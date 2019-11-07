Best Mountain Bike Wheels: Ride Further and Longer
Glide through trails and off-road terrain more efficiently with these top mountain bike wheels
- Best OverallMavic Rim 26er Mountain Bike Wheels with Disc Brake Shimano HubsSummarySummary
A robust and sturdy pair of 26-inch mountain bike wheels with durable alloy disc brakes.ProsPros
They come with a set of tough folding bead tires, stainless steel spokes, and are designed out of 6061 T6 aluminium. They also feature a double-wall clincher for additional protection.ConsCons
They are pricey compared to some competitors, but you get two tires included with the price.
- Best ValueWheel Master 26” Alloy Mountain Disc Double WallSummarySummary
A solid and large 26-inch wheel that handles well at high speeds on any mountain terrain.ProsPros
The wheel attaches to the bike easily and quickly, it’s lightweight, and it features thick gauge spokes for improved comfort and ride.ConsCons
It is only sold as a single wheel and does not come included with a tire.
- Honorable MentionVuelta Zerolite MTB Limited Edition 26” Hand Built MTB WheelsetSummarySummary
A stylish set of two 26-inch rims featuring wide and thick stainless steel black bladed spokes.ProsPros
The wheels are compatible with 8-, 9-, and 10-speed Shimano style cassettes. They rotate more quickly with less power to propel you further, and they spin smoothly and effectively.ConsCons
The decals are stickers that can be pulled off easily, the wheels are heavier than normal, and they do not come with tires.