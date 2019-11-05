Best Car Seat Toys: Keep Your Baby’s Hands Occupied
Encourage your child to learn and play with these car seat toys
- Best OverallManhattan Toy Wimmer-Ferguson Infant Stim MobileSummarySummary
An affordable mobile to-go toy that clips on any car seat, stroller, and infant carrier.ProsPros
Features high-contrast colors to aid in visual and multi-sensory development. Lightweight and easy to pack. It comes with reversible cards to keep your baby’s attention.ConsCons
The cards are made of thin material and can rip or fold if grabbed. Only suitable for car seats with an arch.
- Best ValueManhattan Toy Baby WhoozitSummarySummary
A soft travel activity smiley face toy that can be clipped on to car seats, cribs, and strollers.ProsPros
Makes playful rattling, squeaking, and crinkling sounds. Different textures on each toy encourage sensory interaction. Encourages cause and effect learning. Has a self-discovery mirror.ConsCons
The toy may fade when machine washed. If one of the parts gets pulled out, it can be a choking hazard.
- Honorable MentionInfantino Spiral Activity ToySummarySummary
A spiral chain of four cushiony hanging toys that are suitable for children up to 12 months old.ProsPros
Makes fun sounds. Encourages the child to grab and improve their motor skills. It has a mirror that helps with visual coordination. Wraparound design can be attached to any car seat or stroller.ConsCons
It may pull to one side of the car seat. Has short strings that may be unreachable for younger children.