Best Aero Helmets: Top Picks For Comfort and Safety

Always wear a helmet when cycling even if you’re not traveling far

By Amy Poole
A high-quality aero helmet is a must-have accessory for cyclists. These helmets help you stay safe in an accident. The top reason cyclists opt for this style of helmet is because they provide excellent aerodynamic performance when you’re on the road. Their shape and design smoothen the air down your back and around your head so you can travel more quickly. Need some assistance on picking the best aero helmet? We’ve included the top three in the buying guide below.

    Giro MIPS Aero Helmet
    Summary
    The Giro aero helmet puts a limit on the amount of noise that you can hear, allowing you to remain focused on your journey. The EPS liner ensures that the helmet is comfortable to wear for long periods.

    Pros
    This helmet features a lightweight polycarbonate shell, so it remains comfortable and is not very heavy on your head. Giro designed this helmet to protect you in the event of a fall or accident.

    Cons
    The sizing is slightly smaller than other manufacturers, so you may have to purchase a size larger than usual or risk many returns. The built-in visor is prone to fogging up if you ride in foggy conditions.

    GoMax Aero Adult Safety Helmet
    Summary
    GoMax designed this aero helmet to provide protection against shocks, making it ideal if you travel on rough terrain. You can adjust the straps to perfectly fit your head. Plus, the straps won’t dig into the side of your face or neck while you’re riding. The helmet weighs 8.8 ounces, and it comes with a rear LED tail light.

    Pros
    The GoMax aero helmet has 22 air vents, which allows air to pass through and improve aerodynamic performance. It’s equipped with a built-in visor to improve visibility in the summer. You can also detach the visor to reduce the helmet’s weight.

    Cons
    Not a suitable helmet to regularly wear in direct sunlight as the color fades in UV rays. Some users found the LED light a little flimsy, and when traveling at fast speeds it may even fall out.

    Rock Bros Aero Road Bike Helmet
    Summary
    This helmet’s teardrop shape decreases air resistance by 40 percent, so you can arrive at your destination quickly without putting in more work. Its tough PC shell ensures that this helmet is safe and protects your skull. Also, the wide vent at the front improves ventilation to keep you cool while also improving aerodynamics.

    Pros
    This helmet comes with a detachable pad on the interior to absorb any sweat and increase comfort. The adjustable size dial makes this aero helmet suitable for both men and women. 

    Cons
    There are limited color options available and no bright options, which can make it difficult to create a cohesive look with your bike. The helmet is missing a built-in visor, which many high-end products offer.

Tips

  • Fit is the most important factor when choosing an aero helmet. If it’s too loose, it won’t provide enough head protection in an accident. Alternatively, if the helmet fits too tight, it’ll quickly become uncomfortable.
  • Consider your head shape, and choose a helmet that suits you. If you pick a helmet that isn’t formed to your head correctly, you’ll likely feel pressure on your forehead or the side of your skull. Measure the length and width of your head and compare it to the helmet’s dimensions before you make a purchase.
  • If you cycle in hot weather, opt for an aero helmet with vents at the top to keep your head cool throughout the ride.

FAQs

Q: Will a bike helmet’s weight affect performance?

A: Yes. Since an aero helmet is specifically designed to improve aerodynamics and improve the speed you travel through the wind, additional weight will slow you down. Weight has a six percent effect on speed. Therefore, consider the helmet’s weight before making a purchase.

Q: How do I position the adjustable straps on a bike helmet?

A: The helmet’s straps securely attach the aero helmet to your head, but they need to be in a suitable angle to your face. If the straps sit on your face, this can be uncomfortable during a long ride. However, if the straps sit too low on your neck, this will negatively impact safety. Check that the adjustable straps can be moved to a comfortable and safe position.

Q: Do bike helmets come with reflective lights?

A: If you cycle at night, your helmet should come equipped with safety features that ensure you are visible in the dark. Many of the best helmets come with an LED light at the rear and numerous reflective stickers to improve visibility.

Final Thoughts

If you love to cycle, invest in a high-quality aero helmet that improves your performance and ensures you’re always protected. We recommend the reliable and stylish Giro MIPS Aero Helmet for both men and women.

For a cheaper alternative, the GoMax Aero Adult Safety Helmet has all the essential features you need, and it even comes with an LED light for excellent visibility at night.

