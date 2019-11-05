Best Mountain Bike Pedals: Never Lose Grip in the Woods

Tips

It’s worth buying good quality pedals because there’s a high probability that they will get banged against obstacles or operate in harsh elements. Cheap plastic pedals should be avoided.

Clipless pedals can easily get clogged up with mud, adding extra weight and affecting the mechanism. The best pedals come with some form of mud-shedding design.

When choosing platform pedals, choose one that can cover as much of your foot without any part of the pedal sticking out. The pins provide a good grip but can scratch if they are too long.

FAQs

Q: What types of pedals are available for mountain bikes?

A: Flat and clipless mountain bike pedals are the two most common types. Flat pedals are double-sided and act as a platform to rest your foot. Clipless pedals act in a similar fashion but have special attachments that hold onto to cleats on the bottom of the riding shoe.

Q: Why are bike pedals called clipless pedals if they have clips?

A: The name goes back to the era in which riders used straps and toe clips to keep their feet on the bike. When this type of pedal first came out they were called “clipless” because they did away with the old-style clips and straps.

Q: Which type of mountain bike pedal is best?

A: It depends on the rider and the use. Flat pedals make it easier to disconnect the foot in case of a hazard and are more suited to beginners. Clipless pedals allow advanced moves like the bunny hop and give riders a more secure connection to the bike.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best mountain bike pedals goes to the Shimano Deore XT. They are lightweight and durable and offer different tension settings.

For a more budget-friendly option, try the RockBros Mountain Bike Pedals.