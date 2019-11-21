Best Rotary Hammers: Drill and Chisel More Efficiently

Tips

When you buy power equipment such as a rotary hammer, ensure it adheres to OSHA standards. These standards regulate consumer products so that users don’t have to worry about quality control.

When using a rotary hammer, tackle small areas at a time and take short breaks every now and then. This prevents you from experiencing hand fatigue and helps cool down the tool.

Protect your eyes and nose at all times. Dust and debris might get into your eyes and nose as you drill. Wearing protective gear prevents dust inhalation and prevents injury.

FAQs

Q: Do rotary hammers come with attachments?

A: No, rotary hammers do not come with a full set of attachments. However, you can purchase important attachments you may need, such as a tile remover, a clay spade, or a cold chisel.

Q: What’s the difference between a hammer drill and a rotary hammer?

A: A hammer drill is a lightweight tool designed for home use, while a rotary hammer performs more difficult tasks. However, both of these tools are excellent for drilling masonry.

Q: How long do rotary hammers last?

A: A quality rotary hammer will give you long-term service if you use it well. Most manufacturers include a one-year warranty with their rotary hammers, so you can always get yours fixed or get a replacement if it malfunctions.

Final Thoughts

Bosch has forged a name for itself in the power tools category, and the Bosch Rotary Hammer is a testament to the company’s engineering prowess.

If you’re looking for a powerful rotary hammer that’s also affordable, we recommend the Makita Rotary Hammer.