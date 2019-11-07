Best ATV Spreaders: Effortlessly Revitalize Your Lawn in No Time

These ATV spreaders can help you revitalize your lawn with minimal effort

By Quincy Miller
Maintaining a large yard can feel like a full-time job, especially when it’s time to reseed or fertilize it. These spreaders take the drudgery out of the task, as they allow you to quickly and efficiently disperse seed, fertilizer, or other materials over a large area. Even better, since they can be towed behind an ATV, you don’t have to work up a sweat as you cultivate the most attractive lawn on the block.

  • Best Overall
    Newer Spreader Model 100
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    This model features a built-in agitator that keeps the material inside the hopper moving and spreads it over a wide berth. It comes with a drop-pin hitch and aluminum finish.
    Pros
    Its small stature allows it to navigate tight spaces with ease, letting you fertilize every inch of your lawn. It can cut up large chunks of manure, salt, and other fillers, so you can use just about any material you like without fear of it clogging.
    Cons
    The limited storage capacity means users with larger yards will have to refill it several times. The sides of the hopper are a little short, which can cause the material to spill if the ride gets bumpy.
  • Best Value
    Agri-Fab 130-Pound Tow Behind Broadcast Spreader
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    The large pneumatic tires roll easily over almost any terrain, while the generous 130-pound hopper has enough capacity to cover up to 25,000 square feet in a single trip.
    Pros
    It spreads a variety of materials well with even distribution and little clumping. It releases its load in a wide spray, reducing the amount of time and effort it takes to get the job done.
    Cons
    Assembly is a bit of a pain, especially for those who aren’t mechanically inclined. It’s prone to tipping on extreme inclines, so be careful when using on hills.
  • Honorable Mention
    Buyers Products ATV All Purpose Broadcast Spreader
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    This vertically-mounted, gravity-fed spreader features an adjustable shut off gate that lets you easily determine how much material to spread on each pass.
    Pros
    The rust-proof hopper can survive inclement weather, and it has a tightly-sealed lid that keeps seeds or other materials dry when it rains. The 12-volt motor is also sealed to prolong the lifespan of the unit.
    Cons
    Lack of an internal auger leads to frequent clumping, especially with larger materials. There’s no easy way to determine how full the hopper is without stopping and opening it up.

Tips

  • Be sure to check the hitch on your ATV before making a purchase, as not all spreaders are universal fits.
  • Hopper sizes can vary widely, so determine how much capacity you need ahead of time. A larger capacity means you won’t have to refill it as often, saving you time, but often cost you more upfront. Also, massive hoppers might be overkill for smaller lawns.
  • If you don’t have someplace to store your ATV spreader so that it’s out of bad weather when not in use, you should invest in one with rust-proof components.

FAQs

Q: Will ATV spreaders only work with ATVs?

A: Many have universal hitches, allowing them to be used with ATVs, lawn tractors, and other vehicles. Be sure to check both your vehicle and the hitch on any spreader you’re considering before you buy.

Q: Will ATV spreaders work with all types of material?

A: Some spreaders have built-in agitators that can break up large pieces of manure or chunks of salt. Others simply drop the material out of a chute without altering it in any way. Spreaders without agitators are not your best bet for distributing large, unbroken chunks of material, as they can get clogged easily.

Q: How do you control how much material is released by an ATV spreader?

A: A few models have manual regulator valves that allow you to control the rate at which seeds, fertilizer, and other materials are released. Others simply release the material at a steady, constant rate until the hopper is empty. As a general rule, you should expect to pay a bit more for a model with a regulator valve, but the increased control it gives you may be worth it.

Final Thoughts

Our favorite overall spreader is the Newer Spreader Model 100 as it’s versatile enough to handle a wide variety of materials without being too bulky for smaller yards. The built-in agitator also helps to ensure an even spread.

If you’re looking to save a few bucks, the Agri-Fab 130-Pound Tow Behind Broadcast Spreaderis rugged and efficient, and its generously-sized hopper is capable of making short work of bigger jobs.

