Best Mountain Bike Brakes: Boost Your Stopping Power
Brake harder and stop more quickly with these mountain bike brakes
- Best OverallShimano XT BL-M8000 Disc BrakeSummarySummary
A sturdy and reliable disc brake for any mountain bike developed out of a light and durable aluminium alloy.ProsPros
It provides excellent stopping power and modulation. It includes a 22mm ceramic piston for increased stopping time and integrated fins to dissipate heat while your brake.ConsCons
The product is on the expensive side for disc brakes. You may need to take them to a professional just to make sure they work properly.
- Best ValueSRAM Apex Brake Caliper SetSummarySummary
High performance and long-lasting brakes for your mountain bike made out of a strong alloy.ProsPros
They are light yet durable and feature a dual-pivot for increased and powerful response time. They are simple to install and stop on a dime.ConsCons
Their reach can be shorter than you need. You may have to make some modifications, such as drilling out the mounting hole for the brakes.
- Honorable MentionTekto Mountain Bike MD-M280 Disc Brake CaliperSummarySummary
A fine-tuned mechanical disc brake for mountain bikes designed with a sturdy aluminum body for enhanced durability.ProsPros
The lightweight brakes feature 160mm rotors and a stylish and sleek design. They are easy to adjust when needed and slow down the bike quickly, efficiently, and quietly.ConsCons
Installation can be a hassle if you do it by yourself, as it can take a while to connect everything properly.