Best AT Bindings: Enjoy Skiing Even More

Tips

Do not tune or adjust your skis and bindings unless you are a professional. These tasks should only be done by a technician. You may accidentally tamper with the binding brakes when tuning.

Washing bindings will weaken the factory glue in them. Let a technician clean, inspect, and test your AT bindings to increase their productivity and lifespan.

If you tumble while skiing, have the bindings inspected as soon as possible. They tend to develop hard-to-spot micro cracks. You can replace them with another pair if you are unsure about the extent of the damage.

FAQs

Q: What is the ideal DIN range for AT bindings?

A: If you are just starting out, bindings with a narrow DIN range (to seven) will help you to learn the skill. Carefully monitor your progress, and as you get better increase the DIN.

Q: Can I use the same bindings with different boots?

A: Yes. Most of the AT bindings on the market are designed to be compatible with different boots. They come with different brake settings—up to 110mm—to fit the requirements of most skiers.

Q: Are pin bindings better than frame bindings?

A: Frame bindings feature an older technology and come with integrated brakes and adjustable release settings. They are good for beginners and uphill climbers who want to retain performance before heading downhill. Pin bindings have an advantage as they are lighter, perform better at high speeds, and offer smoother power transmission.

Final Thoughts

The Marker Griffon 13 ID Ski Bindings are made by a reputable brand and focus on speed, earning the top rank in our review. But the SALOMON Warden MNC 13 Ski Bindings deliver great transmission and power— all at a lower cost.