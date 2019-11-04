Best Flat Pedals: Put Some Power In Your Bike Ride
Seamlessly switch between tarmac and rocky trails with a set of the best flat pedals
- Best OverallSHIMANO PD-A530 SPD Dual Platform Bike PedalSummarySummary
These bike pedals hit that sweet spot between comfort and efficiency. They are designed to maximize power from both the outsole and pedal to give the rider better performance.ProsPros
The pedals stay mud-free and debris-free with their open-binding design to reduce cleaning time and keep every part moving. They are dual-sided: One side is suited for city cycling, and the other is rugged for faster or adventurous rides.ConsCons
Installing these pedals can be slightly technical, especially if you are a new user. They also don’t offer much traction if you are not wearing shoes with a good grip.
- Best ValueCrankbrothers Stamp Flat BMX/MTB Bike PedalSummarySummary
This pedal was specifically designed for the avid cyclist who likes to tackle easy to medium-hard trails. Its slim profile and wide platform give you a great stepping range for smooth rides.ProsPros
It sports a concave design to give you a secure foothold, even on rough ground. And because your foot stays where it’s supposed to, you’ll find it easy to turn and tackle technical areas. Ten adjustable pins on each side enhance the grip.ConsCons
The pins are short for extreme riders who apply more grip on landings. The concave shape could use a redesign to add more curvature to it. Compared to other top flat pedals, it doesn’t offer a superior grip.
- Honorable MentionROCK BROS Mountain Bike PedalsSummarySummary
Made from aluminum alloy, these pedals are lightweight and provide good performance. They have contrasting colors, which work well with mountain bikes. They are also durable.ProsPros
The pedals are equipped with anti-skid studs to keep your shoes from slipping. They are easy to install, even for a new user. They come pre-greased to withstand wear and tear. Extra screws are provided just in case you need to replace them.ConsCons
Because of the way they are constructed, they might easily get damaged, especially if you cycle off-road regularly. Their inner bearings might become noisy after a few impacts.