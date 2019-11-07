Best Cycling Backpacks: A Comfortable and Waterproof Way to Carry Gear
Pack everything you need when commuting by bike with these top cycling backpacks
- Best OverallTimbuk2 Spire BackpackSummarySummary
Thirty-litre water-resistant TPU and canvas roll-top backpack with an expandable main compartment designed for up to 15-inch laptops or other large essentials. Includes ventilated back panel and removable sternum strap for guaranteed comfort and a range of secure pockets and attachment points for maximum usability.ProsPros
Available in different colours for custom styling. Added extras include elastic side pocket for water bottle or bike lock, on-strap bottle opener, and loop attachment for safety light.ConsCons
Although the material is water-resistant, rain can get in through the roll-top opening. Internal frame structure affects balance and can cause the pack to fall over.
- Best ValueRupumpack Insulated Hydration BackpackSummarySummary
A durable, 18-liter, water-resistant nylon daypack with ventilated mesh padded straps for extra comfort and 11 diverse compartments for maximum practicality. Also includes insulated BPA-free 2.5-litre hydration bladder for long trips. Available in different colours.ProsPros
Built-in reflectors on the shoulder straps provide added safety when cycling in the dark, and two extra pockets on waist strap allow easy access to valuables when on the bike.ConsCons
Straw and valve on hydration bladder have been known to leak. Chest strap placement may be better designed for men than women.
- Honorable MentionPacsafe Metrosafe 7 Liter Anti-Theft Sling BackpackSummarySummary
Seven-liter sling-style backpack in durable and water-resistant black nylon with two lockable zipper compartments, RFID blocking interior pockets, and a Lock-a-Bout smart zipper system for maximum security. The shoulder strap is adjustable and padded for comfort yet wire reinforced to protect against slash-and-grab theft. Comes with a five-year manufacturer’s warranty.ProsPros
The backpack is reinforced with steel mesh for even more protection against theft. The bag is low profile and extremely lightweight at just 1 pound when empty but roomy enough to carry everyday travel items and a 7-inch tablet.ConsCons
The strap is designed for use over the left shoulder and doesn’t fit properly on the other side. Probably not big enough for a change of clothes or shoes.