Best Mountain Bike Wheels: Ride Further and Longer

Tips

You can tell a wheel is built for a mountain bike by its size. Wheels will generally start at around 24 inches and can run all the way up to 32 inches.

You know you need to upgrade your rims if you examine the design. Many wheels have a hole or groove that slowly vanishes when they wear down. If they do not have this, you can look at the surface of the rim to see if it has a concave depression.

The wheel can fit on two types of axles. You can tell them apart by the way they attach to the wheel. A quick-release skewer slides through the axle and uses a switch to clamp the wheel into place. A thru-axle uses a threaded hole to tighten down the wheel.

FAQs

Q: How can I tell if a tire will fit my bike?

A: Measure the clearance from the frame and fork, and compare it to the width of the rim. You can eyeball it, but using a ruler will help if you don’t have a wheel to work with. Also, check with the manufacturer to see if they have a sizing chart.

Q: Can I remove a bike’s wheels by myself?

A: Yes, you should be able to easily remove the wheels by undoing the clasps in the front and rear. Also, the tire should be simple to take off by deflating it first and then using a tire lever to remove the rubber.

Q: Do bike wheels have to be put in a certain way?

A: When mounting the wheels, make sure they are facing the correct way. While the front wheel can face either way, the rear wheel needs to face a certain way in order to function properly. You can find the correct way by noting which side of the wheel the drivetrain is on.

Final Thoughts

For a great set of mountain bike wheels that rotate smoothly and quickly, consider the Mavic Rim 26er Mountain Bike Wheels with Disc Brake Shimano Hubs.

Or you can check out the Master 26” Alloy Mountain Disc Double Wall, which is lightweight and features thick spokes for a better ride.