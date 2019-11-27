Best Crossbow Scopes: The Difference Between a Hit and Miss

Tips

You get what you pay for. Stay away from the cheapest scopes because they are more apt to break and also collect moisture and dirt inside.

For beginners, simpler can be easier. Start with a light, easy-to-read scope with ample magnification. You can always progress to more complicated scopes with electronics after you have the basics down.

If you already have a good quality rifle scope, it’s likely that it can also fit on your crossbow. Always check the manufacturer’s guidelines before mounting the rifle scope on a crossbow.

FAQs

Q: Why do I need a scope on a crossbow?

A: Despite having a relatively short range, a crossbow can still benefit from having a scope. The magnification can help you see things that are far away, and it can also help in low-light conditions.

Q: What types of crossbow scopes are available?

A: Red dot scopes are simple and have no magnification. Simply point the red laser towards the target. Magnified scopes help the shooter get a clearer image, especially at longer distances. Ballistically calibrated scopes have reticles that predict the flight and drop over certain distances.

Q: What is the maximum range of a crossbow?

A: Depending on the crossbow and the type of bolt, a crossbow can shoot over 500 yards (but not accurately). Depending on the shooter, the effective range for a crossbow is between 20 to 40 yards away. Advanced shooters may get up to 50 to 60 yards.

Final Thoughts

Whether in bright or low-light conditions, a good scope will assist you with getting the perfect shot. Our pick for the best crossbow scope goes to the Vortex Crossfire.

For a more budget-friendly option, try the UTG Crossbow Scope.