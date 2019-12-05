Best Crossbows: Utmost Precision with Every Single Shot

Tips

Confirm that there are no worn, damaged, loose, or missing parts before using a crossbow to guarantee your safety.

Immediately replace a frayed string. Otherwise, it will snap when you are trying to draw the crossbow.

Lubricate all the metal parts, including the trigger box and mounting bolts, to prevent rust and to promote smooth movement.

Wax the crossbow string according to the manufacturer’s recommendations and clean the scope with an alcohol-based solution to maintain clarity at all times.

Keep the crossbow and arrows in a safe place away from the prying hands of children. They may seriously injure themselves or others.

FAQs

Q: How often should I maintain my crossbow?

A: Maintenance involves cleaning, lubricating, and tightening the bolts on the crossbow. You should lubricate and clean the metal parts after about 10 shots. Retighten the bolts every 50 shots and replace the string after about 30 shots.

Q: How do I minimize the noise from the crossbow?

A: Purchase a premium quality crossbow with an advanced voice dampening feature. Alternatively, you can wrap the string with rubber plumber’s tape, which reduces about 90 percent of noise generated by the crossbow. You can also purchase an aftermarket spring dampening system.

Q: Do I need a license to purchase a crossbow?

A: Any weapon that has a projectile velocity of anything under 500 feet per second can be purchased by anyone who’s 18 years or older. You don’t need a license to own one since it’s not considered to be a firearm by the authorities.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the Barnett Whitetail Hunter Crossbow. It’s safe and one of the fastest crossbows on the market.

If you are looking for a cheaper option, consider the CenterPoint Sniper Crossbow.