Best Off Roading GPS: Go Off the Beaten Path Without Getting Lost
These off-road GPS units can help you navigate the wilderness
- Best OverallGarmin inReach Explorer+SummarySummary
With access to global Iridium satellite coverage, this handheld communicator allows two-way texting from anywhere on the planet. It also allows you to send out an SOS to the company’s 24/7 search-and-rescue team if necessary.ProsPros
With a built-in digital compass, altimeter, and accelerometer, you can navigate comfortably even without relying on the downloadable maps. It also provides weather reports, allowing you to avoid dangerous conditions.ConsCons
The small screen may be hard for some users to read. Some of its features require additional paid subscriptions.
- Best ValueGarmin GPSMAP 64stSummarySummary
This unit allows you to upload your progress, so friends and family can monitor your activity in real-time. Optional ANT+ sensors, like a heart rate monitor or cadence tracker, are available.ProsPros
This model boasts a long battery life, thanks in part to its dual-battery system. The 2.6-inch color display is easy to read, even in direct sunlight.ConsCons
Using it requires a bit of a learning curve. The included manual isn’t much help, so expect a fair bit of trial and error at first.
- Honorable MentionGarmin Rino 755tSummarySummary
The Rino 755t has a built-in radio with a 20-mile range, and its position-reporting feature helps you quickly find any other Rino users on your channel.ProsPros
It’s useful for hunting parties, as you can track everyone’s location and avoid any potential mishaps. The rugged housing is able to withstand rough treatment, so there’s no need to handle it with kid gloves.ConsCons
Uses a proprietary charger, and replacing it can be an expensive hassle. The interface is clunky, with lots of poorly-designed, pre-loaded apps filling up the menus.