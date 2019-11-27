Best Jeep Wheels: Add Performance and Style

Tips

You may need extra-long valve stems in order to accommodate the deep recesses of some of Jeep wheels. Also, lug nuts that fit your choice of wheels perfectly are usually sold separately.

If you dent or bend steel or alloy wheels on an off-road adventure or even in town, they can be repaired. Just take them to a custom shop where they have the equipment to repair dents and bend wheels.

Wheel maintenance is usually simple. Wash and dry them, especially after off-road adventures. Keeping your wheels clean and dry and occasionally spraying them with a new clear coat helps prevent rust and corrosion.

FAQs

Q: Are all Jeep wheels basically the same?

A: All wheels hold the tire and support the vehicle, but the similarity ends there. Differences include the material, bolt patterns, rim size and width, and offset and backspacing. Types of finishes and protectants also vary from wheel to wheel.

Q: What is better: a steel wheel or an alloy wheel?

A: It depends on a number of factors: where you plan to drive your Jeep (primarily street or off-road), if you are concerned about handling and fuel economy, and if you value style over performance. In general, steel wheels are heavier and stronger, and while they are better for off-road driving fuel economy is affected. Alloy wheels are usually made of either aluminum or magnesium and are therefore lighter and better for street driving. Lighter wheels also produce less strain on suspension and steering parts and give you better fuel economy.

Q: What other factors should I be concerned about when choosing a set of wheels?

A: Bolt pattern is important. Jeeps usually have a 5 x 4.5 or 5 x 5 pattern. Also, rim size is a factor. It is determined by the tire. For example, a 215/75R15 tire has to go on a 15-inch wheel. Offset and backspacing are other technical considerations you need to research before purchasing new wheels.

Final Thoughts

For attractive, durable, functional wheels, we chose the RockTrix RT105 17-Inch Wheels as our best Jeep wheels overall.

Our best value pick, Helo HE878 Wheels, are economical but sharp-looking and heavy-duty as well.