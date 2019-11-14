Best Pepper Sprays: Maximize Your Personal Safety

Tips

Enroll in a self-defense class if you are not confident about your skills and reactions when you are in the face of danger. They will help you build your strength, and you will learn new skills to combat attackers.

Always carry your pepper spray whenever you go out. It should be a permanent part of your daily luggage, and consider hiding one in your vehicle’s glove box.

When in an elevator or any enclosed space, liquid pepper spray may splash all around, and you may end up getting burned. Consider using a gel spray that typically shoots out in one direction.

Never relax after spraying the attacker. The spray takes a few seconds to start working. You should run or start defending yourself immediately after you spray it.

If you don’t want to attract attention to your pepper spray, consider buying one that’s shaped like lipstick or an attractive keychain, which is harder to suspect.

FAQs

Q: Can pepper spray blind a perpetrator?

A: Most pepper sprays aren’t designed to cause permanent retinal damage. It only works to disorient the attacker and give you enough time to escape to a secure place. It can, however, cause temporary blurry vision, which can be cleared off with cold running water.

Q: How long does the pepper spray effect last?

A: Depending on the concentration of the irritant, the effects can last for about 45 minutes after 10 seconds of contact. The redness and eye irritation can last for an hour, and if the spray has a UV-marking dye, it can last for 24 hours.

Q: What’s the impact of pepper spray on a perpetrator?

A: Pepper spray typically causes a strong burning and itching sensation upon contact no matter if the perp's eyes are open or closed. If it gets into the eyes, it can cause them to tear up and lead to temporary vision loss. If inhaled, it can burn the mucous membrane and cause severe coughing and shortness of breath.

Q: How do I protect myself from the effects of the pepper spray?

A: Keep your distance, and spray with your arm stretched out. Maintain a minimal shooting range of about five feet if you can. You should also note that if there are strong winds blowing, some of the fluid may splash on your face.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the POLICE MAGNUM Pepper Spray. It will always be with you on your keychain, and the hot pink color makes it seem more like an accessory as opposed to a weapon.

A more affordable pepper spray is the SABRE Advanced Compact Pepper Spray. Its compact design can fit in a purse or in your pocket.