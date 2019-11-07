Best Scooter Helmets: Safety Starts with Your Head

Tips

Find a helmet that will fit securely on your head and be comfortable at the same time. Some have adjustable straps for a secure fit or removable pads that can be adjusted for a more comfortable fit.

Most manufacturers recommend that you replace your helmet every five years. If you ever hit the ground with your helmet (even before it’s five years old), replace it.

All helmets need to be DOT certified by the Department of Transportation. This means that the manufacturer needs to meet that helmet safety standard before it can legally sell helmets. Look for the DOT symbol on the helmet.

FAQs

Q: How do I know what size scooter helmet to buy?

A: Start by measuring the circumference of your head. Use that measurement as a guide and compare it to the product sizing chart.

Q: Is a scooter helmet safe?

A: You want a DOT-certified helmet for maximum safety. This certification informs the buyer that all minimum safety requirements have been met.

Q: What are the top things to look for when buying a scooter helmet?

A: You want a helmet that fits snugly but is not too tight. Also, a helmet with holes will provide ventilation while riding on hot days.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best scooter helmet is the Triple Eight Dual Certified Helmet. The ability to easily adjust the padding and strap for a good fit can help you focus on riding and not on your helmet.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the JBM Skateboard Helmet.