Best ATV Spreaders: Effortlessly Revitalize Your Lawn in No Time

Tips

Be sure to check the hitch on your ATV before making a purchase, as not all spreaders are universal fits.

Hopper sizes can vary widely, so determine how much capacity you need ahead of time. A larger capacity means you won’t have to refill it as often, saving you time, but often cost you more upfront. Also, massive hoppers might be overkill for smaller lawns.

If you don’t have someplace to store your ATV spreader so that it’s out of bad weather when not in use, you should invest in one with rust-proof components.

FAQs

Q: Will ATV spreaders only work with ATVs?

A: Many have universal hitches, allowing them to be used with ATVs, lawn tractors, and other vehicles. Be sure to check both your vehicle and the hitch on any spreader you’re considering before you buy.

Q: Will ATV spreaders work with all types of material?

A: Some spreaders have built-in agitators that can break up large pieces of manure or chunks of salt. Others simply drop the material out of a chute without altering it in any way. Spreaders without agitators are not your best bet for distributing large, unbroken chunks of material, as they can get clogged easily.

Q: How do you control how much material is released by an ATV spreader?

A: A few models have manual regulator valves that allow you to control the rate at which seeds, fertilizer, and other materials are released. Others simply release the material at a steady, constant rate until the hopper is empty. As a general rule, you should expect to pay a bit more for a model with a regulator valve, but the increased control it gives you may be worth it.

Final Thoughts

Our favorite overall spreader is the Newer Spreader Model 100 as it’s versatile enough to handle a wide variety of materials without being too bulky for smaller yards. The built-in agitator also helps to ensure an even spread.

If you’re looking to save a few bucks, the Agri-Fab 130-Pound Tow Behind Broadcast Spreaderis rugged and efficient, and its generously-sized hopper is capable of making short work of bigger jobs.