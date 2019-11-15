Best 20 Degree Sleeping Bags: Stay Warm in Cold Weather

Tips

Pay attention to the length of the sleeping bag. You want it to fit snugly but not too tight. Sleeping bags come in three sizes, small (5’6”), regular (6’), and long (6’6”). Choose the size that is closest to your actual height.

Sleeping bags come in three different shapes: mummy, rectangular, and semi-rectangular. Mummy is the warmest but most restrictive. Rectangular is the least efficient at heating but provides the most space. Semi-rectangular is a combo of mummy and rectangular.

The sleeping bags in this buying guide are all rated for 20-degree weather. You need to choose a sleeping bag that is rated for slightly lower than the coldest temperature you expect to experience.

FAQs

Q: What type of insulation should I choose in a sleeping bag?

A: There are two main options for insulation: down and synthetic. Down tends to be more expensive, but it is highly effective at keeping you warm in cold, dry conditions. It’s also lightweight and easy to compress for transport. Synthetic tends to be more affordable. It can keep you insulated in wet conditions and will dry fast. It’s also non-allergenic.

Q: How is insulation different from weight in a sleeping bag?

A: The more advanced the fill, the more effective it will be at insulating. This means the sleeping bag will require less fill material to create warmth. The colder a sleeping bag is rated, the more insulation fill it will have. Because of this, it’s important to compare sleeping bags of the same temperature rating when looking at the weight of the fill.

Q: Should I care about additional features on a sleeping bag?

A: Some features are nice to have, such as a stash pocket meant for keeping small items on hand. Other features will make the sleeping bag more effective, like draft blocking tubes that help keep the warm air in and cold air out. Other features are only relevant in specific situations, such as left or right zip when you’re looking to attach to sleeping bags together.

Final Thoughts

The Hyke & Byke Quandary Sleeping Bag is a solid choice if you’re looking for a warm yet lightweight sleeping bag. Or there’s the Coleman Brazos 20 Degree Sleeping Bag, which will provide plenty of warmth if you’re on a tighter budget.