Best Rivet Guns: An Efficient Way to Install Riveted Joints
Try riveting joints as an alternative to screws and welding with these top rivet guns
- Best OverallAstro Pneumatic PR14 Air RiveterSummarySummary
Electric-powered pneumatic riveter is capable of up to 2,423 pounds of pulling pressure and guaranteed performance at any angle. Includes a quick-release air valve for efficient high-speed work and reduced risk of overloading.ProsPros
Includes five different nose pieces in a range of sizes between 1/4 inch and 3/32 inch, which can be stored in the base of the gun.ConsCons
Needs fairly regular maintenance/oiling for continuous use. Issues with jamming.
- Best ValueWorkPro Heavy Duty Hand Rivet GunSummarySummary
Ten-inch hand riveter constructed out of heat-treated carbon steel for extra durability with a non-slip, curved, ergonomic handle for comfort and ease of use. Capable of fitting rivets of most materials, including aluminum, steel, and iron.ProsPros
Small body size allows easy riveting in narrow and hard-to-reach places. Includes five interchangeable nose pieces and 100 rivets in five different sizes.ConsCons
It needs to be completely taken apart and rebuilt to clear any jams. Not compatible with 1/4-inch rivets.
- Honorable MentionDoubleSun Heavy Duty Air Hydraulic RiveterSummarySummary
Heavy-duty power-pop riveter with a comfortable grip for extended use. Includes efficient three-piece steel teeth design and quick-release air valve for operating at high speeds. Suitable for different lengths of the rivet and comes with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty and lifetime maintenance.ProsPros
Package includes four different nose pieces, replacement teeth, and three different kinds of wrenches. No-vibration technology and silencer allow for quiet and easy operation.ConsCons
Buyer reviews suggest gun jams fairly easily and regularly. Weighs more in comparison to others.