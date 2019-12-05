Best Survival Knives: Confidently Explore the Great Outdoors

Tips

Make sure the blade is properly secured to the sheath before setting off on an adventure. Double-check the buckles and straps to ensure they are tight.

To make sure your knife does not rust, do not leave it in water or outside in the elements. Make sure to wipe away water with a cloth before putting it back in the sheath.

If you need to cut the rope, twine, or string more effectively, get a survival knife that includes a serrated edge for better cuts and slices.

Always cut away from your body when using a survival knife, or any type of knife, to avoid slicing or harming yourself. Always use extreme caution to keep yourself safe.

FAQs

Q: What is the tang on the knife?

A: The tang is the part of the blade that extends into the handle of the knife. Knives with a full tang are considered more durable and stronger.

Q: How do I properly care for a survival knife?

A: Make sure your knife is sharp by using a sharpening tool or whetstone. Both feature two sides: a rough side and a fine grit side. Some survival knives may also come with a stone of their own.

Q: What types of blades do survival knives have?

A: You can find survival knives with either stainless steel or carbon material blades. Stainless steel is more common, is generally tougher, and is less prone to rusting and chipping. Carbon blades are harder, but not as tough, but are typically easier to sharpen.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick, the ESSE Fixed Blade Survival Knife is made out of tough and sturdy carbon steel for improved power and force.

Or there’s the budget-friendly Smith & Wesson High Carbon Fixed Blade Survival Knife, which looks more rugged and comes equipped with a strong blade, blood groove, a dual-edge, and a protective handguard.