Best Night Vision Monoculars: Improve Your Vision in the Dark
Enjoy exploring the night with these night vision monoculars
- Best OverallNight Owl iGEN Night Vision MonocularSummarySummary
A highly sensitive monocular that uses advanced technology to illuminate objects even when the night is very dark.ProsPros
It has a flat and curvy design that’s easy to hold. Produces clear images both day and night. Features a non-reflective matte finish. Feels comfortable on the eye. It can’t be damaged with bright light exposure. Programmable auto-shutoff feature.ConsCons
More expensive than most monoculars. May drain the batteries after only four hours. It only has a 350-foot field of view.
- Best ValueFirefield Nightfall Night Vision MonocularSummarySummary
An affordable monocular with great image quality, viewing range, and resolution that’s great for beginners.ProsPros
It has a great viewing distance of 650 feet. Weather and damage proof housing. Offers five times magnification. Compact, lightweight, and easy to use. Has a built-in power saver. Produces images with no bright spots.ConsCons
The clarity of the images depends on the intensity of the night lights. The IR light can be spotted by animals.
- Honorable MentionBushnell Equinox Z Night Vision MonocularSummarySummary
A digital night vision monocular with video recording and image capturing capability.ProsPros
Features a rugged water-resistant housing. It has a large 750 feet viewing distance. It offers great clarity and contrast. Can support up to 32 GB SD cards. Can record videos with sound. Produces high-quality color images at day time. It can be mounted on a tripod stand.ConsCons
Heavier than most monoculars. The power switch is too close to the other buttons.