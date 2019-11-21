Best Night Vision Monoculars: Improve Your Vision in the Dark

Tips

Study the conditions of the area in which you will be camping or hunting before settling on a monocular. You need to know the temperatures and vegetation of the area because conditions like rain and tall bushes can hinder your viewing.

Take care not to drop your monocular even if it has a damage-resistant housing. The lens is sensitive to scratches or scrapes, which can affect the image quality.

Stay safe and don't draw too much attention to yourself during nighttime hiking or any other activity you will be engaging in. Maintain situational awareness to prevent animal attacks or tripping over and injuring yourself.

Use a lint-free cloth and an alcohol-based solution to clean the lens. It will enhance the image quality. Also, avoid touching the device with dirty hands. The dirt may lodge in the corner of the lense and make a blind spot. Always wear gloves to keep it clean.

FAQs

Q: Does a night vision monocular show clear images during the daytime?

A: It depends on the model, but most units on the market give clear night images and color day images. The viewing capabilities at daytime and low light conditions are almost infinite, and the viewing distance is reduced at nighttime when using infrared technology.

Q: Can a night vision monocular see through the fog?

A: Some monoculars with advanced technology can see images in light fog, rain, and snow conditions. However, the viewing distance may be greatly reduced by the atmospheric conditions. The clarity of the images is also greatly reduced in heavy fog.

Q: What’s the difference between night vision and thermal imaging?

A: A night vision monocular typically uses infrared light and another light source (moon and stars) to produce an image. Modern versions have an IR illuminator that’s like a flashlight and helps produce more detailed images at night. Thermal imagers detect radiation or heat. They produce an image based on the radiation the animal gives off without any lighting necessary.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the Night Owl iGEN Night Vision Monocular. You can use it for both day and night viewing and expect high-quality images with no distortion.

If you are on a tight budget, consider the Firefield Nightfall Night Vision Monocular. It has good image resolution and provides a comfortable grip.