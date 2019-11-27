Best Jeep Wheels: Add Performance and Style

New wheels on your Jeep provide an updated look and better performance

By Richard Bowen
Richard BowenView Richard Bowen's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

If your Jeep’s wheels are dented, scuffed, rusted, or just plain beat up, maybe it’s time to consider a new set. New Jeep wheels will give you confidence and stability on off-road journeys and also add a unique style to your ride. Choose one of our top picks below and start to add a new dimension to your Jeep.

  • Best Overall
    RockTrix RT105 17-Inch Wheels
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    Our pick for the best Jeep wheels fit 1999-2019 Grand Cherokee WJ, WK, and WK2; 2007-2019 Wrangler JK, and JL; 2020 Gladiator JT; and 2006-2010 Commander XK. They have a 17-inch rim diameter and a 9-inch rim width. The bolt pattern measures 127 mm and the bore diameter is 71.5 mm with a -12 offset (4.5-inch spacing). The center bore is 71.5 mm.
    Pros
    Pros
    The rims’ aggressive wheel offset provides as much as two more inches of clearance compared to OEM wheels. They have an attractive black finish and are protected with a clear coat for durability.
    Cons
    Cons
    Fenders and a lift or leveling kit may be required for larger sizes. You may have to purchase separate cone-seat lug nuts.
  • Best Value
    Helo HE878 Wheels
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    These best value wheels are available in rim diameters of 16, 17, 18, and 20 inches (9-inch rim width). Also available in 20-inch diameters with either 8.5- or 9-inch width. They feature a black satin finish and come with a lifetime structural warranty and a one-year finish warranty.
    Pros
    Pros
    These are heavy wheels with an attractive glossy black finish and machined edges. They dress up Jeep Wrangler and JKs perfectly.
    Cons
    Cons
    The middle hubcap may fall off. You also need to order lug nuts to install them.
  • Honorable Mention
    Trailmaster Steel Wheels
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    These economical steel wheels have a rim diameter of 15 inches and a rim width of 8 inches. The bolt pattern is 5 x 4.5, and the backspace is 3.75 inches. They feature a gloss black finish and fit on Cherokee, Cherokee Sport, Wrangler, and other Jeep models.
    Pros
    Pros
    These wheels are heavy- duty and are tough for trail and off-road use. Yet they also add style and appeal to your Jeep with an attractive gloss black finish. Good fit on most Jeeps.
    Cons
    Cons
    The backspace may be too deep for some tastes. The manufacturer’s description may not match the wheel’s look and specs.

Tips

  • You may need extra-long valve stems in order to accommodate the deep recesses of some of Jeep wheels. Also, lug nuts that fit your choice of wheels perfectly are usually sold separately.
  • If you dent or bend steel or alloy wheels on an off-road adventure or even in town, they can be repaired. Just take them to a custom shop where they have the equipment to repair dents and bend wheels.
  • Wheel maintenance is usually simple. Wash and dry them, especially after off-road adventures. Keeping your wheels clean and dry and occasionally spraying them with a new clear coat helps prevent rust and corrosion. 

FAQs

Q: Are all Jeep wheels basically the same?

A: All wheels hold the tire and support the vehicle, but the similarity ends there. Differences include the material, bolt patterns, rim size and width, and offset and backspacing. Types of finishes and protectants also vary from wheel to wheel.

Q: What is better: a steel wheel or an alloy wheel?

A: It depends on a number of factors: where you plan to drive your Jeep (primarily street or off-road), if you are concerned about handling and fuel economy, and if you value style over performance. In general, steel wheels are heavier and stronger, and while they are better for off-road driving fuel economy is affected. Alloy wheels are usually made of either aluminum or magnesium and are therefore lighter and better for street driving. Lighter wheels also produce less strain on suspension and steering parts and give you better fuel economy.

Q: What other factors should I be concerned about when choosing a set of wheels? 

A: Bolt pattern is important. Jeeps usually have a 5 x 4.5 or 5 x 5 pattern. Also, rim size is a factor. It is determined by the tire. For example, a 215/75R15 tire has to go on a 15-inch wheel. Offset and backspacing are other technical considerations you need to research before purchasing new wheels. 

Final Thoughts

For attractive, durable, functional wheels, we chose the RockTrix RT105 17-Inch Wheels as our best Jeep wheels overall. 

Our best value pick, Helo HE878 Wheels, are economical but sharp-looking and heavy-duty as well.

MORE TO READ