Best Rectangular Sleeping Bags: Find Comfort in a Good Night’s Sleep

Tips

Some sleeping bags are rated for colder weather. If you plan to take trips where you need to stay warm, then make sure you look at the temperature rating of the product.

If you are going to use the sleeping bag in colder weather, make sure that it is made from waterproof material. Otherwise, you may feel a little damp in chilly temperatures.

Many sleeping bags are machine washable and dryable but check the washing instructions beforehand. Check on it while it dries, as you may have to adjust it to ensure it dries thoroughly on both sides.

FAQs

Q: What should I look for in a sleeping bag?

A: Comfort and warmth are most important, and the outside should be made from a sturdy material. Also, check the bag’s temperature rating, so you stay warm in colder weather.

Q: Does material matter in a sleeping bag?

A: Down sleeping bags are warmer than those made of synthetic. Decide when and where you will be using your sleeping bag so you know what type of material will work best in the conditions.

Q: How often should I wash my sleeping bag?

A: If you camp a lot, you may want to wash your sleeping bag after every trip. Let it dry completely before packing it away. If you don’t want to wash it after every trip, consider buying a sleeping bed liner for the inside. You can then just wash the liner.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the ALPS OutdoorZ Redwood Rectangular Sleeping Bag. It will keep you warm in temperatures up to 25 degrees below Fahrenheit.

For a budget-friendly alternative, take a look at the REVALCAMP Lightweight Sleeping Bag.