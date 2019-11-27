Best Bow Sights: Improve Your Shooting Accuracy

With a bow sight, you can aim effortlessly and hit the target accurately

By Robert Kimathi

Although several factors affect a bow shot, accuracy is the main one. You can aim effortlessly and hit the target precisely, thanks to the technology in bow sights. These simple devices can help you improve your archery or hunting skills remarkably. We have reviewed some of the best bow sights in the market to help you make an informed buy.

    Trophy Ridge React Pro Sight with React Technology
    For enhanced precision, Trophy Ridge Bow Sight is the real deal. It features a 0.010’’ fiber optic pin for maximum sight and enhanced accuracy. Advanced tool-less micro-click windage and elevation adjustments ensure easy corrections.

    Its rheostat light enhances visibility in various conditions, while its glow-ring maintains vision through low and changing light. Also, its third axis adjustment ensures accuracy even in severe angles. The sight construction features aluminum and steel for durability, reliability, and strength.

    This bow sight is very expensive. Its plastic knobs are brittle, while the brackets that hold the fiber optics in place are very weak and can break easily.

    Topoint Archery Compound Archer Upgrade Sight Kit
    The Topoint Bow Sight is one of the cheapest yet efficient options on the market. It features a green and red fiber optic with a diameter of 0.029" for precise aiming. The level is marked with two vertical bars for improved accuracy.

    This bow sight is adjustable to suit right-handed and left-handed shooters. It comes with markings for easy elevation and windage adjustments. It is made of aluminum, making it lightweight and long-lasting.

    It’s not ideal for lowly lit environments. It does not come with adjusting tools, so you’ll have to buy Allen wrenches separately. Some products arrived damaged.

    TRUGLO Range-Rover PRO LED Bow Sight
    This bow sight comes with the characteristics necessary for serious hunting. It eliminates the pin technology and replaces it with illuminated center dot technology for superior accuracy on long-distance shots. It features a fully adjustable LED light to suit various lighting conditions.

    It features a tool-less design and a Zero-In adjustment dial for fast and accurate yardage adjustment. It includes the quiver mount to ensure adjustability for right- and left-handed users. The accessory lens kit helps provide enhanced magnification.

    Some users claim that the quiver gets in the way when you turn the elevation wheel. It’s a bit on the heavy side. The wheel lock is plastic and may break if you tighten it too much.

  • The pin diameter determines how accurate the bow sight is. Some typical pin thicknesses are 0.10, 0.19, and 0.29. Keep in mind that the smaller the pin, the more precise your bow sight will be.
  • In a multiple pin sight, the number of pins does not necessarily guarantee better results. In some cases, they may even congest the view. The number of pins ranges from one to seven, with a standard bow sight having three pins. It is important to note that the first pin range is 20 yards; each subsequent pin adds extra 10 yards.
  • When buying a bow sight, consider its hand orientation. Many bow sights are intended for right-hand users. However, if you are left-handed, there is an option for you.

Q: Are sights bow-specific?

A: No. Most sights in the market today are standard. This means any bow sight can fit and work in any bow.

Q: What tools do I need to adjust my bow sight?

A: Most modern bow sights constructions are made easy to adjust and do not require any adjustment tool. However, some models may require an Allen wrench.

Q: Can sight improve your accuracy if you don’t have archery experience?

A: No. Even though the bow sight will increase your accuracy as an established hunter, it will not improve you as a starter. You have to learn the basics of archery before thinking of a bow sight.

We recommend the Trophy Ridge React Pro Sight with React Technology because it is lightweight, accurate, reliable, and durable. 

For a cheaper option that will still work accurately, consider the Topoint Archery Compound Archer Upgrade Sight Kit.

