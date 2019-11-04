Best Coilovers: Improve Your Car’s Performance
Boost your car’s performance for good with the best coilovers
- Best OverallYonaka Coilover Suspension ShocksSummarySummary
If you drive a Honda Civic or an Acura Integra, these are the right coilovers for your car. They have upper mounts made entirely of aluminium. Adjustment tools are included for your convenience.ProsPros
They have a 3-4-inch height allowance, so you can easily adjust them. The inner bump stops make them effective against the impact caused by rapid compression. The pistons feature rubber dust shields, which prolong their lifespan.ConsCons
Although the adjustment tools are provided, you may have difficulty adjusting the coilovers. And after installing them, you might notice small bumps that you previously never noticed.
- Best ValueGabriel Front Spring Assist Load Carrier ShocksSummarySummary
These coilovers merge shock and spring technology to provide an affordable solution for heavy-duty use. Their leak-proof piston seal extends their life expectancy. They can be installed in some Cadillacs, Buicks, and Chevrolets.ProsPros
The chrome-finished piston rod provides even lubrication on the seal, uniform wear of the metal, and wards off corrosion. Coil springs at the front maintain the car’s ride height and keep it stable on the roads.ConsCons
The carrier shocks do not fit some vehicles, like Jeeps. Some of them have a tendency to leak. The spring retainer has some cheaply made plastic parts.
- Honorable MentionECCPP Coilover Full KitSummarySummary
These coilovers fit specific Acura Integra and Honda models. They ensure your car stays firmly on the road and offer smooth handling. They also come with a one-year warranty.ProsPros
The coilovers have a higher damping force and keep your tires low to ensure your car doesn’t swing up and down. On rough roads, their adjustable camber plates regulate bouncing for comfortable driving.ConsCons
You will likely incur extra costs when you install this set. You may need to get additional washers as the two the manufacturer provides can only be used on one shock.