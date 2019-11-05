Best Car Seat Toys: Keep Your Baby’s Hands Occupied

Tips

Buy a car seat with side pockets so that you can add extra toys and snacks for the baby. It’s safe to attach one toy on the car seat and give another to your child to hold throughout the ride.

If you don’t want your baby to get bored with one toy, use different toys for the stroller, baby crib, car seat, and general house toys. Note which one they like most, and always pack it for your trips.

If your baby is over five months and can reach out to things, put all your personal items in the front seat. You don’t want to look back and see them chewing on your lipstick.

Buy a baby car seat mirror to monitor the baby in the rear-facing seat and see if they are enjoying the toy. If not, look for alternatives.

Carry an extra loose toy with you when you need to get out of the car with the baby. It can keep your child distracted when you are shopping or running errands.

FAQs

Q: Are car seat toys compatible with all car seats?

A: Most can securely attach to car seats, strollers, carriers, and cribs. Look into the design of the toy to confirm that it will fit in the car seat. The more versatile it is, the more places you can attach it.

Q: Is a loose toy better than a car seat toy?

A: It depends on the baby. Some may throw away the loose toy and opt to play with the stationary one since it’s more interesting. Others may get bored or frustrated with a stationary car seat toy and would prefer a loose toy that they can take everywhere. Test what your baby likes by giving them both.

Q: Can I hook up more than one car seat toy?

A: If the car seat has space, you can hook up a few options for the baby to play with. For instance, you can attach one to the arch of the car seat and another to the handle. Just make sure that they are secure and don’t come too close to the baby’s face and irritate them

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the Manhattan Toy Wimmer-Ferguson Infant Stim Mobile. It’s great for a growing child and will help them enhance their senses.

Our best value toy is the Manhattan Toy Baby Whoozit. It’s a cheap car seat toy.