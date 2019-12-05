Best Crossbows: Utmost Precision with Every Single Shot

Release arrows at full speed with these top crossbows

By Norah Tarichia
Modern crossbows have been innovated for safety and ease of use. There are a variety of crossbows that will help you improve your aim and give you a better hunting experience. If you are looking for a crossbow, either for hunting, sports, or leisure, consider the options in our buying guide below.

  • Best Overall
    Barnett Whitetail Hunter Crossbow
    Summary
    A safe and high-performance crossbow with a quad limb structure that gives the unit a professional look.

    Pros
    Made of durable all-stainless steel components. Comes mostly assembled. No dry fires. Great speed. Safe with a reliable output. It can fire up to 350 feet per second. It comes with lube wax for the strings. 

    Cons
    Not very quiet. Doesn’t come with a cocking aid. Narrow shoulder rest may feel uncomfortable during long hunting sessions.

  • Best Value
    CenterPoint Sniper Crossbow
    Summary
    A fully adjustable crossbow that can be customized to fit the shoulder and offers exceptional accuracy.

    Pros
    Relatively cheap. Great for target practice. Easy to use. It offers a vibration-free shot. Lightweight yet durable aluminum construction. It can fire up to 370 feet per second. Suitable for both right and left-handed users. It features an anti-dry fire safety. 

    Cons
    Not designed for hunting large game. Not fully noise-free. It’s front heavy and may feel unbalanced. 

  • Honorable Mention
    Wicked Ridge by Tenpoint Invader Crossbow
    Summary
    A safe, lightweight, and narrow crossbow with a smooth draw and easy-to-handle design.

    Pros
    It has a visually appealing semi-skeletal framework. Has an easily accessible safety switch. Made of high-strength machined aluminum. Easy to assemble. Can fire up to 330 feet per second. Well balanced. Great crossbow for beginners.

    Cons
    It doesn’t have a noise dampening system. The scope isn’t illuminated for night hunting. Short warranty period. 

Tips

  • Confirm that there are no worn, damaged, loose, or missing parts before using a crossbow to guarantee your safety. 
  • Immediately replace a frayed string. Otherwise, it will snap when you are trying to draw the crossbow. 
  • Lubricate all the metal parts, including the trigger box and mounting bolts, to prevent rust and to promote smooth movement. 
  • Wax the crossbow string according to the manufacturer’s recommendations and clean the scope with an alcohol-based solution to maintain clarity at all times. 
  • Keep the crossbow and arrows in a safe place away from the prying hands of children. They may seriously injure themselves or others. 

FAQs

Q: How often should I maintain my crossbow?

A: Maintenance involves cleaning, lubricating, and tightening the bolts on the crossbow. You should lubricate and clean the metal parts after about 10 shots. Retighten the bolts every 50 shots and replace the string after about 30 shots. 

Q: How do I minimize the noise from the crossbow?

A: Purchase a premium quality crossbow with an advanced voice dampening feature. Alternatively, you can wrap the string with rubber plumber’s tape, which reduces about 90 percent of noise generated by the crossbow. You can also purchase an aftermarket spring dampening system. 

Q: Do I need a license to purchase a crossbow?

A: Any weapon that has a projectile velocity of anything under 500 feet per second can be purchased by anyone who’s 18 years or older. You don’t need a license to own one since it’s not considered to be a firearm by the authorities. 

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the Barnett Whitetail Hunter Crossbow. It’s safe and one of the fastest crossbows on the market. 

If you are looking for a cheaper option, consider the CenterPoint Sniper Crossbow.

