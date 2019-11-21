Best Night Vision Binoculars: Extend Your Vision In Darkness

Tips

The image quality of night vision devices ranks across six generations. The most affordable versions, generation 1 and 1+, work best in close range. The higher the generation, the more night vision binoculars tend to cost.

Know what your needs are for night vision binoculars. Some offer rugged protection ideal for hunting. Others have higher magnification for home defense. If you just want a pair to observe wildlife activity at night, they tend to run the cheapest.

Read the manual before operating your night vision binoculars. It will not only teach you how to use the device properly but can also provide important safety measures.

FAQs

Q: How do night vision binoculars work?

A: When a dim light enters the lens, it goes through a photocathode, which converts light particles into electrons. From there, the electrons accelerate and hit a phosphor screen that turns into an image you can see.

Q: What does an IR illuminator do?

A: An infrared illuminator device comes in handy when you’re in complete darkness. It emits an infrared light on objects that are hard to see, which in turn reflects back into the binocular's lenses. IR illuminators are available on many, but not all, night vision binoculars.

Q: Can I use night vision binoculars during the day?

A: You can use many digital night vision binoculars during the daytime. Non-digital versions often have intensifier tubes that can become damaged when exposed to bright lights. It’s always a good idea to consult the manual to avoid any damage to you or the binoculars.

Final Thoughts

If you want a solid all-around pair, you can’t go wrong with the Nightfox 100V.

For one that costs less and still gets the job done, pick up the Aurosports 10x25.