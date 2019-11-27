Best Bow Sights: Improve Your Shooting Accuracy

Tips

The pin diameter determines how accurate the bow sight is. Some typical pin thicknesses are 0.10, 0.19, and 0.29. Keep in mind that the smaller the pin, the more precise your bow sight will be.

In a multiple pin sight, the number of pins does not necessarily guarantee better results. In some cases, they may even congest the view. The number of pins ranges from one to seven, with a standard bow sight having three pins. It is important to note that the first pin range is 20 yards; each subsequent pin adds extra 10 yards.

When buying a bow sight, consider its hand orientation. Many bow sights are intended for right-hand users. However, if you are left-handed, there is an option for you.

FAQs

Q: Are sights bow-specific?

A: No. Most sights in the market today are standard. This means any bow sight can fit and work in any bow.

Q: What tools do I need to adjust my bow sight?

A: Most modern bow sights constructions are made easy to adjust and do not require any adjustment tool. However, some models may require an Allen wrench.

Q: Can sight improve your accuracy if you don’t have archery experience?

A: No. Even though the bow sight will increase your accuracy as an established hunter, it will not improve you as a starter. You have to learn the basics of archery before thinking of a bow sight.

Final Thoughts

We recommend the Trophy Ridge React Pro Sight with React Technology because it is lightweight, accurate, reliable, and durable.

For a cheaper option that will still work accurately, consider the Topoint Archery Compound Archer Upgrade Sight Kit.