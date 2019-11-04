Best Coilovers: Improve Your Car’s Performance

Best Coilovers: Improve Your Car's Performance

By Alice Musyoka
Coilovers perform three major functions: they ensure the chassis doesn’t bottom out, support each of your car’s wheels, and reduce body roll when you’re taking turns and cornering, especially at high speeds. Getting new coilovers is a great way to improve your car’s handling and overall performance. We’ve created this guide to help you make an informed decision on the best coilovers for your car.

    Yonaka Coilover Suspension Shocks
    Summary
    If you drive a Honda Civic or an Acura Integra, these are the right coilovers for your car. They have upper mounts made entirely of aluminium. Adjustment tools are included for your convenience.

    Pros
    They have a 3-4-inch height allowance, so you can easily adjust them. The inner bump stops make them effective against the impact caused by rapid compression. The pistons feature rubber dust shields, which prolong their lifespan.

    Cons
    Although the adjustment tools are provided, you may have difficulty adjusting the coilovers. And after installing them, you might notice small bumps that you previously never noticed.

    Gabriel Front Spring Assist Load Carrier Shocks
    Summary
    These coilovers merge shock and spring technology to provide an affordable solution for heavy-duty use. Their leak-proof piston seal extends their life expectancy. They can be installed in some Cadillacs, Buicks, and Chevrolets.

    Pros
    The chrome-finished piston rod provides even lubrication on the seal, uniform wear of the metal, and wards off corrosion. Coil springs at the front maintain the car’s ride height and keep it stable on the roads. 

    Cons
    The carrier shocks do not fit some vehicles, like Jeeps. Some of them have a tendency to leak. The spring retainer has some cheaply made plastic parts.

    ECCPP Coilover Full Kit
    Summary
    These coilovers fit specific Acura Integra and Honda models. They ensure your car stays firmly on the road and offer smooth handling. They also come with a one-year warranty.

    Pros
    The coilovers have a higher damping force and keep your tires low to ensure your car doesn’t swing up and down. On rough roads, their adjustable camber plates regulate bouncing for comfortable driving.

    Cons
    You will likely incur extra costs when you  install this set. You may need to get additional washers as the two the manufacturer provides can only be used on one shock.

Tips

  • Get coilover shock absorbers designed specifically for your car model. Coilovers meant for everyday driving are usually different than those used for motorsports.  
  • Fit is one of the most important factors to consider when buying a coilover kit. Most manufacturers state the different car models their coilovers are compatible with to help you choose the best one. 
  • When you lower your car, you can lower the springs. However, this can create a droop. The droop causes your car to be susceptible to impacts, exposing it to damage. 

FAQs

Q: How important is the spring rate in coilover kits?

A: Spring rate refers to the response of the spring. A higher spring rate means the car feels stiffer but is smoother to handle. Cars should have a high spring rate at the front and a lower spring rate at the back to prevent oversteering. 

Q: How do I adjust coilovers?

A: You can adjust a coilover by either tuning the spring perch or by expanding or compressing it if it has a threaded shock. Spring perch adjustment applies a pre-load to the spring, and this may make your car harder to handle. 

Q: Can I install coilovers myself?

A: Coilover installation can be a DIY project if you have the time and expertise required. However, since coilovers affect a car’s performance, the adjustments needed usually require professional know-how. 

Final Thoughts

The Yonaka Coilover Suspension Shocks are long-lasting and significantly improve a car’s performance. With 100-percent quality assurance and a one-year warranty, they earn our top spot. 

For its focus on quality, we recommend the Gabriel Front Spring Assist Load Carrier Shocks as a budget-friendly option.

