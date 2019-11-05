Best Bike Chain Cleaners: Break Down Dirt and Grease
Remove old grease and other contaminants with these bike chain cleaners
- Best OverallPark Tool Bio Chain BriteSummarySummary
A plant-based degreaser and chain cleaner that quickly removes oil, dirt, and grime.ProsPros
Biodegradable and non-toxic formula. Easy to use. Won’t damage plastic, rubber, alloy parts, and carbon crank arms. It has a pleasant smell. More viscous than most cleaners. Prolongs the life of the chain system.ConsCons
Needs to be scrubbed in for the best results. It doesn’t have a spray applicator. Scrubber sold separately.
- Best ValueFinish Line 1-Step Bicycle Chain CleanerSummarySummary
An affordable four-ounce chain cleaner that easily flashes contaminants and lubricates in one application.ProsPros
Offers all-weather protection. It offers maximum rust protection. Flushes out the old lubricant. Keeps your chain free of dirt, dust, and grime. Reduces friction and chain wear.ConsCons
It doesn’t work too well on off-roading mountain bikes. Feels sticky. Messy application.
- Honorable MentionPedro’s Pig Juice Chain CleanerSummarySummary
A biodegradable and solvent-free formula that cleans and degreases the chain system.ProsPros
Removes dirt, oil, grime, and other stubborn stains. It doesn’t damage bike finishes. Has a convenient spray applicator. Reduces wear and damage to the chain and gear components. Prevents corrosion.ConsCons
Needs to be rubbed in to remove tough stains. The spray nozzle may easily fall off.