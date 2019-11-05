Best Car Seat Toys: Keep Your Baby’s Hands Occupied

Encourage your child to learn and play with these car seat toys

By Norah Tarichia
Norah TarichiaView Norah Tarichia's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Car rides with babies can either be successful or frustrating, depending on how you handle the situation. You must keep your child entertained throughout the ride or else he or she may fuss and demand your attention. One way to do this is by putting a toy on the car seat to distract your baby while you drive to your destination. Here are some of the best car seat car toys on the market.

  • Best Overall
    Manhattan Toy Wimmer-Ferguson Infant Stim Mobile
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    An affordable mobile to-go toy that clips on any car seat, stroller, and infant carrier.

    Pros
    Pros

    Features high-contrast colors to aid in visual and multi-sensory development. Lightweight and easy to pack. It comes with reversible cards to keep your baby’s attention.

    Cons
    Cons

    The cards are made of thin material and can rip or fold if grabbed. Only suitable for car seats with an arch.

  • Best Value
    Manhattan Toy Baby Whoozit
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    A soft travel activity smiley face toy that can be clipped on to car seats, cribs, and strollers.

    Pros
    Pros

    Makes playful rattling, squeaking, and crinkling sounds.  Different textures on each toy encourage sensory interaction. Encourages cause and effect learning. Has a self-discovery mirror.

    Cons
    Cons

    The toy may fade when machine washed. If one of the parts gets pulled out, it can be a choking hazard.

  • Honorable Mention
    Infantino Spiral Activity Toy 
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    A spiral chain of four cushiony hanging toys that are suitable for children up to 12 months old.

    Pros
    Pros

    Makes fun sounds. Encourages the child to grab and improve their motor skills. It has a mirror that helps with visual coordination. Wraparound design can be attached to any car seat or stroller.

    Cons
    Cons

    It may pull to one side of the car seat. Has short strings that may be unreachable for younger children.

Tips

  • Buy a car seat with side pockets so that you can add extra toys and snacks for the baby. It’s safe to attach one toy on the car seat and give another to your child to hold throughout the ride. 
  • If you don’t want your baby to get bored with one toy, use different toys for the stroller, baby crib, car seat, and general house toys. Note which one they like most, and always pack it for your trips. 
  • If your baby is over five months and can reach out to things, put all your personal items in the front seat. You don’t want to look back and see them chewing on your lipstick. 
  • Buy a baby car seat mirror to monitor the baby in the rear-facing seat and see if they are enjoying the toy. If not, look for alternatives. 
  • Carry an extra loose toy with you when you need to get out of the car with the baby. It can keep your child distracted when you are shopping or running errands. 

FAQs

Q: Are car seat toys compatible with all car seats?

A: Most can securely attach to car seats, strollers, carriers, and cribs. Look into the design of the toy to confirm that it will fit in the car seat. The more versatile it is, the more places you can attach it.

Q: Is a loose toy better than a car seat toy?

A: It depends on the baby. Some may throw away the loose toy and opt to play with the stationary one since it’s more interesting. Others may get bored or frustrated with a stationary car seat toy and would prefer a loose toy that they can take everywhere. Test what your baby likes by giving them both. 

Q: Can I hook up more than one car seat toy?

A: If the car seat has space, you can hook up a few options for the baby to play with. For instance, you can attach one to the arch of the car seat and another to the handle. Just make sure that they are secure and don’t come too close to the baby’s face and irritate them 

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the Manhattan Toy Wimmer-Ferguson Infant Stim Mobile. It’s great for a growing child and will help them enhance their senses. 

Our best value toy is the Manhattan Toy Baby Whoozit. It’s a cheap car seat toy.

MORE TO READ