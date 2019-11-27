Best Gasket Sealers: Keep Fluids Inside Where They Belong

Tips

Rarely do auto manufacturers recommend using a silicone- or latex-based liquid sealant by itself. Those that do insist that only a small amount be used.

When using a squeeze-tube type of gasket sealer, only use what you need. Don’t glob it on and wipe off the excess. Otherwise, you’ll be picking chunks of it out of your oil.

Liquid brush-on gasket adhesives are recommended by manufacturers for transmission oil pans since latex or silicone sealers can break off and clog vital orifices, damaging your transmission.

When using a gasket sealer on exhaust components, pick one with a high copper content to resist the high temperatures in exhaust systems.

Whether you use a gasket sealer or not, remove as much of the old gasket as possible without scraping or scratching the mating surfaces. If you don’t get all the old material off, especially out of grooves, or if you scratch the surface, you will cause leaks instead of sealing them.

FAQs

Q: What is the difference between a gasket adhesive and a gasket sealer?

A: A gasket sealer is the gooey, gloppy stuff every one associates with gasket sealing. Gasket adhesive is more of an extra-strength contact cement with properties that make it chemically resistant.

Q: Why use gasket adhesive or sealer when my part comes with a gasket?

A: Good question. Except in certain circumstances, a gasket sealer is used as nothing more than an adhesive. It’s there to keep the gasket from slipping during installation.

Q: My new oil pan didn’t come with a gasket. What should I use to seal it?

A: When using in place of an actual gasket, run a small bead of silicone or latex gasket sealer around the edge of the pan outside the bolt holes. Your bead should not be larger than 1/8 inch in width/diameter. Excess gasket sealer can actually cause leakage.

Final Thoughts

Our choice for the best overall gasket sealer, Gasgacinch 440-A, is the choice of professional race engine builders.

Our pick for the best value gasket sealer, Permatex Ultra Black, is a great choice for those times when you don’t have a paper, cork, or rubber gasket and you’re putting parts together that will be subjected to a lot of oil when in use.