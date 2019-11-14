Best Mini Bikes: Have Fun With These Small but Mighty Motorcycles

Tips

Make safety a top priority. Do not ride without proper safety gear. Some bikes come with additional safety gear, such as helmets and gloves. Alternatively, you can buy aftermarket gear.

Recharge the battery after you use the bike. Leaving the battery uncharged for too long will render it useless. If the charge falls below certain levels, the battery won’t be able to charge up again.

Sit upright on the bike. If you lean back, you may accidentally perform a wheelie and injure yourself. Also, ride with your elbows out so you can better tackle corners.

FAQs

Q: Do mini bikes have a minimum and maximum age limit?

A: Some mini bikes require that the rider be at least 13 years old. Others have a minimum age requirement of 16 years. Weight is also a determining factor, and some bikes can accommodate up to 220 pounds.

Q: How do I clean a mini bike?

A: A high-pressure washer will do a good job of cleaning a mini bike. Other parts, like the chain, will need post-cleaning procedures, such as applying degreaser.

Q: Do mini bikes come with training wheels?

A: Mini bikes do not come with training wheels. If you are training a child to use a mini bike, the best way to help them master the controls is to use it at low speeds. As he or she gets better, let him or her ride alone and switch to higher speeds.

Final Thoughts

If you are looking for an energy-efficient mini bike that is fun to ride, we recommend the Razor MX650 Motocross Bike. But if you have a limited budget, the Razor MX350 Motocross Bike is worth considering.