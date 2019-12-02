Best Bike Messenger Bags: Carry Your Gear Around in Style

Tips

Think about how you will carry the bag while you ride. Some can be slung across your torso, while others can ride on your back like a traditional backpack. Some can be hooked onto the bicycle itself.

Sizes vary wildly, so consider how much stuff you want to carry with you. If you need to carry a laptop and a ton of accessories, make sure the bag you get can accommodate all of it. Otherwise, a smaller bag may be a smarter choice, as it’s less likely to weigh you down and limit your mobility.

If you tend to be rough and occasionally take a tumble when you ride, it may be worth investing in a bag with extra padding to protect your valuables.

FAQs

Q: Are messenger bags suitable for use in any weather?

A: Some are made with waterproof fabrics, but that’s not a universal quality. Others are made of cotton or other materials that can let moisture seep through. Also, not all messenger bags have pockets that can be completely sealed, so make sure yours shuts tightly before taking it out in the rain.

Q: What’s the difference between a messenger bag and a pannier?

A: Messenger bags are worn by the rider, usually across the torso. Panniers are like saddlebags. They drape over the bike itself rather than the cyclist. Panniers are better for carrying large, bulky objects, but they’re difficult to carry when you’re not actively riding.

Q: Do I need a bag with reflective material on it?

A: Not necessarily, although a few added safety features never hurt. If you have reflectors on the bike, you can probably forgo putting them in your bag. Just be sure the bag doesn’t block them while you ride.

Final Thoughts

The Timbuk2 Command Messenger Bag is both stylish and versatile, and its pockets are thoughtfully designed to make your life easier both on and off your bike.

If you often have to ride through nasty conditions, the Timbuk2 Classic Messenger Bag does an excellent job of protecting any gear you have stored inside, thanks to its clever, weather-resistant design.