Best Propane Torches: A Strong Flame for Household Tasks

Tips

Make sure the body of the torch is made from a material that is strong and durable. Aluminum is a good choice as it is lightweight but strong enough to withstand high temperatures.

The heat produced by the flame is measured in BTU (British Thermal Unit). The higher the value, the hotter the flame. Make a note about the type of jobs you will handle when selecting the flame intensity.

An ergonomic handle design will allow you to use the torch safely and comfortably for longer periods of time. Also, consider the portability of the model.

Torches with easily adjustable flames are a good choice as they allow you to control the flame intensity. You can use different flame sizes depending on the job requirement.

FAQs

Q: What is the right way to handle a propane torch?

A: Do not hold the torch too close to the ground or the weeds. The flame needs oxygen to burn, and holding it too close can result in a flameout.

Q: What are some safety precautions when working with a propane torch?

A: Wear gloves and take the necessary precautions for handling hot materials. Do not use the torch near combustible materials or on windy days. Propane gas smells like rotten eggs, and if you smell it, turn off the torch and the propane gas tank valve immediately.

Q: How long will the flame on a torch last?

A: The duration of the flame will depend on the flame intensity and the size of the propane tank. Handheld torches can last anywhere between 45 minutes to two hours.

Final Thoughts

For home use, we suggest the Red Dragon Propane Vapor Torch Kit for its effective firepower and easy handling.

Or choose the Bernzomatic Outdoor Torch as a versatile and budget-friendly option.