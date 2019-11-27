Best Bipods: Support and Steady Your Rifle

A quality bipod offers a steady rest to enhance shooting accuracy

By Robert Kimathi

A bipod is a simple tool yet very effective in supporting and stabilizing your rifle when shooting. This gadget helps to eradicate common human errors, improving shooting accuracy. Since there are several types and makes of bipods in the market, it can be hard to choose the right one. To simplify this process for you, we have reviewed the three best bipods on the market. 

    AccuShot Atlas Bipod Standard
    For quality and sturdy bipod, AccuShot Atlas Bipod Standard leads the way. Its construction features high-grade aluminum and steel to enhance hold on any Picatinny rail. The bipod can rotate and tilt 360 degrees, ensuring you can shoot in any direction without moving the weapon.
    Its legs are adjustable and can move from 4.75 inches to 9 inches to suit your shooting conditions. The bipod is also lightweight, rust-resistant, and durable.
    Some users claim that its legs are too loose. It is also one of the most expensive bipods.
    UTG Tactical OP Bipod
    This bipod is economical yet high-quality aluminum and steel construction. It features five different length settings for different conditions shooting. The bipod comes with both Picatinny and swivel stud mounts to suit your rifle requirements.
    It is made of steel and aluminum with an anodized coat to prevent rusting and ensure longevity. The bipod is also lightweight for portability. Additionally, it comes with a one-year warranty.
    This bipod cannot handle the recoil of some heavy guns. Some of its parts are loose and cannot be tightened enough.
    Magpul Rifle Bipod
    This bipod is not only designed to eliminate skidding but also to conceal its mechanisms and hardware. Its construction features anodized 6061 T-6 aluminum and injection-molded polymer to make it lightweight and durable.
    This bipod is easily adjustable with just one hand. Also, its height is extendable by 4 inches (6.3’’-10.3’’).
    It is not suitable for very heavy rifles. Some users say it needs retightening after long use.

Tips

  • The first step to using a bipod successfully is to ensure proper installation. Make sure it is installed in the correct place and tightened properly. Poor installation results in inaccurate shots.
  • When shooting, ensure your bipod is not placed on a hard surface to prevent the gun from twisting or hopping after the shot. Instead, look for a softer ground that would absorb the shock.
  • It is important to note that mitigating recoils lies on the user of the gun—not the bipod. Therefore, apply some pressure on the bipod to prevent the impact of recoil on your bipod.

FAQs

Q: Why should I use a bipod?

A: Without a bipod, you tend to use your elbow to support your rifle. This can result in a poor shot if the arms are not firm enough. A bipod stabilizes the weapon, ensuring a balanced shot in a comfortable position.

Q: Does a bipod affect accuracy?

A: Yes, a bipod affects shooting accuracy positively. The tool supports your barrel and the end of the gun to ensure a steady shot. However, if the bipod is not properly installed and held, it may affect your accuracy negatively.

Q: Can I use a bipod when hunting?

A: A bipod is good for enhancing your shooting accuracy in any place. However, it is not advisable to carry it on your hunting trip, since it will increase the weight of your luggage. Also, animals are constantly moving at high speeds and it would be difficult to get an accurate shot on a bipod.

Final Thoughts

For quality and sturdy bipod that will serve you for years, we recommend the AccuShot Atlas Bipod Standard

If you are on a budget and still need a bipod that works efficiently and lasts a long time, consider the UTG Tactical OP Bipod.

