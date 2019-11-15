Best Aero Helmets: Top Picks For Comfort and Safety

Tips

Fit is the most important factor when choosing an aero helmet. If it’s too loose, it won’t provide enough head protection in an accident. Alternatively, if the helmet fits too tight, it’ll quickly become uncomfortable.

Consider your head shape, and choose a helmet that suits you. If you pick a helmet that isn’t formed to your head correctly, you’ll likely feel pressure on your forehead or the side of your skull. Measure the length and width of your head and compare it to the helmet’s dimensions before you make a purchase.

If you cycle in hot weather, opt for an aero helmet with vents at the top to keep your head cool throughout the ride.

FAQs

Q: Will a bike helmet’s weight affect performance?

A: Yes. Since an aero helmet is specifically designed to improve aerodynamics and improve the speed you travel through the wind, additional weight will slow you down. Weight has a six percent effect on speed. Therefore, consider the helmet’s weight before making a purchase.

Q: How do I position the adjustable straps on a bike helmet?

A: The helmet’s straps securely attach the aero helmet to your head, but they need to be in a suitable angle to your face. If the straps sit on your face, this can be uncomfortable during a long ride. However, if the straps sit too low on your neck, this will negatively impact safety. Check that the adjustable straps can be moved to a comfortable and safe position.

Q: Do bike helmets come with reflective lights?

A: If you cycle at night, your helmet should come equipped with safety features that ensure you are visible in the dark. Many of the best helmets come with an LED light at the rear and numerous reflective stickers to improve visibility.

Final Thoughts

If you love to cycle, invest in a high-quality aero helmet that improves your performance and ensures you’re always protected. We recommend the reliable and stylish Giro MIPS Aero Helmet for both men and women.

For a cheaper alternative, the GoMax Aero Adult Safety Helmet has all the essential features you need, and it even comes with an LED light for excellent visibility at night.