Best Base Layers: Stay Warm on Your Motorcycle

Tips

Look for pants that have soft and breathable fabrics, flat-lock stitching, and a comfort waistband. You want to put on your base layer and forget about it.

Compression materials can help keep your base layer pants in place while also preventing muscle fatigue. But for some riders, it’s too restricting. Think about this when buying your base layer.

Base layer pants that have a matching shirt can provide the greatest protection. Look for a set that can work together under your gear for greater warmth and protection.

FAQs

Q: Do I need a base layer when riding a motorcycle?

A: While you technically don’t need to wear a base layer, it can make riding in colder temperatures a lot more enjoyable. A base layer is an extra layer of material between you and the elements.

Q: Is moisture-wicking important?

A: It’s critical that your base layer has moisture-wicking qualities. This thermal layer is designed to keep heat in. The problem is that you’ll eventually get too warm. If you start to sweat, you need the base layer to pull this moisture away from your skin. This will keep you comfortable and reduce your risk of catching a chill from wearing damp clothing.

Q: Is wind resistance important in a base layer?

A: Regular base layers typically don’t have wind-blocking abilities. This is a problem when you’re on a bike where all you feel is the wind. An outside temperature of 50 degrees will feel much colder at 45-55 miles per hour. Look for base layers that can block wind because the greater the wind, the lower the temperature will feel.

Final Thoughts

The Alpinestars ZX EVO Pants provide the greatest level of warmth and protection under your riding gear. If this race quality gear is too expensive, the Dainese D-Mantle Base Layer Undergarment is a high-quality yet more affordable option.