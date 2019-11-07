Best High Back Booster Seats: The Safest Option for Growing Kids

Tips

When choosing a high back booster seat, look for side-impact protection. Both seat sides should have energy-absorbing foam cushions for ultimate protection. The extra padding should be located on the headrest and torso area as well.

Look for the adjustable harness and headrest if you want your child to feel cozy in the seat. You should be able to adjust the parts according to your child's body. Also, look for extra features, such as armrests and cup holders, as they also enhance comfort.

Pick a seat that is easy to wash. Look for the ones that have removable covers for easy cleaning or material that you can wash with soap and water.

Pick a seat that matches your child's age, weight, and height. A seat with an adjustable harness and removable backrest is always an excellent choice. It allows you to adjust the parts as your child grows older, so you can use it for longer.

FAQs

Q: What is a high-back booster seat?

A: It's a seat designed for children that have outgrown a traditional harnessed seat yet are still not big enough to ride without extra protection. A high-back booster seat is one of the last steps before a child starts sitting in the vehicle with only a seat belt. It provides extra head and neck support and improves safety on the road.

Q: What is the difference between a high-back booster seat and a backless one?

A: A high-back booster seat is built for children who still need extra protection during rides. It features head and neck protection as well as additional padding on the sides. A backless seat has only a cushion that boosts the child's height. It's used when your child is old enough to ride only with a seat belt, yet is not tall enough to reach it.

Q: When is it safe to put a child in a booster seat?

A: Different states have different laws and regulations, so check to make sure. Most of them agree upon a 40-pound weight limit and an age of 4 years. A child should also be tall enough to have shoulders that are higher than the straps of the seat.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is Graco AFFIX High Back Booster Seat. It’s an adjustable booster that feels super safe and comfortable.

For a budget-friendly alternative, take a look at the Evenflo Big Kid Booster Seat. It’s a lightweight seat with a lot of extra features to keep your child protected and comfortable.