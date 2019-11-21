Best Rotary Hammers: Drill and Chisel More Efficiently

With the best rotary hammer, home improvements are easy to tackle

By Alice Musyoka
You may have drilling and chiseling projects at home that call for a rotary hammer. A rotary hammer is a versatile tool that can drill through drywall and concrete slabs. Since picking the best rotary hammer can be challenging, we’ve reviewed three great options to help you make an informed buying decision.

    Bosch Rotary Hammer
    If you’re searching for a powerful rotary hammer that does an excellent job without making a lot of noise, this is the one. Its vibration control is easy to work with, despite pushing out 2.4 foot-pounds of impact energy. 

    The three-finger trigger lets you change hammer speeds (0-4,000 bpm; 0-900 rpm). The 360-degree auxiliary handle gives you better wrist control and flexibility. The hammer has an integral clutch that helps reduce torque reaction.

    It weighs almost eight pounds, so if you continuously work with this hammer you’ll probably strain your arms. You can’t use it to drill or chisel wood; you need a less powerful tool.

    Makita Rotary Hammer
    Despite having a seven amp motor, it delivers 0-1,100 rpm and 0-4,500 rpm. You can utilize up to 40-bit angle settings to get the best performance out of this tool. It comes with a one-year warranty.

    The torque-limiting clutch helps prevent the hammer from getting damaged; it disengages the gear if the bit gets snagged. Timed hammering during rotation reduces overlapping bit impacts, cutting drill time by 50 percent.

    The “constant on” function will damage the motor or wreck the hammer if you mistakenly release it. The hammer is very light and only ideal for small jobs.

    DeWalt Rotary Hammer Drill
    This hammer sports an 8.5 amp motor that delivers three joules of impact energy for less drilling time and more coverage. Its vibration control feature allows you to focus on intense tasks and minimizes hand fatigue.

    It uses a revolving brush ring that delivers maximum torque, whether it’s in a clockwise or counter-clockwise motion. Its 360-degree side handle lets you get a better grip, so you can use it for multiple projects.

    It is not ideal for large-scale projects. It is corded and can only be used in places that have electricity. It consumes a lot of power, especially when used for long periods. 

Tips

  • When you buy power equipment such as a rotary hammer, ensure it adheres to OSHA standards. These standards regulate consumer products so that users don’t have to worry about quality control. 
  • When using a rotary hammer, tackle small areas at a time and take short breaks every now and then. This prevents you from experiencing hand fatigue and helps cool down the tool.
  • Protect your eyes and nose at all times. Dust and debris might get into your eyes and nose as you drill. Wearing protective gear prevents dust inhalation and prevents injury.

FAQs

Q: Do rotary hammers come with attachments?

A: No, rotary hammers do not come with a full set of attachments. However, you can purchase important attachments you may need, such as a tile remover, a clay spade, or a cold chisel.

Q: What’s the difference between a hammer drill and a rotary hammer?

A: A hammer drill is a lightweight tool designed for home use, while a rotary hammer performs more difficult tasks. However, both of these tools are excellent for drilling masonry. 

Q: How long do rotary hammers last?

A: A quality rotary hammer will give you long-term service if you use it well. Most manufacturers include a one-year warranty with their rotary hammers, so you can always get yours fixed or get a replacement if it malfunctions. 

Final Thoughts

Bosch has forged a name for itself in the power tools category, and the Bosch Rotary Hammer is a testament to the company’s engineering prowess.

If you’re looking for a powerful rotary hammer that’s also affordable, we recommend the Makita Rotary Hammer.

