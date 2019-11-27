Best Bow Sights: Improve Your Shooting Accuracy
With a bow sight, you can aim effortlessly and hit the target accurately
- Best OverallTrophy Ridge React Pro Sight with React TechnologySummarySummary
For enhanced precision, Trophy Ridge Bow Sight is the real deal. It features a 0.010’’ fiber optic pin for maximum sight and enhanced accuracy. Advanced tool-less micro-click windage and elevation adjustments ensure easy corrections.ProsPros
Its rheostat light enhances visibility in various conditions, while its glow-ring maintains vision through low and changing light. Also, its third axis adjustment ensures accuracy even in severe angles. The sight construction features aluminum and steel for durability, reliability, and strength.ConsCons
This bow sight is very expensive. Its plastic knobs are brittle, while the brackets that hold the fiber optics in place are very weak and can break easily.
- Best ValueTopoint Archery Compound Archer Upgrade Sight KitSummarySummary
The Topoint Bow Sight is one of the cheapest yet efficient options on the market. It features a green and red fiber optic with a diameter of 0.029" for precise aiming. The level is marked with two vertical bars for improved accuracy.ProsPros
This bow sight is adjustable to suit right-handed and left-handed shooters. It comes with markings for easy elevation and windage adjustments. It is made of aluminum, making it lightweight and long-lasting.ConsCons
It’s not ideal for lowly lit environments. It does not come with adjusting tools, so you’ll have to buy Allen wrenches separately. Some products arrived damaged.
- Honorable MentionTRUGLO Range-Rover PRO LED Bow SightSummarySummary
This bow sight comes with the characteristics necessary for serious hunting. It eliminates the pin technology and replaces it with illuminated center dot technology for superior accuracy on long-distance shots. It features a fully adjustable LED light to suit various lighting conditions.ProsPros
It features a tool-less design and a Zero-In adjustment dial for fast and accurate yardage adjustment. It includes the quiver mount to ensure adjustability for right- and left-handed users. The accessory lens kit helps provide enhanced magnification.ConsCons
Some users claim that the quiver gets in the way when you turn the elevation wheel. It’s a bit on the heavy side. The wheel lock is plastic and may break if you tighten it too much.