Best Rotary Hammers: Drill and Chisel More Efficiently
With the best rotary hammer, home improvements are easy to tackle
- Best OverallBosch Rotary HammerSummarySummary
If you’re searching for a powerful rotary hammer that does an excellent job without making a lot of noise, this is the one. Its vibration control is easy to work with, despite pushing out 2.4 foot-pounds of impact energy.ProsPros
The three-finger trigger lets you change hammer speeds (0-4,000 bpm; 0-900 rpm). The 360-degree auxiliary handle gives you better wrist control and flexibility. The hammer has an integral clutch that helps reduce torque reaction.ConsCons
It weighs almost eight pounds, so if you continuously work with this hammer you’ll probably strain your arms. You can’t use it to drill or chisel wood; you need a less powerful tool.
- Best ValueMakita Rotary HammerSummarySummary
Despite having a seven amp motor, it delivers 0-1,100 rpm and 0-4,500 rpm. You can utilize up to 40-bit angle settings to get the best performance out of this tool. It comes with a one-year warranty.ProsPros
The torque-limiting clutch helps prevent the hammer from getting damaged; it disengages the gear if the bit gets snagged. Timed hammering during rotation reduces overlapping bit impacts, cutting drill time by 50 percent.ConsCons
The “constant on” function will damage the motor or wreck the hammer if you mistakenly release it. The hammer is very light and only ideal for small jobs.
- Honorable MentionDeWalt Rotary Hammer DrillSummarySummary
This hammer sports an 8.5 amp motor that delivers three joules of impact energy for less drilling time and more coverage. Its vibration control feature allows you to focus on intense tasks and minimizes hand fatigue.ProsPros
It uses a revolving brush ring that delivers maximum torque, whether it’s in a clockwise or counter-clockwise motion. Its 360-degree side handle lets you get a better grip, so you can use it for multiple projects.ConsCons
It is not ideal for large-scale projects. It is corded and can only be used in places that have electricity. It consumes a lot of power, especially when used for long periods.