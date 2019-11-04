Best Bike Repair Stands: Carry Out Your Repair With Ease

Top stands that keep your wheels off the ground while you adjust your bike

By Norah Tarichia
A bike stand is helpful when repairing your bike. It keeps the wheels off the ground, and you don’t have to flip the bike onto the handlebars to do repairs. It’s a great addition to your home garage, bike shop, or workshop. We have come up with some of the best bike stands that are easy to assemble and store.

  • Best Overall
    Feedback Sports Sprint Work Stand
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    A foldable bike stand with a quick-release mounting system that can hold bikes up to 85 pounds.

    Pros
    Lightweight. Strong construction. Easy to use. It has an adjustable height. Holds steadily on a tripod stand. Ships fully assembled. Allows for 360-degree rotation of the bike.  Protects the bike’s finish from scratches. Has a wide stance to keep the bike from tipping over.

    Cons
    Not compatible with all bike designs. It’s expensive with no extra frills of a bike stand.

  • Best Value
    Sportneer Bike Repair Stand
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    An ultra-stable five-foot bike stand with a foldable design and a 60-pound weight capacity. 

    Pros
    Affordable. It has a lightweight yet strong aluminum construction. Adjustable height. Protects your paint from chips and scratches. It can be rotated a full 360 degrees. It comes with a tool tray. Stabilizes the front wheel. 

    Cons
    Not as durable as some other designs. The rotating clamp cannot handle the weight of some mountain bike models.

  • Honorable Mention
    Park Tool Repair Stand
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    A highly portable home mechanic bike repair stand that can hold bikes up to 90 pounds.

    Pros
    One of the strongest bike stands. Features a 360-degree rotation clamp. Adjustable height. Quick-release clamping system. Folds down to a small and compact profile for storage. Features a three-point leg system for maximum stability.

    Cons
    Limited color options. Heavier than most bike stands. Poor packaging of the product. 

Tips

  • Washing your bike on a bike stand may lead to rust and faster wear of the unit. Be sure to dry the stand before folding it for storage. 
  • Lubricate the folding mechanism at least once a month to maintain the efficiency of the device. 
  • Screws and bolts in the stand may rust with time. Consider getting aftermarket replacements for the rusted parts to maintain the integrity of the mechanism. 
  • Store the stand in a carry bag when it’s not in use. It can easily get damaged when left unattended. 

FAQs

Q: Can a bike stand hold an electric bike?

A: It is possible to get a stand with a wide clamp that can securely hold the thicker frame on an electric bike. Just make sure that the stand is rated for the weight capacity of your e-bike. The best e-bike stands have a lift or a table, which is more stable than a clamp stand. 

Q: Can I store my bike on a repair stand?

A: It's not a good idea to use a bike repair stand as a bike rack. It can put unnecessary pressure on the frame and clamp. It may also weaken your seat post if you use a clamp stand, since it has to bear all the weight of the bike. You can buy a stationary bike rack or lean the bike against a wall. 

Q: Are all bike repair stands adjustable?  

A: No. Some models come with rigid frames, and you don’t get the chance to rotate the bike as you work on it. Most of the newer models on the market have an adjustable height, and the seat post or front-wheel clamping arm can rotate in any direction. 

Q: Is a bike stand necessary for changing a flat tire?

A: Typically, you only need to tilt your bike upside down with the handlebars and saddle in direct contact with the floor to change a tire. However, that can damage the gears on your handlebars or thin the foam padding on your saddle. That’s why a bike repair stand is a more convenient option for repairing a flat tire. 

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the Feedback Sports Sprint Work Stand. It’s compact, easy to move around, and it takes only minutes to dismount the bike and put it away. 

If you are looking for a pocket-friendly bike repair stand, consider the Sportneer Bike Repair Stand

