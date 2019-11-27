Best Camping Hatchets: Chop Wood with Ease
Cut and chop your way in nature with these top camping hatchets
- Best OverallEstwing Sportsman’s AxeSummarySummary
This is a multi-purpose tool perfect for camping. It does a great job in chopping logs, chipping branches, and splitting firewood. The stainless steel head provides excellent balance. It also stands up to a lot of abuse thanks to its high-quality construction.ProsPros
Eastwing is a single piece hatchet and has a quality steel blade. It's hand-polished and quite sharp. It includes a ballistic nylon sheath to protect the cutting edge. The curved handle is made of genuine leather. The leather grip allows for more control. Handmade, sanded and lacquered for durability.ConsCons
It comes with an unsharpened axe head, and it might require frequent sharpening. The sticker on the handle is hard to remove.
- Best ValueColeman Camp AxeSummarySummary
This is an excellent inexpensive hatchet that comes in handy at the campsite. It's a compact and high-quality tool. It easily splits and chops wood, and feels comfortable in the hand. The stainless steel head makes it efficient and durable.ProsPros
The hatchet is made of carbon steel. It has a non-slip handle that allows for easy use and a firm rubber grip. There's also a notch cut on the head for pulling out tent stakes. The tool is reliable, easy to handle, and efficiently chops smaller branches and thinner wood.ConsCons
Not ideal for heavy-duty tasks. It doesn't include a holder or sheath. Heavier than other options.
- Honorable MentionGerber Bear Grylls Survival HatchetSummarySummary
This hatchet is compact and perfect for backpacking. It fits backpacks and camping bags and allows for easy maneuver. Due to the lightweight design, it proves to be highly portable. The quality construction makes it reliable and durable.ProsPros
Although compact, this Gerber hand axe is rather efficient. The head has an impressive stainless steel blade. It's extra sharp and withstands heavy use. The rubberized handle prevents slips and allows for more security and precision. It also has a hole at the base for a lanyard. A quality sheath is included in the package.ConsCons
It might be too small for those with larger hands. Due to the compact design and thin axe head, it’s unsuitable for heavy-duty use. Difficult to put in and take out of the holder.