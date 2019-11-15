Best Bike Cargo Trailers: Transport Your Stuff In Style

Carry all your important stuff with a high-performance bike cargo trailer

By Alice Musyoka
Without a doubt, the best thing about cycling is its health benefits. However, if you have luggage, you may wonder how to transport it on a bicycle. That’s where a bike cargo trailer comes in. Whether you’re going camping or grocery shopping, a bike cargo trailer can be a very convenient accessory. In the buying guide below, we review the best bike cargo trailers based on different needs.

  • Best Overall
    Schwinn Day Tripper Cargo Trailer
    Summary
    If you have a big family and you want to make sure you can carry a lot of luggage at once, this trailer is ideal. It has a strong frame and comes with a cover to keep everything safe and free from damage.

    Pros
    Its quick-release wheels and easy-folding frame make it easy to store, retrieve, and set up. Its universal coupler easily attaches to most bicycles. The trailer sports D-rings that secure your valuables.

    Cons
    The included cover doesn’t fully cover the trailer, making your luggage vulnerable to splashes in the rainy season. Additionally, the cover is not 100-percent waterproof. Also, the trailer’s pneumatic tires have a short lifespan.

  • Best Value
    Aosom Wanderer Folding Bicycle Bike Cargo
    Summary
    If you use your bike frequently and constantly carry heavy loads, you’ll appreciate the 110-pound weight limit of this cargo trailer. Its side walls open up to increase its capacity and make it easy to transport large objects. 

    Pros
    This cargo trailer is made from high-grade steel and features a durable plastic bottom for enhanced structural support. You can upgrade the 16-inch pneumatic tires to 20-inch tires and still retain maneuverability.

    Cons
    This is an open cargo trailer, so you may have to buy a cover separately if you want to keep your luggage safe. No matter the wheel size, turning takes up plenty of space, and you can easily graze someone else’s bike or car. 

  • Honorable Mention
    Wike Heavy-Duty Flatbed Bike Trailer
    Summary
    The best thing about this trailer is that it is designed to carry heavy loads. It has 20-inch alloy wheels and quick-release axles that are controlled by a push-button. Two reflectors on the back boost its safety.

    Pros
    Loading and unloading items is easy because of its design. You can get bungee cords and easily strap dog kennels, totes, and other boxed objects to the frame. You can also remove the wheels for safe storage.

    Cons
    It has an open design, and your items will not be protected unless you get a cover. Its sidewalls don’t open up, which means you can’t carry large objects. Also, its floor is not perfectly flat as you would expect.

Tips

  • Purchase a bike lock to keep your trailer safe every time you use it. Other safety precautions include getting decorative LED light fixtures, flags, or reflective indicators. 
  • To make the most of limited space, place items vertically. You can also invest in bungee cords, a rope, or straps for securing your belongings. 
  • Consider your bike’s size and traveling patterns. If you are a frequent cycler and like to travel light, a smaller cargo trailer will be more beneficial. 

FAQs

Q: Can you use the same bike cargo trailer when you change bikes?

A: Most bike cargo trailers have a universal attachment mechanism. If you happen to change bikes, this feature will make it easy for you to attach the trailer to your new bike. 

Q: Is there a standard weight limit for bike cargo trailers?

A: Bike cargo trailers can carry loads of up to 160 pounds. Depending on their construction, components, and design, some trailers can surpass this weight capacity. However, it is important to note that heavy loads will affect the durability and structural integrity of a trailer. 

Q: Can I install a bike cargo trailer on a motorcycle?

A: Yes, you can attach a bike cargo trailer to a motorcycle. However, you may have to reduce your riding and turning speed. You may also have to regulate the weight of your load. 

Final Thoughts

The Schwinn Day Tripper Cargo Trailer is our top pick, and its large capacity makes it a perfect fit for a mid-sized family. The Aosom Wanderer Folding Bicycle Bike Cargo is another great pick if you are looking for value and performance.

