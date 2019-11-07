Best Cycling Backpacks: A Comfortable and Waterproof Way to Carry Gear

Tips

Whether you’re commuting or cycling for pleasure, there are some features you need to take into account when choosing a good backpack: size, breathability, level of waterproofing, and how comfortable it is to carry.

Even if you’re wearing a hi-vis jacket, a cycling backpack will greatly reduce how visible your are to motorists in the dark. You can affix reflective tape or select a pack made from reflective material.

Decide what you’ll be using the cycling backpack for before buying so you can be sure it meets your needs. Do you need a hydration bladder for expedition-level trips? How about space for shoes and a helmet or separate pockets for wet gear?

FAQs

Q: How big does my cycling backpack need to be?

A: It depends what you’re carrying and, in most cases, bigger doesn’t always mean better. The best cycling backpacks are big enough to carry everything you need but aerodynamic enough that they don’t affect your stability on the bike.

Q: Why can’t I find a completely waterproof cycling backpack?

A: Actual 100 percent waterproof backpacks are hard to come by because the material needed to provide that level of protection can be extraordinarily heavy. Most are made from a treated, water-resistant material, and a high-quality nylon shell should be sufficient for most people.

Q: Can I put my cycling backpack in the washing machine if it gets sweaty?

A: Check the individual care instructions for your cycling backpack. Each is constructed differently with different materials, and machine washing often ruins the water-resistance of a fabric.

Final Thoughts

Available in a range of colours and with a whole host of extras, the Timbuk2 Spire Backpack is our top cycling backpack.

Our best value pick is the smaller but versatile Rupumpack Insulated Hydration Backpack.