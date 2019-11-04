Best Car Competition Subwoofers: Increase the Power and Bass

Tips

Invest in a more powerful amplifier when upgrading to competition subwoofers. This will increase the power and functionality of your subs without pulling power from the rest of your car.

For the best sound quality possible, lay out the speakers in specific locations. Imagine it’s like a movie theater with surround sound. The bass should be between the speakers or somewhere it can reverberate more efficiently. Smaller speakers should be placed all around the car in the corners.

Invest in a car audio capacitor if you get a new competition subwoofer. The capacitor will act as the battery for the amplifier and sub without drawing power away from your lights.

For the best possible outcome, consider having a professional install and connect the competition subwoofer.

FAQs

Q: What is the difference between a single and dual voice coil?

A: The voice coils attach the subwoofer to the amplifier as a power source. A dual voice coil allows a single speaker to output both stereo channels through one speaker, while a single voice coil will only allow one connection. You will get a crisper sound with a two-voice coil system.

Q: How much power will I need to run a competition subwoofer?

A: That depends on the amplifier you have. Check the amount of RMS your sub has and compare it with the amplifier to see if it can run the sub effectively.

Q: Do I need a subwoofer box or can I use the sub without one?

A: An enclosure will improve the overall sound quality and bass you get from the subwoofer. While larger, more robust subs may come in their own casings, smaller ones may not come with a pre-mounted box. If you want more volume out of the subs, consider ported or bandpass enclosures. If you want to get a deeper and lower frequency, choose a sub in a sealed box.

Final Thoughts

For a small yet mighty powerful competition subwoofer, consider the Skar Audio EVL-15.

You can save a bit of money and go for the robust MTX Terminator Series.