Best Night Vision Binoculars: Extend Your Vision In Darkness

Work and play late by seeing through the darkness with these night vision binoculars

By David Schmidt
David SchmidtView David Schmidt's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

When the sun goes down, the light goes with it, making hobbies such as hunting, hiking, and watching wildlife harder to do. Night vision binoculars can extend your favorite activities late into the after-hours or add fun by helping you spot animals under the cover of darkness. To find the best pair of night vision binoculars suited to your needs, we've put together a list of some of the best ones available.

  • Best Overall
    Nightfox 100V
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    A respectable digital binoculars solution with few buttons that’s easy to operate. Has a 2x digital zoom setting while the pair itself is a fixed 3x magnification.

    Pros
    Pros

    Offers seven IR modes to adjust the brightness in varying conditions. It also has a wheel dial underneath the lens to focus the image. Includes an 18-month warranty with troubleshooting support.

    Cons
    Cons

    Limited range with just up to 330 feet at night. IR settings essential for viewing drain the batteries faster. Emits a red light on the front when the IR illuminator is on, which increases visibility around wildlife.

  • Best Value
    Aurosports 10x25
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    A small and practical pair that offers minimalist low-light night vision perfect for watching an evening concert from afar. The 10x magnification is great for seeing objects much closer. 

    Pros
    Pros

    Has a green film that improves brightness and clarity. The portable bag, dust cover, and cleaning cloth come in handy for storage and maintenance. Able to withstand light water exposure.

    Cons
    Cons

    The night vision only works in low-light conditions. Can only see up to 362 feet. The turn wheel can feel tight, making it harder to focus during opportune moments. 

  • Honorable Mention
    Sightmark Ghost Hunter 2x24
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    A lightweight and durable pair with 2x magnification that transmits images in Generation 1 night vision. The built-in IR illuminator lets you spot objects up close, even in total darkness.

    Pros
    Pros

    Has a distance range of over 490 feet. Its compact design makes it easy to store on the go. Has a 20-hour battery life that only requires two AA batteries to power it. Promotes longer ownership with a three-year warranty.

    Cons
    Cons

    Requires you to manually adjust each lens separately to focus, which can prove labor-intensive when changing your distance. Includes a quarter-inch socket, but no accessories come packaged with it. 

Tips

  • The image quality of night vision devices ranks across six generations. The most affordable versions, generation 1 and 1+, work best in close range. The higher the generation, the more night vision binoculars tend to cost.
  • Know what your needs are for night vision binoculars. Some offer rugged protection ideal for hunting. Others have higher magnification for home defense. If you just want a pair to observe wildlife activity at night, they tend to run the cheapest.
  • Read the manual before operating your night vision binoculars. It will not only teach you how to use the device properly but can also provide important safety measures.

FAQs

Q: How do night vision binoculars work?

A: When a dim light enters the lens, it goes through a photocathode, which converts light particles into electrons. From there, the electrons accelerate and hit a phosphor screen that turns into an image you can see.

Q: What does an IR illuminator do? 

A: An infrared illuminator device comes in handy when you’re in complete darkness. It emits an infrared light on objects that are hard to see, which in turn reflects back into the binocular's lenses. IR illuminators are available on many, but not all, night vision binoculars.

Q: Can I use night vision binoculars during the day? 

A: You can use many digital night vision binoculars during the daytime. Non-digital versions often have intensifier tubes that can become damaged when exposed to bright lights. It’s always a good idea to consult the manual to avoid any damage to you or the binoculars.  

Final Thoughts

If you want a solid all-around pair, you can’t go wrong with the Nightfox 100V

For one that costs less and still gets the job done, pick up the Aurosports 10x25.

MORE TO READ