Best Mini Bikes: Have Fun With These Small but Mighty Motorcycles

These top mini bikes will help you learn the basics of motorcycling safely and comfortably

By Alice Musyoka
One of the best things about a mini bike is that it teaches you the fundamentals of riding. Riding a mini bike is also a lot of fun. However, choosing the best mini bike can be challenging as you have to consider its speed, fuel economy, power, and much more. To ensure you pick the best mini bike, we’ve reviewed the best three in this post. 

  • Best Overall
    Razor MX650 Motocross Bike
    Summary
    This electric bike is designed for motocross and is powered by a 650-watt motor. It is ideal for anyone above 16 years old that weighs up to 220 pounds.
    Pros
    It features adjustable handlebars with twist-grip acceleration to give you maximum speed control. The front and rear brakes are hand-operated for best control. The two wheels—a 16-inch front wheel and 14-inch rear wheel—perform well on dirt roads and off-road. 
    Cons
    If the battery is uncharged for a month or longer, it may fail to charge and you may have to get another one. The electronic controller is very sensitive to moisture; the bike must never get wet or damp.
  • Best Value
    Razor MX350 Motocross Bike
    Summary
    This is a lower-powered version of its counterpart, the MX650. It’s for kids 13 years old and up. It features solid steel construction and runs on two rechargeable 12V lead-acid batteries. 
    Pros
    You can increase the speed to 14 mph and ride the bike for 30 minutes when it’s on a full charge. The twist-grip acceleration control is easy to handle. The hand-controlled braking system is highly responsive. The air-filled 12-inch tires perform well on slightly bumpy ground. 
    Cons
    The bike is small and may not be the best for a tall child. The battery needs regular replacement, even when it’s properly charged. The chains are not firmly attached to the bike.
  • Honorable Mention
    Coleman Powersports Mini Bike
    Summary
    This uniquely-designed bike will give you good speed on any road. It is gas-powered but very fuel-efficient. It runs on a 98cc/3HP engine that outperforms most mini bikes in its class.
    Pros
    It has a rugged design and its frame is made from metal. This improves its outdoor appeal and adds to its durability. Its wide, low-pressure tires display great performance on both smooth terrain and off-road trails. When the tank is full, you can ride the mini bike for three hours. 
    Cons
    The chain may need fixing as it could keep getting loose and falling off. There are quality control issues with the packaging and the assembly. Parts are highly specific to the bike and may be hard to find.

Tips

  • Make safety a top priority. Do not ride without proper safety gear. Some bikes come with additional safety gear, such as helmets and gloves. Alternatively, you can buy aftermarket gear. 
  • Recharge the battery after you use the bike. Leaving the battery uncharged for too long will render it useless. If the charge falls below certain levels, the battery won’t be able to charge up again. 
  • Sit upright on the bike. If you lean back, you may accidentally perform a wheelie and injure yourself. Also, ride with your elbows out so you can better tackle corners. 

FAQs

Q: Do mini bikes have a minimum and maximum age limit?

A: Some mini bikes require that the rider be at least 13 years old. Others have a minimum age requirement of 16 years. Weight is also a determining factor, and some bikes can accommodate up to 220 pounds.

Q: How do I clean a mini bike?

A: A high-pressure washer will do a good job of cleaning a mini bike. Other parts, like the chain, will need post-cleaning procedures, such as applying degreaser. 

Q: Do mini bikes come with training wheels?

A: Mini bikes do not come with training wheels. If you are training a child to use a mini bike, the best way to help them master the controls is to use it at low speeds. As he or she gets better, let him or her ride alone and switch to higher speeds. 

Final Thoughts

If you are looking for an energy-efficient mini bike that is fun to ride, we recommend the Razor MX650 Motocross Bike. But if you have a limited budget, the Razor MX350 Motocross Bike is worth considering. 

