Best Rivet Guns: An Efficient Way to Install Riveted Joints

Tips

Store your riveter safely away from heat and moisture as well as anything that might get stuck in the mechanism or gears. Your rivet gun will benefit from semi-regular maintenance and even occasional oiling. See the product’s instruction manual for more details.

Riveters are powerful and can cause serious injury if not used properly. Never point a rivet gun at yourself, others, or any living thing.

Always use your rivet gun in conjunction with the proper safety gear. We recommend equipment that protects your eyes, face, and hands.

FAQs

Q: What does a rivet gun do?

A: Sometimes referred to as a pneumatic hammer, a rivet gun is used to make joints in metal and other materials. This involves hammering the head of a rivet into a hole hard enough that the tail is squashed flat and fills the hole.

Q: Can I tighten a rivet once I’ve installed it?

A: No. Rivets do not work like screws. They should be as tight as they need to be at the point of installation. If a rivet rotates, it is loose and will need removing and replacing.

Q: How do I take out a rivet if I make a mistake?

A: Removing a rivet is possible but time-consuming, so take care when installing one. This is done by chiseling, drilling, cutting or grinding it out of the metal. Alternatively, you could invest in a rivet removal tool designed for this very purpose.

Final Thoughts

The high-powered, super-strong Astro Pneumatic PR14 Air Riveter is our best overall rivet gun, while the WorkPro Heavy Duty Hand Rivet Gun is a top value alternative pick.