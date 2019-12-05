Best Survival Knives: Confidently Explore the Great Outdoors
Be prepared in the wilderness with these high-quality survival knives
- Best OverallESSE Fixed Blade Survival KnifeSummarySummary
It features a 1.56-inch thick and 6.5-inch long black-coated 1095 high carbon steel blade with a 5.2-inch-long handle.ProsPros
The knife includes a protective polymer sheath with a clip plate attachment and a lanyard hole. It’s full tang for additional strength and weighs just 12 ounces.ConsCons
There is no fire starter with the blade, the handle isn’t the most comfortable, the coating isn’t the most durable, and the sheath is a bit dull-looking.
- Best ValueSmith & Wesson High Carbon Fixed Blade Survival KnifeSummarySummary
A lightweight and compact 9-inch long full tang survival knife developed out of carbon stainless steel.ProsPros
The handle is wrapped in thick rubber for greater grip strength. It features a blood groove, a dual-edge, a protective handguard, and weighs nearly 8 ounces.ConsCons
It’s designed more for stabbing and isn’t the best for cutting. The handle is thin and small, and putting it in the sheath can be difficult due to its double-sided blade.
- Honorable MentionMossy Oak Fixed Blade Survival KnifeSummarySummary
This 13.5-inch long fixed-blade knife has an 8.5-inch long and 5.5-mm thick blade. The spear point blade has a blood groove for strength and edge retention.ProsPros
It’s a full tang knife designed to resist corrosion. It includes a comfortable green rubber-wrapped handle with a textured grip, a brown leather sheath, and it weighs 0.8 pounds.ConsCons
It is on the larger side for survival knives and may take some getting used to. It’s also heavy and cumbersome, and keeping it in the sheath may be a hassle on a hike.