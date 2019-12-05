Best Backpacking Multi-Tools: Be Prepared on Your Journey

Benefits of Backpacking Multi-tools

Pack lighter. Carrying different tools for your backpacking adventure can weigh you down. It’s better to carry one compact gadget that has everything you need.

Types of Backpacking Multi-tools

Pocket Knife

The pocket knife is one of the oldest and most common types of multi-tools. The most dominant tool is the knife, and typically includes other useful tools like a bottle opener, screwdriver, corkscrew, nail cutter, and a file. A pocket knife is compact, ultralight, and has foldable tools that tuck away in the handle.

One-Piece Multi-Tool

A one-piece multi-tool has no moving parts and is stored in its full-size position. It can be a hammer or a single piece of metal with a corkscrew on one end, and a blade or screwdriver on the other. Some may have three tools fitted on one handle. It could also be in the shape of a credit card with blades and a bottle opener shaped into each corner.

Specialty Multi-Tool

Specialty multi-tools are equipped with a variety of tools that only suit a specific job function. For instance, you may have an engineer’s multi-tool that only has wrenches and screwdrivers. You can also have a camping or backpacking multi-tool that only has survival tools.

Custom Multi-Tool

Custom multi-tools come with replaceable tools. They allow you to change out the tools with new functions or to rearrange the order as you please. You can turn a 15-in-one multi-tool to a 10-in-one multi-tool with larger tools.

Top Brands

Victorinox

Victorinox is widely known for manufacturing Swiss Army knives, cutlery, travel gear, fragrances, and Luxury watches. The company was founded in 1884 by Kar Elsener and is currently headquartered in Ibach, Switzerland. Some of its best-rated multi-tools are the Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool, Victorinox Swiss Army Spirit Multi-Tool, and Victorinox Swiss Army CS Plus Multi-Tool.

Gerber

Gerber is an international manufacturer of multi-tools, consumer knives, and a variety of cutting tools. The company was founded in 1938 and is currently headquartered in Tigard, Oregon. It’s a subsidiary company of Fiskars Brands Inc. If you would like to try out some high-quality Gerber products, check out the Gerber Dime Multi-Tool, Gerber Suspension Multi-Plier, and Gerber Bear Grylls Ultimate Multi-Tool.

Leatherman

Leatherman is one of the leading manufacturers of multi-tools and knives. The company was founded by Tim Leatherman in 1983 and is currently based in Portland Oreg. Some of its best multi-tools for backpacking and camping are the LEATHERMAN Charge Plus Multi-Tool, LEATHERMAN Super Tool, and LEATHERMAN Rebar Multi-Tool.

SOG Specialty Knives & Tools (SOG)

SOG is a Washington-based company that was founded in 1986 by Spencer Frazer. The company gained fame for its SOG knife in the Vietnam era. Currently, the company designs every day Carry (EDC) tools and multi-tools for outdoor and tactical usage. One of its best-selling multi-tools is the SOG EDC Multi-Tool.

Backpacking Multi-tools Pricing

Under $50: You will be sacrificing a lot of functionality with the products within this price range. However, that doesn’t mean that you will be compromising on the functions you need for backpacking. Most have basic survival tools that will help you get by, but they may not have the sharpest blades.

Key Features

Functionality

Functionality refers to the different uses that can be derived from each tool in the set. For instance, a tool with two blades and a screwdriver offers two functions, since the blades offer the same function. Note: the more functions a multi-tool has the bulkier and heavier it’s going to be.

Construction

Stainless steel or aluminum are the best tools for making a multi-tool. They do not get blunt easily even when tackling the toughest outdoor jobs. The tools should be chrome-plated or polished to protect against rust and corrosion.

Portability

You don’t want a multi-tool that’s heavy or bulky. Most of the large ones come with pouches that are typically clipped on your belt. Such a model, for instance, would be an inconvenience if you don’t wear a belt when backpacking. Prioritize a lighter and compact option that can fit in your pocket as long as it has most of the functions that can help you in your trip.

Other Considerations

Tool Access: You need to be comfortable accessing the individual tools. The butterfly design is the most user-friendly design since it spreads out the tools on both sides of the gadget for easy access.

Best Backpacking Multi-tools Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Backpacking Multi-tool Overall: Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool