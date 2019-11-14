Best MTB Saddles: Make Mountain Biking More Comfortable 

Tips

If you love going on long rides, invest in a pair of padded shorts. These shorts are a precautionary measure against discomfort and come in handy during intense cycling endeavors.

Get a saddle that fits your weight. Most bike saddles are suitable for riders of average weight. However, if you are on the heavier side, you’re better off choosing a wide seat with extra padding.

Always check the tilt of your seat before setting out on a ride. This helps you to gauge if the position is suitable for the activity. If it isn’t, incline the seat to a better angle.

FAQs

Q: Is it normal to feel pain when riding a bike?

A: No. Pain is caused by inadequate padding on the seat, an improper sitting angle, and a misaligned seat or seat post. You can avoid these issues by checking whether the seat is positioned correctly beforehand.

Q: How do I clean a leather bike saddle?

A: Leather is prone to water damage if it is not maintained properly. The best way to clean a leather seat is by wiping it with a leather conditioner and using a leather protectant to lengthen its lifespan.

Q: How do I set up a bike saddle?

A: If you intend to ride on level ground, install the saddle in a neutral position. Uphill riding calls for an upward tilt, while downhill riding calls for a downward tilt. A good saddle position helps you to avoid straining.

Final Thoughts

For its versatility and the ease of use it offers beginners, we recommend the WTB Volt Pro Saddle.

The Outerdo Bike Saddle is a great value pick if you are looking for a lightweight option for simpler rides.