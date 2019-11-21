Best Tactical Flashlights: Bright Lights for Home and Protection
Shine a light in the darkness with these sturdy and bright tactical flashlights
- Best OverallStreamlight ProTac Lumen Professional Tactical FlashlightSummarySummary
A sturdy and highly shock-resistant tac light with a bright LED light and long-lasting life of 50,000 hours and 750 lumens.ProsPros
The flashlight is equipped with three different light modes: high, low, and strobe. It’s waterproof and includes a nylon holster.ConsCons
Enabling the different modes can be a hassle, and the finish can rub off if scraped or scuffed.
- Best ValueJ5 Tactical FlashlightSummarySummary
This tactical light is inexpensive, ultra-bright, lightweight, and stylish and comes with 350 lumens.ProsPros
It is water-resistant, tough enough to survive a nine-foot drop, and can be submerged in water. It features three modes as well.ConsCons
You have to click the button a few times to cycle through the settings, the belt clip is tight, and the battery life is on the lower end.
- Honorable MentionGearLight LED Tactical FlashlightSummarySummary
An easy-to-carry, powerful, and compact LED tactical flashlight with a military-grade aluminum anti-slip grip weighing just more than five ounces with 1,000 lumens.ProsPros
The light is able to focus up to 1,000 feet away, and it comes with five adjustable modes: high, medium, low, strobe, and wide-to-narrow beam. It is tough enough to take a 10-foot drop and be submerged in water.ConsCons
Switching to different modes is a process. You have to press the button a few times. And it may not actually be 1,000 lumens.