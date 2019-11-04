Best Coilovers: Improve Your Car’s Performance

Tips

Get coilover shock absorbers designed specifically for your car model. Coilovers meant for everyday driving are usually different than those used for motorsports.

Fit is one of the most important factors to consider when buying a coilover kit. Most manufacturers state the different car models their coilovers are compatible with to help you choose the best one.

When you lower your car, you can lower the springs. However, this can create a droop. The droop causes your car to be susceptible to impacts, exposing it to damage.

FAQs

Q: How important is the spring rate in coilover kits?

A: Spring rate refers to the response of the spring. A higher spring rate means the car feels stiffer but is smoother to handle. Cars should have a high spring rate at the front and a lower spring rate at the back to prevent oversteering.

Q: How do I adjust coilovers?

A: You can adjust a coilover by either tuning the spring perch or by expanding or compressing it if it has a threaded shock. Spring perch adjustment applies a pre-load to the spring, and this may make your car harder to handle.

Q: Can I install coilovers myself?

A: Coilover installation can be a DIY project if you have the time and expertise required. However, since coilovers affect a car’s performance, the adjustments needed usually require professional know-how.

Final Thoughts

The Yonaka Coilover Suspension Shocks are long-lasting and significantly improve a car’s performance. With 100-percent quality assurance and a one-year warranty, they earn our top spot.

For its focus on quality, we recommend the Gabriel Front Spring Assist Load Carrier Shocks as a budget-friendly option.