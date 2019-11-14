Best MTB Saddles: Make Mountain Biking More Comfortable 

If you love to ride a mountain bike, get the best MTB saddle and enhance your experience

By Alice Musyoka
Whether you’re a professional rider or a casual one, mountain biking can be a lot of fun. However, if you want to enjoy the ride, you must be comfortable. One thing that can make all the difference when it comes to comfort is the bike saddle. A good saddle can help you ride longer and experience fewer sore spots. Here we’ve reviewed three of the top MTB saddles on the market.  

  • Best Overall
    WTB Volt Pro Saddle
    Summary
    This Wilderness Trail Bike (WTB) saddle is perfectly designed for speed and comfort. It features medium-thickness padding and subtle curves for more comfortable rides.
    Pros
    The hollow design works well to prevent thigh chafing. The middle groove makes sure there is adequate air circulation to your sensitive parts. The raised tail
    tilts your pelvis forward and optimizes your pedaling efforts with higher efficiency.
    Cons
    The usable area is so small that if you move a little bit back, your sit bones will be off the back of the seat. It also lacks ample cushioning and is very hard.
  • Best Value
    Outerdo Bike Saddle
    Summary
    The Outerdo is specifically designed for long rides. It is long and curvy in all the right places. It ensures you avoid minor and serious injuries when cycling.
    Pros
    The saddle has a center cutout to enhance airflow and protect the perineum against pressure buildup. Its outer cover is tear-resistant, waterproof, and breathable, which makes it durable. It is also lightweight and is a great option for fast rides.
    Cons
    Comfort levels may vary for riders with larger bodies, as the memory padding is light. The saddle does not have enough shock-absorption capability for trail rides.
  • Honorable Mention
    EC90 Professional Bike Seat
    Summary
    This ergonomic bike seat is suitable for both first-time riders and avid cyclists. Install it on any seat post and experience comfort on casual or long rides.
    Pros
    The saddle has excellent shockproof and firmness to relieve the pressure points in your delicate areas. When you install it, you can ride your bike for longer without experiencing pain or soreness. Its ergonomic design ensures there’s no thigh chafing.
    Cons
    It might not be the most comfortable seat for heavier cyclists. It may also not fit all seat posts. The padding is thin, and you can’t ride it for long periods.

Tips

  • If you love going on long rides, invest in a pair of padded shorts. These shorts are a precautionary measure against discomfort and come in handy during intense cycling endeavors. 
  • Get a saddle that fits your weight. Most bike saddles are suitable for riders of average weight. However, if you are on the heavier side, you’re better off choosing a wide seat with extra padding. 
  • Always check the tilt of your seat before setting out on a ride. This helps you to gauge if the position is suitable for the activity. If it isn’t, incline the seat to a better angle. 

FAQs

Q: Is it normal to feel pain when riding a bike?

A: No. Pain is caused by inadequate padding on the seat, an improper sitting angle, and a misaligned seat or seat post. You can avoid these issues by checking whether the seat is  positioned correctly beforehand. 

Q: How do I clean a leather bike saddle?

A: Leather is prone to water damage if it is not maintained properly. The best way to clean a leather seat is by wiping it with a leather conditioner and using a leather protectant to lengthen its lifespan. 

Q: How do I set up a bike saddle?

A: If you intend to ride on level ground, install the saddle in a neutral position. Uphill riding calls for an upward tilt, while downhill riding calls for a downward tilt. A good saddle position helps you to avoid straining. 

Final Thoughts

For its versatility and the ease of use it offers beginners, we recommend the WTB Volt Pro Saddle

The Outerdo Bike Saddle is a great value pick if you are looking for a lightweight option for simpler rides. 

