Best Car Competition Subwoofers: Increase the Power and Bass
Pump up the bass and draw a crowd with these strong and sturdy competition subwoofers
- Best OverallSkar Audio EVL-15SummarySummary
A powerful and strongly built 15-inch subwoofer with a competition-grade cone for the clear and precise sound quality of 2,500 watts.ProsPros
The bass is loud and creates an intense sound that fills the vehicle with a premium sound. Plus, it comes with a high RMS rating and has great low and high tone quality.ConsCons
A few of the components aren’t very durable, such as the dust cap, and it will require a subwoofer box for maximum efficiency.
- Best ValueMTX Terminator SeriesSummarySummary
Sturdy and tough dual 2-ohm subwoofers boasting 1,200 watts including 400 watts of RMS power.ProsPros
The subwoofers feature a polypropylene cone for improved quality and bass, and the speakers are protected by a thick rubber.ConsCons
You are limited by where you can put them due to their size, and they may be a hassle to set up and configure.
- Honorable MentionRockford Fosgate P3D4SummarySummary
Don’t be fooled by the size of these 12-inch subwoofers for they pack quite a punch and feature 1,200 watts and 600 watts of RMS.ProsPros
The cone is developed out of a sturdy and reliable anodized aluminium for clear audio. It produces a great quality of bass that is clear and crisp and has a high power handling.ConsCons
You might need a custom box to fit the sub, it may heat up a bit if cranked at maximum capacity, and it has a low sensitivity rating.