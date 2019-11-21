Best Rain Pants: Stay Dry on Your Motorcycle

Stay dry while riding your motorcycle with these waterproof rain pants

By Andra DelMonico
This may have happened to you before: you’re riding your motorcycle and enjoying the day when, all of a sudden, dark clouds start to roll in. Before you know it, there’s rain beating down on you and you’re soaked. What you need in this situation is a set of motorcycle rain pants. These specialized pants will keep you dry while you’re on your bike.

    Tourmaster Venture Air 2.0 Men's Textile Motorcycle Pant
    Summary

    These riding pants are 100-percent waterproof thanks to the two-stage Aqua-Therm liner. The outside of the pants is made of 600 denier Carbolex material. The high-stress areas at the knee and seat are reinforced with 1680 denier ballistic polyester.

    Pros

    These pants come in both regular and tall sizes from XS to 3X-large; this gives them a more custom fit. The reinforced panels make them safer and you can wear these pants by themselves, unlike other rain pants that go over your riding gear.

    Cons

    If you wear these motorcycle pants over your regular pants, you will find they are bulkier and heavier than other rain pants. This can cause them to bind and restrict your movement. Some riders have also had problems with tearing. 

    Olympia Moto Sports Horizon Rain Pants
    Summary

    These waterproof pants are made from ripstop nylon. The bottoms of the legs have velcro for taking the pants on and off over your boots. There are buckles on either side of the waist to adjust the size. The inside of the lower legs has heat shield material. 

    Pros

    The nylon material makes these pants much lighter than other rain pants. The buckles on the waist give you a secure fit to prevent water leakage. The storage system is a unique feature that enables you to stow the pants away in a compact pocket. 

    Cons

    The pant legs may be too long. They’re meant to fit over motorcycle gear, so Olympia made the legs longer to compensate. Some find that the velcro closures on the legs aren’t completely waterproof. 

    Frogg Toggs Road Toad Reflective Rain Pant
    Summary

    These waterproof pants have an elastic waist and pass-through pockets. They are made of water-resistant material. There are three layers: the inner and outer layers are a nonwoven fabric blend. The middle layer is a waterproof and wind-resistant fabric that’s durable for all-weather protection. They come in sizes small through 3X-large.

    Pros

    These pants increase your safety in low-visibility conditions with their reflective piping down the sides. They also have heat-resistant material on the inside of the lower legs to protect the pants from hot motorcycle parts. They have zippers on the bottom of the legs to make them easier to put on and take off. 

    Cons

    Only the inner lower leg is heatproof; this leaves the rest of the pants vulnerable. They can get easily ruined by grazing a non-heatproof part against something hot, like a pipe. The zippers are not waterproof, which can cause leaks. 

Tips

  • Pay attention to the material of the pants. This will affect their weight and breathability. The lighter and more breathable your rain pants are, the more comfortable you’ll be. 
  • Look for pants that have elastic or foot straps to keep the pant legs secure. You don’t want your rain pants to ride up while you’re on your bike; that will allow water to get inside your pants and boots. 
  • Look at the small details to see if they’re waterproof. Examine the zippers, velcro, and stitching, which are common places that can leak. High-quality rain pants reinforce these areas to prevent leaking. 

FAQs

Q: Are motorcycle rain suits designed to go over normal clothing?

A: Yes, most rain pants are designed to be worn over regular clothing. The manufacturers take this into account when they create the sizing. Rain pants have features that allow them to go over your riding pants and boots. 

Q: How do I take care of my motorcycle rain pants? 

A: Take special care when cleaning and storing your rain pants so that they stay in good condition. Hand wash them and allow them to air dry. Throwing them in the washer or dryer will break down the protective coating that keeps the material waterproof. 

Q: How do I measure myself to get the right size of rain pants? 

A: Measure yourself in your typical riding gear. Summer and winter riding gear may vary greatly in their size measurements. Stand normally and measure around your waist and hips. Then measure your inseam, which is the length of the inside of your leg from your crotch to your ankle. 

Final Thoughts

For top-of-the-line waterproof motorcycle gear, the Tourmaster Venture Air 2.0 Men's Textile Motorcycle Pant is a good bet.

If you’re on a budget, the Olympia Moto Sports Horizon Rain Pants will also protect you from the rain.

