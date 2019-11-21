Best Rain Pants: Stay Dry on Your Motorcycle

Tips

Pay attention to the material of the pants. This will affect their weight and breathability. The lighter and more breathable your rain pants are, the more comfortable you’ll be.

Look for pants that have elastic or foot straps to keep the pant legs secure. You don’t want your rain pants to ride up while you’re on your bike; that will allow water to get inside your pants and boots.

Look at the small details to see if they’re waterproof. Examine the zippers, velcro, and stitching, which are common places that can leak. High-quality rain pants reinforce these areas to prevent leaking.

FAQs

Q: Are motorcycle rain suits designed to go over normal clothing?

A: Yes, most rain pants are designed to be worn over regular clothing. The manufacturers take this into account when they create the sizing. Rain pants have features that allow them to go over your riding pants and boots.

Q: How do I take care of my motorcycle rain pants?

A: Take special care when cleaning and storing your rain pants so that they stay in good condition. Hand wash them and allow them to air dry. Throwing them in the washer or dryer will break down the protective coating that keeps the material waterproof.

Q: How do I measure myself to get the right size of rain pants?

A: Measure yourself in your typical riding gear. Summer and winter riding gear may vary greatly in their size measurements. Stand normally and measure around your waist and hips. Then measure your inseam, which is the length of the inside of your leg from your crotch to your ankle.

Final Thoughts

For top-of-the-line waterproof motorcycle gear, the Tourmaster Venture Air 2.0 Men's Textile Motorcycle Pant is a good bet.

If you’re on a budget, the Olympia Moto Sports Horizon Rain Pants will also protect you from the rain.