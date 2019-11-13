Best Bike Brake Pads: Improve Safety with this Essential Item
Prioritize bike safety by investing in a great set of bike brake pads
- Best OverallSwiss Stop FlashPro Original Black Brake PadsSummarySummary
A bolt-on style brake pad that comes in a set of four. These brakes offer easy installation and a consistent ride.ProsPros
If you’re tired of brakes that feature a rough stop, you’ll appreciate the smooth braking quality of the Swiss Stop models. You’ll also enjoy quiet operation that ensures you’ll come to a stop without a telltale squeak.ConsCons
Depending on how frequently you ride, these brake pads may wear out quicker than you would like. In some cases, you can experience serious wear as quickly as a mile into using the new brake pads.
- Best ValueAlritz Bike Brake Pads SetSummarySummary
A wallet-friendly set of bike brake pads at 70 millimeters, which is ideal for road and mountain bikes.ProsPros
Solid construction that features rubber and metal alloy ensures that these brakes will last for a long time. You’ll also enjoy less noise and improved stopping power thanks to the curved design.ConsCons
Novices to bike repair may find that these brakes don’t fit with existing brake connections if they don’t double-check the fit and current brake type. The brake pads may also produce increased wear on the rims.
- Honorable MentionSHIMANO 2 Pairs Disc Brake PadsSummarySummary
If you’re concerned about compatibility, then the Shimano disc brake pads are a smart option thanks to the wide range of compatible models.ProsPros
They’re made out of resin, which offers better braking control. Installing them to replace old pads is a breeze and can be done in a matter of minutes, making these a smart DIY bike repair option.ConsCons
The resin bike brake pads wear faster than other compositions, so you may find that you’re replacing these brakes frequently. In rare cases, the resin pad has completely separated from the metal backing while in use, which can lead to safety issues while you ride.