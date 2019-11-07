Best Scooter Helmets: Safety Starts with Your Head

These top scooter helmets will keep you safe while riding

By Deborah Wright
Deborah WrightView Deborah Wright's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

If you ride a scooter, one of the safest things you can do is to wear a helmet. There are many choices and styles, so you can easily find one to suit your needs, but the main consideration when choosing a helmet is to make sure that it fits correctly. These top helmets will keep you safe on your scooter.

  • Best Overall
    Triple Eight Dual Certified Helmet
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    These well-made helmets comply with U.S. CPSC Bike and ASTM F-1492 skate safety standards.
    Pros
    Pros
    This helmet includes two sets of removable, moisture-wicking sweat saver fit pads. This will help you customize your fit. The adjustable chin strap has a side release buckle.
    Cons
    Cons
    The combined sizes may make it hard to find a good fit. Also, it may run small.
  • Best Value
    JBM Skateboard Helmet
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    This helmet is designed with an anti-shock function. It’s made to protect your head from direct impact in the event of a fall.
    Pros
    Pros
    With an aerodynamic design, this helmet will allow air to flow through the vents to keep you cool. It has an adjustable strap and side buckle.
    Cons
    Cons
    Some people have a hard time adjusting the strap to fit correctly. This helmet also runs small.
  • Honorable Mention
    Thousand Adult Anti-Theft Guarantee Bike Helmet
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    This lightweight helmet is built to meet CPSC and EN1078 standards. It has a shorter profile than other helmets.
    Pros
    Pros
    With two sets of pads, you can ensure that the helmet will fit securely. The helmet rides above your ears to help keep your head cool. It also comes with a secret pop lock to protect against theft.
    Cons
    Cons
    This helmet does not cover your ears completely.  Also, the strap is thin.

Tips

  • Find a helmet that will fit securely on your head and be comfortable at the same time. Some have adjustable straps for a secure fit or removable pads that can be adjusted for a more comfortable fit.
  • Most manufacturers recommend that you replace your helmet every five years. If you ever hit the ground with your helmet (even before it’s five years old), replace it.  
  • All helmets need to be DOT certified by the Department of Transportation. This means that the manufacturer needs to meet that helmet safety standard before it can legally sell helmets. Look for the DOT symbol on the helmet.

FAQs

Q: How do I know what size scooter helmet to buy?

A: Start by measuring the circumference of your head. Use that measurement as a guide and compare it to the product sizing chart.

Q: Is a scooter helmet safe?

A: You want a DOT-certified helmet for maximum safety. This certification informs the buyer that all minimum safety requirements have been met.

Q: What are the top things to look for when buying a scooter helmet?

A: You want a helmet that fits snugly but is not too tight. Also, a helmet with holes will provide ventilation while riding on hot days.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best scooter helmet is the Triple Eight Dual Certified Helmet. The ability to easily adjust the padding and strap for a good fit can help you focus on riding and not on your helmet. 

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the JBM Skateboard Helmet.

MORE TO READ