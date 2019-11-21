Best Rain Pants: Stay Dry on Your Motorcycle
Stay dry while riding your motorcycle with these waterproof rain pants
- Best OverallTourmaster Venture Air 2.0 Men's Textile Motorcycle PantSummarySummary
These riding pants are 100-percent waterproof thanks to the two-stage Aqua-Therm liner. The outside of the pants is made of 600 denier Carbolex material. The high-stress areas at the knee and seat are reinforced with 1680 denier ballistic polyester.ProsPros
These pants come in both regular and tall sizes from XS to 3X-large; this gives them a more custom fit. The reinforced panels make them safer and you can wear these pants by themselves, unlike other rain pants that go over your riding gear.ConsCons
If you wear these motorcycle pants over your regular pants, you will find they are bulkier and heavier than other rain pants. This can cause them to bind and restrict your movement. Some riders have also had problems with tearing.
- Best ValueOlympia Moto Sports Horizon Rain PantsSummarySummary
These waterproof pants are made from ripstop nylon. The bottoms of the legs have velcro for taking the pants on and off over your boots. There are buckles on either side of the waist to adjust the size. The inside of the lower legs has heat shield material.ProsPros
The nylon material makes these pants much lighter than other rain pants. The buckles on the waist give you a secure fit to prevent water leakage. The storage system is a unique feature that enables you to stow the pants away in a compact pocket.ConsCons
The pant legs may be too long. They’re meant to fit over motorcycle gear, so Olympia made the legs longer to compensate. Some find that the velcro closures on the legs aren’t completely waterproof.
- Honorable MentionFrogg Toggs Road Toad Reflective Rain PantSummarySummary
These waterproof pants have an elastic waist and pass-through pockets. They are made of water-resistant material. There are three layers: the inner and outer layers are a nonwoven fabric blend. The middle layer is a waterproof and wind-resistant fabric that’s durable for all-weather protection. They come in sizes small through 3X-large.ProsPros
These pants increase your safety in low-visibility conditions with their reflective piping down the sides. They also have heat-resistant material on the inside of the lower legs to protect the pants from hot motorcycle parts. They have zippers on the bottom of the legs to make them easier to put on and take off.ConsCons
Only the inner lower leg is heatproof; this leaves the rest of the pants vulnerable. They can get easily ruined by grazing a non-heatproof part against something hot, like a pipe. The zippers are not waterproof, which can cause leaks.