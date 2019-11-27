Best Crossbow Scopes: The Difference Between a Hit and Miss
A good crossbow scope will improve your shooting at long ranges and in low light conditions
- Best OverallVortex CrossfireSummarySummary
This rifle scope can easily work with a crossbow and has anti-reflective lenses and 3-12x magnification.ProsPros
It is illuminated and ideal for shooting in low-light conditions. The scope is built from a single piece of aluminum and is shockproof, waterproof, and fog-proof.ConsCons
It may get foggy in certain conditions. There are also questions about its long-term durability.
- Best ValueUTG Crossbow ScopeSummarySummary
This scope has a fixed 4x magnification, and the scope body has a shroud for less glare. It also comes with mounting rings for Picatinny and Weaver rails.ProsPros
It is fog-proof and dustproof and offers fantastic illumination. The reticle colors can also be changed between green or red.ConsCons
This scope can be difficult to zero. Also, the fixed magnification might not be ideal if you’re shooting at closer distances.
- Honorable MentionBarnett Cross ScopeSummarySummary
This scope has a magnification of 4x and has a five-point programmed multi-reticle crosshair system. It is easy to install and comes with mounting rings.ProsPros
The scope is water-resistant and shockproof and comes with a limited lifetime manufacturer’s warranty. It is also known for holding its zero after the extensive shooting.ConsCons
It may easily break without much use. Also, the mounting rings may need to be changed so it can fit certain crossbows.