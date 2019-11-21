Best Tactical Flashlights: Bright Lights for Home and Protection

Tips

Be careful if you leave your flashlight in your pocket with other items. These items may turn the light on and off and wear down the battery while you walk.

The casing around the tactical light can get warm if the light is left on for an extended amount of time. Be sure to turn it off when not using it, or wear gloves if you have sensitive hands. It should never get too hot, however.

The strobe setting is used mainly to alert people of your position. If you are lost or need to signal someone else, use this mode to find your way.

FAQs

Q: Are all tactical flashlights water-resistant?

A: The majority of tac lights should be water-resistant as they are designed to be used outdoors. However, this does not mean they should be submerged in water. A large amount of water can damage or ruin the batteries and the light. Using them in the rain or snow should be fine.

Q: Can I attach a tactical light to my bike?

A: You may be able to find a special mount to attach a tactical flashlight onto your bike frame. You need to keep in mind the size and weight of the light before attaching it.

Q: What is a lumen?

A: A lumen is the measurement of the amount of light emitted per second by the flashlight. The more lumens means the more powerful the light will be. The batteries may run out more quickly on flashlights with more lumens.

Q: What types of batteries do tactical flashlights use?

A: Tactical flashlights typically run off of AA, 18650 lithium, or 14500 batteries. They can also run on rechargeable batteries to save money.

Final Thoughts

For one of the most powerful LED tactical flashlights, consider the Streamlight ProTac Lumen Professional Tactical Flashlight.

Or save some cash and check out the J5 Tactical Flashlight for its compact design and bright lighting ability.