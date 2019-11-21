Best Propane Torches: A Strong Flame for Household Tasks

These top propane torches serve a wide range of purposes

By Suvajit Banerjee
Whether you want to remove the weeds from your garden or clear away the snow, a hand-held torch with an intense, but controllable, a flame is an effective tool. These versatile torches use hydrocarbon gas propane as fuel and provide advantages such as flexibility and speed. You can even use one for soldering or welding jobs in your home if needed. This guide lists the top propane torches on the market.

  • Best Overall
    Red Dragon Propane Vapor Torch Kit
    Check Latest Price
    This easy-to-use torch comes fully assembled and can generate up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. It includes a 23-inch long handle and a 10-foot hose for precise aiming of the flame and easy maneuvering.

    Pros
    The torch has been certified by CSA International. It is light and compact for easy use. The unit can be easily connected to any propane cylinder with the provided fitting.

    Cons
    The body of the torch gets hot with prolonged use. The flame size and intensity cannot be controlled.

  • Best Value
    Bernzomatic Outdoor Torch
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    This is a high-output torch that produces up to 20,000 BTU. There is an integrated trigger-start mechanism along with a flame control system. The 36-inch reach offers effective access.

    Pros
    The powerful flame can be easily controlled by the valve. The torch is lightweight and easy to handle.

    Cons
    The torch lacks the power to handle large jobs. The flame often turns off and has to be reignited.

  • Honorable Mention
    Hot Max Big Max Propane Torch
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    The Hot Max torch is a large capacity torch offering 500,000 BTU and is suited for heavy-duty jobs. It arrives fully assembled and ready for use. The trademark molded handle will provide you with better control and comfort.

    Pros
    The 10-foot long gas hose is certified for 350 PSI. There is a brass adjustment valve for flame control and a POL safety valve as well.

    Cons
    The torch is quite noisy. The nozzle takes some time to cool down. The unit does not have a self-lighting feature.

Tips

  • Make sure the body of the torch is made from a material that is strong and durable. Aluminum is a good choice as it is lightweight but strong enough to withstand high temperatures.
  • The heat produced by the flame is measured in BTU (British Thermal Unit). The higher the value, the hotter the flame. Make a note about the type of jobs you will handle when selecting the flame intensity.
  • An ergonomic handle design will allow you to use the torch safely and comfortably for longer periods of time. Also, consider the portability of the model.
  • Torches with easily adjustable flames are a good choice as they allow you to control the flame intensity. You can use different flame sizes depending on the job requirement.

FAQs

Q: What is the right way to handle a propane torch?

A: Do not hold the torch too close to the ground or the weeds. The flame needs oxygen to burn, and holding it too close can result in a flameout.

Q: What are some safety precautions when working with a propane torch?

A:  Wear gloves and take the necessary precautions for handling hot materials. Do not use the torch near combustible materials or on windy days. Propane gas smells like rotten eggs, and if you smell it, turn off the torch and the propane gas tank valve immediately.

Q: How long will the flame on a torch last?

A: The duration of the flame will depend on the flame intensity and the size of the propane tank. Handheld torches can last anywhere between 45 minutes to two hours.

Final Thoughts

For home use, we suggest the Red Dragon Propane Vapor Torch Kit for its effective firepower and easy handling.

Or choose the Bernzomatic Outdoor Torch as a versatile and budget-friendly option.

