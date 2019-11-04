Best Flat Pedals: Put Some Power In Your Bike Ride

Seamlessly switch between tarmac and rocky trails with a set of the best flat pedals

By Alice Musyoka
If you like to keep fit, you can get on your bike and explore the outdoors. But to get the most out of your bike, it must be in tip-top condition and include a proper pair of pedals for the type of riding you do. If you love mountain biking, flat bike pedals can enhance the experience. This guide reviews three of the best flat pedals on the market.

  • Best Overall
    SHIMANO PD-A530 SPD Dual Platform Bike Pedal
    Check Latest Price
    These bike pedals hit that sweet spot between comfort and efficiency. They are designed to maximize power from both the outsole and pedal to give the rider better performance.

    The pedals stay mud-free and debris-free with their open-binding design to reduce cleaning time and keep every part moving. They are dual-sided: One side is suited for city cycling, and the other is rugged for faster or adventurous rides.

    Installing these pedals can be slightly technical, especially if you are a new user. They also don’t offer much traction if you are not wearing shoes with a good grip. 

  • Best Value
    Crankbrothers Stamp Flat BMX/MTB Bike Pedal
    Check Latest Price
    This pedal was specifically designed for the avid cyclist who likes to tackle easy to medium-hard trails. Its slim profile and wide platform give you a great stepping range for smooth rides. 

    It sports a concave design to give you a secure foothold, even on rough ground. And because your foot stays where it’s supposed to, you’ll find it easy to turn and tackle technical areas. Ten adjustable pins on each side enhance the grip. 

    The pins are short for extreme riders who apply more grip on landings. The concave shape could use a redesign⁠ to add more curvature to it. Compared to other top flat pedals, it doesn’t offer a superior grip.

  • Honorable Mention
    ROCK BROS Mountain Bike Pedals
    Check Latest Price
    Made from aluminum alloy, these pedals are lightweight and provide good performance. They have contrasting colors, which work well with mountain bikes. They are also durable. 

    The pedals are equipped with anti-skid studs to keep your shoes from slipping. They are easy to install, even for a new user. They come pre-greased to withstand wear and tear. Extra screws are provided just in case you need to replace them. 

    Because of the way they are constructed, they might easily get damaged, especially if you cycle off-road regularly. Their inner bearings might become noisy after a few impacts.  

Tips

  • Always check your pedals to make sure they are well-greased and that there is no debris accumulating in any critical areas. This will help prolong their lifespan.
  • Before cycling, make sure your bike pedals are well-secured. Loose pedals tend to damage threads, causing you to spend money on replacements and repairs. Loose pedals also increase the likelihood of accidents. 
  • If you are cycling on a rough section and you need to stay on course and in control, flat pedals can be very beneficial. Maintain contact and drop your heel to get more grip. 

FAQs

Q: Are flat pedals safe for beginners?

A: Flat pedals are designed to help cyclists learn how to maintain contact with pedals. They are recommended for beginners looking to venture into professional cycling or technical trail riding. 

Q: Do shoes determine the type of pedals I can use?

A: Shoes play an important role in the type of pedals you use. Regular cycling shoes can work with most flat pedals. These pedals provide great flexibility—whether you’re a regular cycle-to-work person or a perennial challenge-the-terrain cyclist. 

Q: Will flat pedals fit my bike?

A: Most flat pedals can fit the standard threads on most bikes. However, you can verify if the pedals are a good fit for your bike by seeking out the manufacturer’s information. 

Final Thoughts

The SHIMANO PD-A530 SPD Dual Platform Bike Pedal is a favorite among many biking enthusiasts, and it easily clinches our top spot. For cyclists who seek value for their money, we recommend the Crankbrothers Stamp Flat BMX/MTB Bike Pedal.

