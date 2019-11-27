Best Camping Hatchets: Chop Wood with Ease

Tips

When choosing the best axe, you should first consider its size. If you want a portable tool for backpacking, you'll have to pick a small axe shorter in handle length and with a light head. For car camping, you don't have to worry about the overall length and weight that much.

The weight of the tool also influences portability. Although lightweight hatchets might be easier to carry, they could make chopping wood more difficult. Pick a camping axe that is portable but also heavy enough to be efficient.

Make sure you choose a hatchet made of quality materials. A survival axe should be durable, protected from rust, mildew, sun, and other elements. The quality material also ensures that the blade stays sharp for longer. Avoid a forest axe with a wooden handle that quickly deteriorates in nature.

When it comes to the camping axe, another important factor to consider is an ergonomic design. A hatchet should feel comfortable in the hand for easy maneuvering. It should have an anti-slip, rubberized handle to provide a firm grip.

FAQs

Q: What is the difference between an axe and a hatchet?

A: Axes and hatchets look the same and basically are the same tool, but some differences do exist. Axes have bigger heads and longer handles. They are designed for two-handed use, mostly for larger tasks. Hatchets are smaller, more portable, and can be used with only one hand. They are designed for detailed and delicate tasks.

Q: How do you sharpen a hatchet?

A: The simplest way to sharpen a hatchet is with a mill file. For even better finishing results, you can use whetstones afterward to polish the ax head. A grinding wheel is another good way to sharpen a hatchet. Rotary tools also work well.

Q: Is it legal to carry a hatchet for camping?

A: Yes, you can carry a hatchet in nature while camping, as you'll be using it for survival. However, you shouldn't have any pointed or bladed items in your possession in public. Therefore, you should always keep your hatchet with your other camping gear and store it safely at home until the next trip.

Final Thoughts

The Estwing Camping Hatchet is a reliable and efficient multi-tool that can withstand heavy use.

For those who need an inexpensive alternative, we recommend the Coleman Camp Axe, a handy hatchet for lighter tasks.