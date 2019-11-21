Best Night Vision Binoculars: Extend Your Vision In Darkness
Work and play late by seeing through the darkness with these night vision binoculars
- Best OverallNightfox 100VSummarySummary
A respectable digital binoculars solution with few buttons that’s easy to operate. Has a 2x digital zoom setting while the pair itself is a fixed 3x magnification.ProsPros
Offers seven IR modes to adjust the brightness in varying conditions. It also has a wheel dial underneath the lens to focus the image. Includes an 18-month warranty with troubleshooting support.ConsCons
Limited range with just up to 330 feet at night. IR settings essential for viewing drain the batteries faster. Emits a red light on the front when the IR illuminator is on, which increases visibility around wildlife.
- Best ValueAurosports 10x25SummarySummary
A small and practical pair that offers minimalist low-light night vision perfect for watching an evening concert from afar. The 10x magnification is great for seeing objects much closer.ProsPros
Has a green film that improves brightness and clarity. The portable bag, dust cover, and cleaning cloth come in handy for storage and maintenance. Able to withstand light water exposure.ConsCons
The night vision only works in low-light conditions. Can only see up to 362 feet. The turn wheel can feel tight, making it harder to focus during opportune moments.
- Honorable MentionSightmark Ghost Hunter 2x24SummarySummary
A lightweight and durable pair with 2x magnification that transmits images in Generation 1 night vision. The built-in IR illuminator lets you spot objects up close, even in total darkness.ProsPros
Has a distance range of over 490 feet. Its compact design makes it easy to store on the go. Has a 20-hour battery life that only requires two AA batteries to power it. Promotes longer ownership with a three-year warranty.ConsCons
Requires you to manually adjust each lens separately to focus, which can prove labor-intensive when changing your distance. Includes a quarter-inch socket, but no accessories come packaged with it.