Best Rivet Guns: An Efficient Way to Install Riveted Joints

By Trey Williams
Highly valued by construction workers and craftsmen alike, a rivet gun is a useful but often overlooked addition to your toolkit. Invaluable when it comes to things like vehicle maintenance, there’s no more efficient way of installing riveted joints. There are many types and designs of rivet guns on the market, and choosing the best tool for your particular task can be a bit of a challenge. Our top picks will help you decide which rivet gun is right for you.

    Astro Pneumatic PR14 Air Riveter
    Electric-powered pneumatic riveter is capable of up to 2,423 pounds of pulling pressure and guaranteed performance at any angle. Includes a quick-release air valve for efficient high-speed work and reduced risk of overloading.

    Includes five different nose pieces in a range of sizes between 1/4 inch and 3/32 inch, which can be stored in the base of the gun.

    Needs fairly regular maintenance/oiling for continuous use. Issues with jamming.

    WorkPro Heavy Duty Hand Rivet Gun
    Ten-inch hand riveter constructed out of heat-treated carbon steel for extra durability with a non-slip, curved, ergonomic handle for comfort and ease of use. Capable of fitting rivets of most materials, including aluminum, steel, and iron.

    Small body size allows easy riveting in narrow and hard-to-reach places. Includes five interchangeable nose pieces and 100 rivets in five different sizes.

    It needs to be completely taken apart and rebuilt to clear any jams. Not compatible with 1/4-inch rivets.

    DoubleSun Heavy Duty Air Hydraulic Riveter
    Heavy-duty power-pop riveter with a comfortable grip for extended use. Includes efficient three-piece steel teeth design and quick-release air valve for operating at high speeds. Suitable for different lengths of the rivet and comes with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty and lifetime maintenance.

    Package includes four different nose pieces, replacement teeth, and three different kinds of wrenches. No-vibration technology and silencer allow for quiet and easy operation.

    Buyer reviews suggest gun jams fairly easily and regularly. Weighs more in comparison to others.

Tips

  • Store your riveter safely away from heat and moisture as well as anything that might get stuck in the mechanism or gears. Your rivet gun will benefit from semi-regular maintenance and even occasional oiling. See the product’s instruction manual for more details.
  • Riveters are powerful and can cause serious injury if not used properly. Never point a rivet gun at yourself, others, or any living thing. 
  • Always use your rivet gun in conjunction with the proper safety gear. We recommend equipment that protects your eyes, face, and hands.

FAQs

Q: What does a rivet gun do?

A: Sometimes referred to as a pneumatic hammer, a rivet gun is used to make joints in metal and other materials. This involves hammering the head of a rivet into a hole hard enough that the tail is squashed flat and fills the hole.

Q: Can I tighten a rivet once I’ve installed it?

A: No. Rivets do not work like screws. They should be as tight as they need to be at the point of installation. If a rivet rotates, it is loose and will need removing and replacing.

Q: How do I take out a rivet if I make a mistake?

A: Removing a rivet is possible but time-consuming, so take care when installing one. This is done by chiseling, drilling, cutting or grinding it out of the metal. Alternatively, you could invest in a rivet removal tool designed for this very purpose.

Final Thoughts

The high-powered, super-strong Astro Pneumatic PR14 Air Riveter is our best overall rivet gun, while the WorkPro Heavy Duty Hand Rivet Gun is a top value alternative pick.

