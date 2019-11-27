Best Kids’ Mountain Bikes: Choose the Right Wheels for Your Child

Tips

Measure your kid’s inseam to ensure you get a proper fit. Anything too big is dangerous, and anything too small will quickly become unusable. Pick a bicycle at the lower end of the recommended size range so that it’s comfortable but can be adjusted up as they grow.

When it comes to mountain bikes, suspension and quality are key. A good air spring and high-quality damping, for example, is preferable to extra travel. We recommend checking the specifications of the forks and shock absorbers. You can get exact model numbers from the bike manufacturer’s website.

If you know your child will be using the bike for mountain trails, then make sure you’ve got them fully outfitted. Mountain bike helmets are stronger and provide more head coverage than standard all-purpose helmets and usually offer a peak which, combined with glasses, will help protect the eyes and face from debris and flying rocks. A backpack is always useful, and you might also want dedicated shoes and/or pedals.

FAQs

Q: What’s the best wheel size for children’s mountain bikes?

A: In general, larger wheels are more stable because they handle bumps better than small wheels. They are also more efficient because less pedaling is required to keep the bike moving. Choose a bike with the biggest wheels available for your kid’s height.

Q: Will I need tools to adjust my child’s bike?

A: A basic bike tool kit is always handy for tightening bolts that may come loose after an epic, bouncy ride across the trails, but it’s not absolutely necessary. Height adjustments usually just involve the seat, which is affixed to the bike by a clamp and can be moved by hand.

Q: At what age can my child start mountain biking?

A: This depends more on how big your kid is rather than how old he or she is. Based on average heights, a child between the ages of 10 and 13 should be fine on a mountain bike. However, as long as they have a suitably designed and properly fitted bike, there shouldn’t be a problem with younger children joining in as well.

Final Thoughts

The well-proportioned Schwinn Koen Bike with SmartStart Frame is our best overall kid’s mountain bike. The Huffy Kids Hardtail Mountain Bike, available in blue and pink, is our best value pick.