Best Off Roading GPS: Go Off the Beaten Path Without Getting Lost

Tips

If you want to attach your GPS to a vehicle, find one capable of being mounted to a dash or console. If you prefer to carry it on your person, however, be sure that it will be small enough that it won’t weigh you down.

Many units have built-in communication features, which is important if you like to push yourself in extreme conditions. A unit that makes it easy for others to find you is as valuable as one that makes it easy for you to find your way home.

A few models have multiple positioning sensors inside, which improves their accuracy and allows you to travel to a wider variety of locales. This is especially important if you plan to go off-roading in places other than the United States.

FAQs

Q: How reliable are off-roading GPS units?

A: That will vary depending on the unit and the number of sensors it houses. They should all be able to provide you with your location within a few feet. Some of the higher-end models are likely to be able to give you a more accurate picture of your surroundings, however.

Q: Are GPS devices updated regularly?

A: Most manufacturers release regular updates, and many allow you to download specific, up-to-date maps from their servers. To download them, you need to connect your GPS unit to a computer or buy one that has internet capability.

Q: Are off-road GPS units durable?

A: If a GPS unit is designed for off-road use, it’s a safe bet that it will be ruggedly constructed. Many have shock-absorbent casings, allowing you to use them freely without constantly having to worry about damaging them.

Final Thoughts

The Garmin inReach Explorer+ is our favorite GPS for off-roading because it boasts a wide array of safety features and has a truly global reach.

While not as versatile as some other units, the Garmin GPSMAP 64st is nevertheless a useful unit that won’t break the bank. We especially like its bright, easy-to-read display.