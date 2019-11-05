Best Bike Chain Cleaners: Break Down Dirt and Grease

Tips

Before applying the cleaner, remove the wheel to make sure that the cleaner stays off your disc brake. Use a plastic bag to seal the brake caliper.

Change the gears to make the chain loose so that the cleaner can flow through freely. If the chain is too tight, you won't get the dirt out of the internal parts.

Follow up with warm, soapy water to wash off any grit left behind by the chain cleaner. Do not use non-soapy water, which can rust the chain.

After you clean your chain, lubricate it with a wet or dry lube, depending on the weather in your region and cycling conditions.

FAQs

Q: How often should I clean my bike chain?

A: Clean the bike every time it gets filthy or at least once a week. There's no harm in cleaning the bike after every ride, as long as you have the right cleaning tools. Give the chain and gears a deep clean at least once a month.

Q: What's the best way to clean a bike chain?

A: The best and easiest way to clean your bike chain is to clamp it on a bike stand or flip it on the handlebars and saddle. Apply the cleaner on the chain and let it soak in for a few minutes. Then rotate the pedals with your hand while scrubbing out the dirt.

Q: Should I remove a bike chain to clean it?

A: If your chain has connection rivets, typically featured on 11- and 10-speed bikes, such chains click in place, and removing them may weaken the link. It's possible to upgrade to an aftermarket quick link chain, which typically comes with tools that allow you to snap the chain in place after removing it.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the Park Tool Bio Chain Brite. It’s safe for all parts of your bike and is very effective at removing tough grease and dirt stains.

If you are looking for a pocket-friendly bike chain cleaner, consider the Finish Line 1-Step Bicycle Chain Cleaner.