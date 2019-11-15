Best Aero Helmets: Top Picks For Comfort and Safety
Always wear a helmet when cycling even if you’re not traveling far
- Best OverallGiro MIPS Aero HelmetSummarySummary
The Giro aero helmet puts a limit on the amount of noise that you can hear, allowing you to remain focused on your journey. The EPS liner ensures that the helmet is comfortable to wear for long periods.ProsPros
This helmet features a lightweight polycarbonate shell, so it remains comfortable and is not very heavy on your head. Giro designed this helmet to protect you in the event of a fall or accident.ConsCons
The sizing is slightly smaller than other manufacturers, so you may have to purchase a size larger than usual or risk many returns. The built-in visor is prone to fogging up if you ride in foggy conditions.
- Best ValueGoMax Aero Adult Safety HelmetSummarySummary
GoMax designed this aero helmet to provide protection against shocks, making it ideal if you travel on rough terrain. You can adjust the straps to perfectly fit your head. Plus, the straps won’t dig into the side of your face or neck while you’re riding. The helmet weighs 8.8 ounces, and it comes with a rear LED tail light.ProsPros
The GoMax aero helmet has 22 air vents, which allows air to pass through and improve aerodynamic performance. It’s equipped with a built-in visor to improve visibility in the summer. You can also detach the visor to reduce the helmet’s weight.ConsCons
Not a suitable helmet to regularly wear in direct sunlight as the color fades in UV rays. Some users found the LED light a little flimsy, and when traveling at fast speeds it may even fall out.
- Honorable MentionRock Bros Aero Road Bike HelmetSummarySummary
This helmet’s teardrop shape decreases air resistance by 40 percent, so you can arrive at your destination quickly without putting in more work. Its tough PC shell ensures that this helmet is safe and protects your skull. Also, the wide vent at the front improves ventilation to keep you cool while also improving aerodynamics.ProsPros
This helmet comes with a detachable pad on the interior to absorb any sweat and increase comfort. The adjustable size dial makes this aero helmet suitable for both men and women.ConsCons
There are limited color options available and no bright options, which can make it difficult to create a cohesive look with your bike. The helmet is missing a built-in visor, which many high-end products offer.