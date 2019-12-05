Best Crossbows: Utmost Precision with Every Single Shot
Release arrows at full speed with these top crossbows
- Best OverallBarnett Whitetail Hunter CrossbowSummarySummary
A safe and high-performance crossbow with a quad limb structure that gives the unit a professional look.ProsPros
Made of durable all-stainless steel components. Comes mostly assembled. No dry fires. Great speed. Safe with a reliable output. It can fire up to 350 feet per second. It comes with lube wax for the strings.ConsCons
Not very quiet. Doesn’t come with a cocking aid. Narrow shoulder rest may feel uncomfortable during long hunting sessions.
- Best ValueCenterPoint Sniper CrossbowSummarySummary
A fully adjustable crossbow that can be customized to fit the shoulder and offers exceptional accuracy.ProsPros
Relatively cheap. Great for target practice. Easy to use. It offers a vibration-free shot. Lightweight yet durable aluminum construction. It can fire up to 370 feet per second. Suitable for both right and left-handed users. It features an anti-dry fire safety.ConsCons
Not designed for hunting large game. Not fully noise-free. It’s front heavy and may feel unbalanced.
- Honorable MentionWicked Ridge by Tenpoint Invader CrossbowSummarySummary
A safe, lightweight, and narrow crossbow with a smooth draw and easy-to-handle design.ProsPros
It has a visually appealing semi-skeletal framework. Has an easily accessible safety switch. Made of high-strength machined aluminum. Easy to assemble. Can fire up to 330 feet per second. Well balanced. Great crossbow for beginners.ConsCons
It doesn’t have a noise dampening system. The scope isn’t illuminated for night hunting. Short warranty period.