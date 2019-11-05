Best Mountain Bike Brakes: Boost Your Stopping Power

Tips

If you are working with disc brakes, be careful not to put too much pressure on the disc. They are thin and lightweight and can bend or bow easily.

If you have extra cable, don’t worry. You can trim it down to the exact length you need in order to connect it to your brakes and handlebars.

Think about using a professional bike detailer to install any new brakes to ensure they function effectively.

FAQs

Q: How do I replace my mountain bike brakes?

A: Disconnect the cables from the handlebar controls, and then feed them through to the actual brakes. You can remove the brakes by loosening the screws holding them to the wheel.

Q: How long do bike brakes last?

A: Pads will be the first to wear out, and they don’t tend to last that long. Check them after strenuous rides to make sure they are still in working order. Brakes can last several years, but it depends on how often you ride and how difficult the terrain is. If you ride daily, then you need to change your brakes more frequently.

Q: Why are my bike brakes squeaking?

A: Noisy brakes are something you will deal with from time to time. New brakes may squeak because of condensation, dirt, or debris that builds up inside of them. However, if the noise gets worse over time, it may be time to replace the pads.

Final Thoughts

For one of the best mountain bike brakes that offer reliable and quick stopping time, consider the Shimano XT BL-M8000 Disc Brake.

You can choose the less expensive SRAM Apex Brake Caliper Set, which features a durable design and a quick response time.