Best 20 Degree Sleeping Bags: Stay Warm in Cold Weather

Stay warm on your next backpacking trip in even the coldest of weather

By Andra DelMonico
Don’t let the cooling temperatures stop you from enjoying your passion for backpacking, hiking, and camping. What you need is a sleeping bag that can keep you warm as temperatures dip to 20 degrees. In the buying guide below, we have three sleeping bags that are sure to keep you warm.

    Hyke & Byke Quandary Sleeping Bag
    This mummy-shaped sleeping bag features hydrophobic down as the fill. It comes in three sizes: short, regular, and long. There are also five different colors to choose from: black, blue, light blue, maroon, and red.
    The innovative fill is a lighter weight than many other sleeping bags rated for the same temperature. It also features zipper baffles and drawcords at the shoulders and hood.
    Cons
    Cons
    Some users may find the mummy-style too confining for their comfort. Other users have found that the fill wasn’t as voluminous as other sleeping bags which caused them to be cold in colder temperatures.
    Coleman Brazos 20 Degree Sleeping Bag
    This rectangular sleeping bag will provide both warmth and space. The outside is a polyester material, and the inside is tricot knit. A fiber lock construction keeps the fill in place.
    It has small features to make it more effective, such as a Thermolock draft tube and no-snag zipper. It also has roll control fasteners to make packing the sleeping bag easier.
    Cons
    Cons
    This sleeping bag only comes in one size and will fit most campers up to a height of 5’11”. Others have found the interior material not soft or comfortable.
    Kelty Tuck 22F Mummy Sleeping Bag
    This sleeping bag features ThermaPro, a synthetic blend of fill designed to give you the ideal combination of warmth and compressibility. It comes in two sizes, regular and long.
    At the foot of the sleeping bag is a zipper to let you stick your feet out on warmer nights. Inside the sleeping bag is a media-integrated storage pocket.
    It only comes in regular and long, so shorter buyers may find this sleeping bag a little long. There have also been complaints that it isn’t wide enough.

Tips

  • Pay attention to the length of the sleeping bag. You want it to fit snugly but not too tight. Sleeping bags come in three sizes, small (5’6”), regular (6’), and long (6’6”). Choose the size that is closest to your actual height. 
  • Sleeping bags come in three different shapes: mummy, rectangular, and semi-rectangular. Mummy is the warmest but most restrictive. Rectangular is the least efficient at heating but provides the most space. Semi-rectangular is a combo of mummy and rectangular. 
  • The sleeping bags in this buying guide are all rated for 20-degree weather. You need to choose a sleeping bag that is rated for slightly lower than the coldest temperature you expect to experience. 

FAQs

Q: What type of insulation should I choose in a sleeping bag? 

A: There are two main options for insulation: down and synthetic. Down tends to be more expensive, but it is highly effective at keeping you warm in cold, dry conditions. It’s also lightweight and easy to compress for transport. Synthetic tends to be more affordable. It can keep you insulated in wet conditions and will dry fast. It’s also non-allergenic.  

Q: How is insulation different from weight in a sleeping bag?

A: The more advanced the fill, the more effective it will be at insulating. This means the sleeping bag will require less fill material to create warmth. The colder a sleeping bag is rated, the more insulation fill it will have. Because of this, it’s important to compare sleeping bags of the same temperature rating when looking at the weight of the fill. 

Q: Should I care about additional features on a sleeping bag?

A: Some features are nice to have, such as a stash pocket meant for keeping small items on hand. Other features will make the sleeping bag more effective, like draft blocking tubes that help keep the warm air in and cold air out. Other features are only relevant in specific situations, such as left or right zip when you’re looking to attach to sleeping bags together. 

Final Thoughts

The Hyke & Byke Quandary Sleeping Bag is a solid choice if you’re looking for a warm yet lightweight sleeping bag. Or there’s the Coleman Brazos 20 Degree Sleeping Bag, which will provide plenty of warmth if you’re on a tighter budget.

