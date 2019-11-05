Best Bike Travel Cases: Carry Your Bike Wherever You Go
Use one of these travel cases to protect your bike on any trip
- Best OverallCyclingDeal Bike CaseSummarySummary
A hard case box made of lightweight material. Designed to transport road and mountain bikes.ProsPros
Durable. Comes with convenient roller wheels. Tear- and abrasion-resistant. Features thick sponges that protect the wheels and frame from damage. Includes buckles and straps for extra security.ConsCons
The wheels don’t last. May get dents after air travel. Cannot accommodate large e-bikes.
- Best ValueB&W International Bike CaseSummarySummary
A simple and affordable aluminium case that secures all the bike parts in one compartment.ProsPros
Lockable design. Features a convenient pull-out handle. Can stand the blows of airport baggage handling. Weighs less than large hard cases. The reinforced interior protects the bike parts from damage.ConsCons
Doesn’t offer cushioning for the bike wheels. The case doesn’t come equipped with wheels for easy movement.
- Honorable MentionTrico Iron CaseSummarySummary
A 31-pound, high-strength iron case with full straps and wheels for enhanced mobility.ProsPros
Damage-resistant. Features three cotton layers for maximum cushioning of the bike parts. Easy to pack. Minimal bicycle disassembly required. Has room for tools, a helmet, and aero bars. Fully lockable.ConsCons
Large road and triathlon bikes may not fit in the case. Securing the straps and locking the case may be challenging.