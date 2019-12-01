Best Archery Targets: Sharpen Your Shooting Skills

Tips

There is no best way to improve your accuracy: the only way is to practice frequently. Try your best to be consistent. As they say, practice makes perfect.

When starting as an archer, try shooting from a short distance (five yards is recommendable). When you are sure you can hit the target from five yards, you can add five yards at a time until you reach 100 yards, which is the standard distance for Olympians.

Apart from durability, multiple arrow allowance, and the ability to pull out arrows easily, there are other factors to consider when buying an archery target. These include its mobility, cost, and the type of archery you intend to do.

FAQs

Q: Can I make a homemade archery target?

A: Yes, it is possible to make a shooting target from old clothes, hay, or foam from the hardware store. However, homemade targets have a short lifespan, so you’ll have to replace them often. Also, DIY archery targets may destroy your arrows.

Q: How do I score on an archery target?

A: Scoring on an archery target depends on where your arrow hits. The lowest score from a single shot is one point when it hits the outer circle, while the highest score is 10 points when the arrow hits the center circle. A miss is not awarded any points.

Q: How long do archery targets last?

A: The durability of targets depends on its construction. A good target may last up to three years, while the best targets might last a lifetime.

Final Thoughts

For a durable archery target that can withstand high-speed shots, we recommend the Morrell Double Duty Field Point Bag Archery Target.

However, if you are looking for an economic archery target that is efficient, lightweight, and still durable, consider the Block GenZ Series Youth Archery Arrow Target.