Best Propane Torches: A Strong Flame for Household Tasks
These top propane torches serve a wide range of purposes
- Best OverallRed Dragon Propane Vapor Torch KitSummarySummary
This easy-to-use torch comes fully assembled and can generate up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. It includes a 23-inch long handle and a 10-foot hose for precise aiming of the flame and easy maneuvering.ProsPros
The torch has been certified by CSA International. It is light and compact for easy use. The unit can be easily connected to any propane cylinder with the provided fitting.ConsCons
The body of the torch gets hot with prolonged use. The flame size and intensity cannot be controlled.
- Best ValueBernzomatic Outdoor TorchSummarySummary
This is a high-output torch that produces up to 20,000 BTU. There is an integrated trigger-start mechanism along with a flame control system. The 36-inch reach offers effective access.ProsPros
The powerful flame can be easily controlled by the valve. The torch is lightweight and easy to handle.ConsCons
The torch lacks the power to handle large jobs. The flame often turns off and has to be reignited.
- Honorable MentionHot Max Big Max Propane TorchSummarySummary
The Hot Max torch is a large capacity torch offering 500,000 BTU and is suited for heavy-duty jobs. It arrives fully assembled and ready for use. The trademark molded handle will provide you with better control and comfort.ProsPros
The 10-foot long gas hose is certified for 350 PSI. There is a brass adjustment valve for flame control and a POL safety valve as well.ConsCons
The torch is quite noisy. The nozzle takes some time to cool down. The unit does not have a self-lighting feature.