked about by gamers, but it’s grown surprisingly robust in the new generation of consoles.

Final Thoughts

We recommend American Truck Simulator Gold Edition because it has the best balance of fun and realism.

If you’re looking for a better value, Mudrunner: American Wilds also offers a vivid truck-driving experience.