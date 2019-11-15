Best AT Bindings: Enjoy Skiing Even More
Enjoy the adventure that is skiing while staying safe with the best AT bindings
- Best OverallMarker Griffon 13 ID Ski BindingsSummarySummary
These bindings have a wide DIN/ISO range of 4-13. They are ideal for both intermediate-level skiers and experts looking for a smooth downhill thrill. The Anti Friction Device (AFD) feature allows you to use the same boots all day.ProsPros
The Triple Pivot Elite Toe System absorbs an impressive amount of shock, while the AFD gliding toe plate gives you seamless release. The Inter Pivot Heel provides a secure grip even at high speeds.ConsCons
Although it’s not a frequent occurrence, these bindings may jam at times. If you’re an expert, you may feel like they have weaker power transmission.
- Best ValueSALOMON Warden MNC 13 Ski BindingsSummarySummary
Salomon is a winter sports specialist and doesn’t disappoint with these AT bindings with multi-norm capabilities. The S-Lab Shift makes them a great choice for skiers willing to venture into new skiing territory.ProsPros
The progressive transfer pads are designed to provide more shock absorption during landings as you ski downhill. The bindings are certified for use with a range of boots, including walk- to-ride boots.ConsCons
Salomon products have a strict shipping policy that makes these bindings only eligible for shipping in the United States. In addition, these AT bindings do not have a clear warranty.
- Honorable MentionTyrolia Attack2 11GW BindingsSummarySummary
For freeriders looking to perfect their skills, these AT bindings offer a modest DIN range of 4-11 and plenty of brake width options to boost safety. The bindings also accommodate different ski boots, including those with grip walk soles.ProsPros
They have a horizontal spring with a specially-designed center of rotation suited to ski touring. Integrated stiff pads make boot release and binding a smooth process. Curved rubber soles provide walking comfort and natural roll.ConsCons
Their modest DIN range limits your skiing locations to mostly powder. They are also not elastic enough. Elasticity dictates how far your boot can move.