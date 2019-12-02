Best Bike Messenger Bags: Carry Your Gear Around in Style
These bike messenger bags are both stylish and convenient
- Best OverallTimbuk2 Command Messenger BagSummarySummary
Available in a wide variety of colors, this stylish case boasts plenty of easily-accessible zippered pockets and an internal organizer.ProsPros
An excellent choice for anyone lugging around a laptop, it has an external zippered pocket for quick access to your cables and cords. A lined floating pocket can protect fragile valuables.ConsCons
The hooks that attach the strap to the bag are large, overly bulky, and difficult to undo. The water bottle sleeve is a little snug, especially when the bag is full, making it frustrating to remove or return your drink.
- Best ValueTimbuk2 Classic Messenger BagSummarySummary
The double-loop cam buckle on this option makes it easy to adjust on the go, while the mesh strap pad reduces the likelihood of overheating during your commute.ProsPros
This bag is excellent for use in inclement weather, as it has a waterproof liner and corners that fold in to protect any gear you’re carrying. When everything is securely fastened, it offers a sleek, streamlined look with clean lines.ConsCons
When everything is buckled up, getting into the bag can be a time-consuming process. This can be frustrating, especially since it doesn’t offer much in the way of exterior pockets.
- Honorable MentionRapiddominance Classic Military Messenger BagSummarySummary
Made of pure cotton canvas with a polyester lining, this model sports reinforced seams, brass rivets, and seven secure pockets.ProsPros
Large side pockets are great for holding bottles of water or umbrellas, and the front compartments enable you to quickly reach often-used items, like keys or credit cards.ConsCons
The zippers aren’t terribly durable and can break if the pockets are stuffed too full. It has a general lack of structure, so it won’t hold its shape well when you set it down.