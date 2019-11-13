Best Bike Brake Pads: Improve Safety with this Essential Item

Prioritize bike safety by investing in a great set of bike brake pads

By Dorian Smith-Garcia
Biking around town or on the trails is a great way to stay in shape. If you’re biking through a city, you know how important it is to have quality bike brake pads. When it comes to safety, this isn’t where you should be cheap or cut corners. We’ve rounded up some of the top options in bike brake pads and have some tips to help you find the right option for your bicycle.

    Swiss Stop FlashPro Original Black Brake Pads
    Summary
    A bolt-on style brake pad that comes in a set of four. These brakes offer easy installation and a consistent ride.

    Pros
    If you’re tired of brakes that feature a rough stop, you’ll appreciate the smooth braking quality of the Swiss Stop models. You’ll also enjoy quiet operation that ensures you’ll come to a stop without a telltale squeak.

    Cons
    Depending on how frequently you ride, these brake pads may wear out quicker than you would like. In some cases, you can experience serious wear as quickly as a mile into using the new brake pads.

    Alritz Bike Brake Pads Set
    Summary
    A wallet-friendly set of bike brake pads at 70 millimeters, which is ideal for road and mountain bikes.

    Pros
    Solid construction that features rubber and metal alloy ensures that these brakes will last for a long time. You’ll also enjoy less noise and improved stopping power thanks to the curved design.

    Cons
    Novices to bike repair may find that these brakes don’t fit with existing brake connections if they don’t double-check the fit and current brake type. The brake pads may also produce increased wear on the rims.

    SHIMANO 2 Pairs Disc Brake Pads
    Summary
    If you’re concerned about compatibility, then the Shimano disc brake pads are a smart option thanks to the wide range of compatible models.

    Pros
    They’re made out of resin, which offers better braking control. Installing them to replace old pads is a breeze and can be done in a matter of minutes, making these a smart DIY bike repair option.

    Cons
    The resin bike brake pads wear faster than other compositions, so you may find that you’re replacing these brakes frequently. In rare cases, the resin pad has completely separated from the metal backing while in use, which can lead to safety issues while you ride.

Tips

  • If you ride your bicycle all-year-round, then focus on all-weather bike brake pads. They are designed to work in a range of climates and tend to be made of sturdier materials that can withstand a larger range of elements. 
  • For optimal performance, routinely check your brake pads for signs of wear and replace them regularly. 
  • An obvious sign that it’s time to change your brake pads is an audible screeching when you slow down. Other common signs include slower response times when you brake and wear on your bike brake pads. 

FAQs

Q: What materials should I look for in a bike brake pad?

A: There are a variety of options when it comes to bike brake pad materials. Rubber is a very common and sturdy option that is relatively weather-resistant. But if your focus is on long-lasting brakes, you may want brake pads made from metal alloys or ceramic. The most popular bike brake pads tend to feature a combination of metal and rubber. 

Q: Which type of bike brake pad should I pick?

A: When shopping for brake pads, you usually have three options: rim brakes, disc brake pads, and combination brakes. The type you pick depends on the type of bike you have. Rim brakes are best suited for mountain bikes. Disc brake pads are usually the more popular choice and tend to be the standard for most bikes. The type of brake pad currently on your bike will dictate what you should pick, and opting to switch to a new brake pad style may require a serious investment.

Q:  What factors will influence the type of pad I choose?

A: Always check to see what type of brake pads your bike currently uses. If you’re looking to quickly and cheaply update or upgrade your pads, stick to the brake type that is currently on your bike. 

Final Thoughts

Safety should be a priority, and that makes our best overall selection, the Swiss Stop FlashPro Original Black Brake Pads, a smart choice.

Budget-conscious shoppers can’t go wrong with our best value option, the Alritz Bike Brake Pads Set.

