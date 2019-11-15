Best Bike Cargo Trailers: Transport Your Stuff In Style
Carry all your important stuff with a high-performance bike cargo trailer
- Best OverallSchwinn Day Tripper Cargo TrailerSummarySummary
If you have a big family and you want to make sure you can carry a lot of luggage at once, this trailer is ideal. It has a strong frame and comes with a cover to keep everything safe and free from damage.ProsPros
Its quick-release wheels and easy-folding frame make it easy to store, retrieve, and set up. Its universal coupler easily attaches to most bicycles. The trailer sports D-rings that secure your valuables.ConsCons
The included cover doesn’t fully cover the trailer, making your luggage vulnerable to splashes in the rainy season. Additionally, the cover is not 100-percent waterproof. Also, the trailer’s pneumatic tires have a short lifespan.
- Best ValueAosom Wanderer Folding Bicycle Bike CargoSummarySummary
If you use your bike frequently and constantly carry heavy loads, you’ll appreciate the 110-pound weight limit of this cargo trailer. Its side walls open up to increase its capacity and make it easy to transport large objects.ProsPros
This cargo trailer is made from high-grade steel and features a durable plastic bottom for enhanced structural support. You can upgrade the 16-inch pneumatic tires to 20-inch tires and still retain maneuverability.ConsCons
This is an open cargo trailer, so you may have to buy a cover separately if you want to keep your luggage safe. No matter the wheel size, turning takes up plenty of space, and you can easily graze someone else’s bike or car.
- Honorable MentionWike Heavy-Duty Flatbed Bike TrailerSummarySummary
The best thing about this trailer is that it is designed to carry heavy loads. It has 20-inch alloy wheels and quick-release axles that are controlled by a push-button. Two reflectors on the back boost its safety.ProsPros
Loading and unloading items is easy because of its design. You can get bungee cords and easily strap dog kennels, totes, and other boxed objects to the frame. You can also remove the wheels for safe storage.ConsCons
It has an open design, and your items will not be protected unless you get a cover. Its sidewalls don’t open up, which means you can’t carry large objects. Also, its floor is not perfectly flat as you would expect.